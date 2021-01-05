New ACI Member Benefits Launched

To provide additional knowledge resources to members, the American Concrete Institute launched new member benefits beginning January 1, 2021. ACI members now have free access to all ACI University live webinars, free access to 260+ on-demand courses, and unlimited access to the Institute’s practices (including all ACI guides and reports) and symposium volumes.

Members now have unprecedented access to all the Institute’s knowledge resources. Combined with the many other benefits ACI membership provides – including substantial discounts, a monthly magazine, research journals, free shipping, and more – ACI membership provides concrete industry professionals with the chance to save time and money while increasing productivity and competitiveness.

“Now is the best time to become an ACI member,” stated Melinda G. Reynolds, Director, Membership and Customer Service, American Concrete Institute. “All ACI members now have free access to ACI University’s live webinars featuring industry experts delivering information and answering questions on many timely topics; plus, members now also have free access to hundreds of online, on-demand courses. With these additional benefits, ACI provides our members with the knowledge needed to succeed in the concrete industry and remains the premier community for individuals dedicated to the best use of concrete.”