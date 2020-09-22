Norway Picks HeidelbergCement for World's First Carbon Capture Project at a Cement Plant

The Norwegian government proposed to the Norwegian parliament to launch the carbon capture project at the HeidelbergCement Norcem cement plant of Brevik, Norway.

September 22, 2020
HeidelbergCement AG
The Norwegian government recently proposed to the Norwegian parliament to launch the carbon capture project at the HeidelbergCement Norcem cement plant of Brevik, Norway.
The Norwegian government recently proposed to the Norwegian parliament to launch the carbon capture project at the HeidelbergCement Norcem cement plant of Brevik, Norway.
HeidelbergCement
Heidelbergcement Logo

The Norwegian government recently proposed to the Norwegian parliament to launch the carbon capture project at the HeidelbergCement Norcem cement plant of Brevik, Norway.

With 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) to be captured annually and transported for permanent storage, HeidelbergCement is planning to launch the first industrial-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at a cement production facility in the world at Brevik. The proposition of the Norwegian government is the second last step in the approval process for the project. As the final step, the Norwegian parliament is expected to sign the budget until the end of 2020.

“We are very pleased with the proposal of the Norwegian government,” says Dominik von Achten, chairman of the managing board of HeidelbergCement. “This allows us to continue the pioneering work that we started together with our partners in Brevik. The carbon capture and storage project in Norway is an important cornerstone in our climate strategy. It will enable us to significantly reduce otherwise unavoidable greenhouse gas emissions related to the cement production process.”

Giv Brantenberg, general manager HeidelbergCement Northern Europe and chairman of the board of Norcem says, “We have been developing this project since the first desktop studies in 2005 and have interacted well over many years with the Norwegian authorities and our supportive partners. We are proud and honored that we may soon initiate the building of the world’s first full-scale carbon capture plant in the cement industry”.

The Norwegian government shortlisted Brevik for an industrial-scale CO2 capture trial at the beginning of 2018. Last year, a memorandum of understanding on the capture and storage (CCS) of CO2 was signed by HeidelbergCement and the state-owned Norwegian energy Group Equinor. The project funding is largely supported by the Norwegian government.

HeidelbergCement has committed itself to reduce its specific net CO2 emissions per ton of cementitious material by 30% compared to 1990 by 2025. This figure had previously only been targeted for 2030. To achieve this, the company has defined concrete CO2 reduction measures for all plants worldwide. HeidelbergCement aims to reach its vision of carbon-neutral concrete by 2050 at the latest.

