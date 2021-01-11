Registration is open now for The Concrete Expo, a virtual, interactive conference, presented by Cemen Tech. The two-day conference is the first of its kind by a manufacturer in the concrete space, focused on providing industry forecast information, concrete education and opportunities to connect virtually with attendees ranging from retail concrete businesses to utility contractors.

“We know there is a need for construction businesses to get a pulse on what’s going on in the industry and prepare for the upcoming season,” says Connor Deering, President of Cemen Tech. “2020 has proven that strong relationships are critical for our industry. This conference is a way for us to help facilitate meaningful dialogue with our colleagues and provide a tailored learning experience,” Deering added.

Taking place January 20 and 21, 2021, the conference will consist of two keynotes and over 30 sessions with industry leaders. Cemen Tech executives, guest keynotes and industry peers will deliver informative presentations on how technology is disrupting the industry, recruitment and retention in construction, what the construction industry will look like in 2021, and much more. A complete session schedule can be found by visiting The Concrete Expo webpage and registration.

Concrete Expo Keynotes & Sessions

Day 1 Keynote: The Biden Administration – What To Expect Matthew Whitaker, Former Acting Attorney General of the United States

Day 2 Keynote: The Campaign To Enact Federal Infrastructure Legislation in 2021 Ed Mortimer, Vice President of Transportation and Infrastructure at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Additional sessions and information will be presented by Cemen Tech as well as leading industry associations and companies such as NRMCA, AGC, ACPA, ASA, USGBC, NUCA, AEM, Herk & Associates, Trans Lease, Inc, DarCole Products, Inc, Western Material & Design, LLC and Truck Country.

In addition to the sessions, attendees will have access to CTI Exhibit Hall, Cemen Tech’s virtual exhibit hall, providing a place to connect and engage with experts, partners and industry peers.

Registration is open now.