HeidelbergCement Uses Solar to Offset CO2 in Hong Kong

HeidelbergCement is one partner in a group generating solar power to reduce CO2 emissions.

December 4, 2020
HeidelbergCement AG
A partnership between HeidelbergCement and other groups is harnessing solar power to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in Hong Kong.
NEFIN
NEFIN, a solar developer and investor in carbon neutrality solutions and Alliance Construction Materials Limited, a joint venture of CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited and HeidelbergCement Group, have completed solar power projects in two of Alliance's concrete batching plants in Tsing Yi and Yuen Long in Hong Kong.

Reducing Emissions

The systems will generate 76,170 kWh electricity annually. Starting this month, the electricity output will be able to offset a total of 39 tons of CO2 per year.

"Consolidating green innovation in traditional practices established by decades of industrial development is not an easy task," says Vincent Yu, CEO of Alliance. "As we pride ourselves on being a pioneer to enable a circular economy, we are keen to explore new approaches to lower our carbon footprint. This solar power project is one of our many green initiatives to make a difference. By setting long-term decarbonisation target, deploying conservation measures in entire manufacturing and delivery process, as well as developing low carbon concrete products, we strive to minimize our environmental impact and support the construction industry to build a greener Hong Kong."

Alliance provides concrete and aggregates solutions to support construction projects around Hong Kong. With its primary "green" objectives of protecting the climate, preserving resources and reducing emissions, the company adopts carbon reduction measures in its operation, including concrete batching plants, aggregates depots and logistics chain.

Green Strategy During Covid

The implementation of this solar project took place during COVID19 pandemic. Due to the social distancing restrictions, certain points of the construction process were delayed. With the co-operation and understanding between Alliance and NEFIN, the solar PV systems were completed on time within 2020. The two companies will continue to work together to monitor the electricity output of the two pilot plants and explore the opportunity to promote renewable energy to the other production facilities to enhance efficiency and strive towards carbon neutrality.