Recommended
Maxresdefault 5f6b941f51f09
Soil to Stadium Time-Lapse: Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in 3 Minutes
Time-lapse video details 32 months of construction of the Las Vegas Raiders new home, Allegiant Stadium, highlighting unique features of the domed stadium that make it an architectural and engineering marvel
September 23, 2020
Adobe Stock 353875427
Which Pandemic-initiated Construction Processes and Technologies are Built to Last?
Many of these processes will stick around long after we return to our so-called “normal” way of working. Here’s what to expect over the next several months and years.
September 19, 2020
App for Calculating Synthetic Macro-Fiber Dosage Has Improved Functionality
Sponsored
App for Calculating Synthetic Macro-Fiber Dosage Has Improved Functionality
GCP has released a new version of its app that calculates dosage rates for STRUX® 90/40 macro synthetic fibers. The app helps customers determine the right amount of fibers needed for each project, resulting in saved time.
September 1, 2020
Latest
When you mix high dosage levels of macro fibers in concrete, one of challenges is to achieve a good blending between concrete and fiber.
How High Dosage Levels of Macro Fibers Are Improving Concrete Slabs
Slab-on-grade floor and pavement panels shrink less and have almost no curl.
August 21, 2013
As extreme weather events become stronger and more frequent, the method for building homes must change too. Building structures must remain intact to provide safety for inhabitants and return to normal life shortly afterwards. Concrete construction can provide this.
The Case for Concrete Homes
Building safer homes is necessary to meet the challenges imposed by our changing world.
August 15, 2019
Atkins North America, Inc. designed a robust 5,600-ft. stormwater management system using reinforced concrete pipe (RCP) and elliptical reinforced concrete pipe (ERCP) from Rinker Materials capable of handling future major flood events.
Reinforced Concrete Pipe Installed in Reno Stormwater System
September 23, 2020
Avoid honeycombing by using appropriate concrete mixtures with sufficient workability, proper placement and consolidation techniques.
Tips to Minimize Concrete Consolidation Issues with Forming Projects
Avoid repair costs and aesthetic disputes in concrete forming projects by minimizing consolidation-related surface blemishes.
June 25, 2012
Rockett's glass overlay.
Rockett's Glass Overlay
Rockett’s Polished Overlay is a patent-pending process creating high-impact, enduring decorative polished concrete floors and installations.
September 23, 2020
AMG saved at least $50,000 in labor in equipment costs by using robotic demolition rather than a more traditional approach with mini-excavators and hammers.
Demolition Doctors: Remote-Controlled Equipment Enables Surgical San Diego Demolition
Urban contractors realize that today’s urban demolition requires a surgical precision traditional methods and equipment can’t provide.
September 23, 2020
Smith FS351 DCS Electric Self-Propelled Scarifier.
Smith FS351 DCS Electric Self-Propelled Scarifier
Smith's FS351 DCS series of heavy-duty, self-propelled drum scarifiers are designed to tackle the most demanding removal and surface preparation jobs.
September 22, 2020
Bosch GCL100-40G Green-Beam Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser with Plumb Points.
Bosch GCL100-40G Green-Beam Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser with Plumb Points
The Bosch GCL100-40G Green Beam Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser with Plumb Points uses green-beam technology, which emits green lines and points up to four times brighter than standard red beams.
September 22, 2020
Bosch GLL100-40G Green-Beam Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser.
Bosch GLL100-40G Green-Beam Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser
The Bosch GLL100-40G Green Beam Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser uses green-beam technology, which emits green lines up to four brighter than standard red beams.
September 22, 2020
Allen Engineering Award
Allen Engineering Receives Exporter of The Year Award
Allen Engineering was one of 13 small businesses awarded the Exporter of The Year Award by Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM).
September 22, 2020
Pci Conference
Frank Gehry, Jeanne Gang to Speak at Architectural Record Innovation Conference
PCI will present a continuing education webinar for CEU credits on the upcoming changes to its Architectural Certification program during the virtual event.
September 21, 2020
In-place concrete strengths represented by cores are typically less than lab-cured cylinder strengths due to field factors like consolidation and curing.
How to Get the Best Results from Concrete Core Testing
Understanding the factors that affect core testing results will help you achieve accurate in-place concrete strengths.
June 26, 2013
Make sure you have a marketing plan in place to help focus your marketing efforts, suggests L.M. Scofield's Cam Villar. Whether in depth or simple, make sure to at least include the market you want to serve and who your target audience will be.
Marketing Polished and Stained Decorative Concrete Floors
When it comes to marketing polished or stained decorative concrete floors contractors should focus on promoting the benefits as well as the aesthetics.
July 1, 2010
Self-leveling resurfacer can repair uneven or worn interior floors.
Repair or Replace?
Technology is changing our options when it comes to deciding whether to repair or replace damaged, cracked concrete.
May 18, 2012
Pictured here is a warehouse/distribution center application using a lithium siliconate densifier.
Densifiers Demystified
A concrete densifier is a chemical solution that, when applied to a concrete surface, increases surface density by sealing pores.
September 4, 2020
Strux App Icon
Version 2.0 Released for GCP Macrosynthetic Fiber Calculator App
Version 2.0 was just released for the new mobile app solution for STRUX 90/40 macrosynthetic fibers, for use in different concrete applications.
September 17, 2020
Cnt 235 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] What Will Happen With the Highway Trust Fund?
Eighty-eight construction oriented trade groups have signed a joint letter to Congress urging a one-year extension of the FAST Act; plus more on the September 17, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
September 17, 2020
Advanced Concrete Electric Beauty Screed.
Advanced Concrete Electric Beauty Screed
The new 9900E Electric Beauty is powered by a ½ hp, Dayton 10,000 rpm electric motor.
September 16, 2020
The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), in observance of Construction Safety Week, released a collection of resources to help support the construction industry's ongoing commitment to safety.
Propane Council Marks Construction Safety Week with New Safety Resources
The Propane Education & Research Council, in observance of Construction Safety Week, released a collection of resources to help support the construction industry's ongoing commitment to safety.
September 16, 2020
Milwaukee Tool M18 FUEL Compact Vacuum.
Milwaukee Tool Launches New M18 FUEL Compact Vacuum With Two-Stage Debris Separation System
The vacuum is engineered with proprietary two-stage debris separation functionality.
September 16, 2020
Bosch Power Tools today announced it will recognize and acknowledge trade workers for their tireless efforts and give them the thanks they deserve.
Bosch Power Tools Gives Back with 'Always Essential' Program
Over the coming months, teams from Bosch will meet trade workers on their turf at worksites around the country with giveaways and other gear to say “thank you."
September 15, 2020
The single system includes a portfolio of connected (i.e., “smart”) devices, an easy-to-use mobile app, internal lab testing for calibrating concrete mix designs and training and support services.
Hilti Releases Concrete Sensors System
Hilti released its end-to-end solution to help contractors more accurately measure and predict the performance of concrete, Hilti Concrete Sensors.
September 15, 2020
Mbw Scree Demon
ScreeDemon Wet Screed Powered by M18 REDLITHIUM
MBW's ScreeDemon is one of the most ergonomically-friendly wet screeds on the market.
September 15, 2020
In addition to an update in the sensor’s design, activation, installation, and wireless signal range, SmartRock 3 has been equipped with dual-temperature monitoring capabilities. This enables users to measure temperature values at two locations simultaneously.
Giatec Launches Next Generation of SmartRock Concrete Sensor
Giatec has announced that the re-design of its flagship product, SmartRock, has been re-engineered with dual temperature monitoring capabilities for mass concrete applications.
September 15, 2020