Ready-Mix Concrete Company Admits to Fixing Prices and Rigging Bids in Violation of Antitrust Laws

Argos USA LLC, is being charged with participating in a conspiracy to fix prices, rig bids, and the allocating of markets for sales of ready-mix concrete in Georgia.

January 6, 2021
Department of Justice - Office of Public Affairs
Ready Mix Concrete Producer And Seller Argos Usa Llc Charged With Fixing Prices And Rigging Bids In Violation Of Antitrust Laws Adobe Stock 92599329
Adobe Stock Images | By Maksim Kabakou

Argos USA LLC, a producer and seller of ready-mix concrete headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, was charged with participating in a conspiracy to fix prices, rig bids, and allocate markets for sales of ready-mix concrete in the Southern District of Georgia and elsewhere, the Department of Justice announced.  

According to the one-count felony charge filed today in the U.S. District Court in Savannah, employees of Argos and other ready-mix concrete companies carried out the charged conspiracy by coordinating the issuance of price-increase letters to customers, allocating specific ready-mix concrete jobs in the coastal Georgia area, charging fuel surcharges and environmental fees, and submitting bids to customers at collusive and noncompetitive prices.  The charged conspiracy began as early as 2010 and continued until about July 2016.

Resources

Download the Deferred Prosecution Agreement (PDF)

Download the Charges and Description of Offense (PDF)

The Antitrust Division also announced a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) resolving the charge against Argos, under which the company agreed to pay a $20 million criminal penalty, admitted to participating in the charged conspiracy, and agreed to cooperate fully with the Antitrust Division’s ongoing criminal investigation and prosecution of others involved in this conspiracy.  Under the DPA, Argos has also agreed to maintain a compliance and ethics program designed to prevent and detect antitrust violations and that meets certain elements specified in the DPA, and to conduct periodic reviews and submit annual reports to the division regarding the remediation and implementation of its compliance program.  As part of the agreement, the parties will file a joint motion, which is subject to approval by the court, to defer for the term of the DPA any prosecution and trial of the charge filed against Argos.

“This resolution reflects the division’s dedication to holding accountable those who cheat American consumers out of competitively priced critical commercial products,” said Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division.  “Price fixing, market allocation, and bid rigging are not only unethical, but illegal.  The division, along with its law enforcement partners, remains focused on prosecuting those responsible for this type of conduct.”   

“There is no room in the Southern District of Georgia for companies attempting to inflate their profits by illegally colluding with would-be competitors at the expense of consumers,” said U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine for the Southern District of Georgia.  “This agreement cements our dedication to eliminating such anti-competitive practices.”

“Activities related to collusion, bid rigging, and market allocation do not promote an environment conducive to open competition, which harms the consumer,” said Director Steven Stuller of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General.  “The U.S. Postal Service spends hundreds of millions of dollars on new construction, maintenance, and renovation of U.S. Postal Service facilities.  Along with the Department of Justice and our federal law enforcement partners, the USPS Office of Inspector General will aggressively investigate those who would engage in this type of harmful conduct.”

“This announcement is yet another example of the FBI and our partners’ dedication to ensure a fair market for consumers,” said Assistant Director in Charge Steven M. D’Antuono of the FBI Washington Field Office.  “The U.S. system of open and free markets for all consumers is built on trust and integrity.  When a company such as Argos admits to a conspiracy to rig bids and fix prices at the expense of consumers, the integrity of the system is compromised.  The FBI will doggedly pursue and investigate all allegations of corruption, by individuals and companies, that hinder consumers’ rights.”

Ready-mix concrete is a product comprised of ingredients including cement, aggregate (sand and gravel), water, and, at times, other additives.  It is made on demand and, if necessary, delivered to work sites by concrete mixer trucks.  Ready-mix concrete is purchased by do-it-yourself and commercial customers, as well as local, state, and federal governments, for use in various construction projects, including, but not limited to, sidewalks, driveways, bridges, tunnels, and roads.

Argos is the second company charged in this matter.  An indictment was returned in September 2020 in the U.S. District Court in Savannah charging Evans Concrete LLC; John David Melton; Timothy Tommy Strickland; and former Argos employees James Clayton Pedrick and Gregory Hall Melton with participating in the same conspiracy.  Pedrick was also charged with making false statements, and Strickland was charged with making false statements and perjury.  Evans Concrete and the individuals are all awaiting trial.

In the DPA, Argos admitted to participating in the charged conspiracy from October 2011, when it acquired the assets of a ready-mix concrete supplier in the Southern District of Georgia and began employing Gregory Melton and James Pedrick, until July 2016.  Gregory Melton was the division manager of ready-mix concrete sales for Argos’ local sales office in Pooler, Georgia.  Pedrick was a cement salesperson, selling cement to ready-mix concrete suppliers.

Argos is charged with a violation of the Sherman Act, which carries a maximum penalty of a $100 million fine for corporations.  The fine may be increased to twice the gain derived from the crime or twice the loss suffered by victims if either amount is greater than the statutory maximum.  

The charge is the result of an ongoing investigation conducted by the Antitrust Division, the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, with the assistance of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia and the U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General.  Anyone with information on market allocation, price fixing, bid rigging, or other anticompetitive conduct in the ready-mix concrete industry should contact the Antitrust Division’s Citizen Complaint Center at 1-888-647-3258 or visit www.justice.gov/atr/contact/newcase.html.


Recommended
Data Graph Phone Technology
How a VoIP Phone System Can Help Your Business
Contractors today face numerous challenges. Missing calls from clients, prospects or the public shouldn’t be one of them.
January 1, 2021
Total construction spending has risen to a record high on housing, but private nonresidential construction declined for the fifth-straight month in November, while public nonresidential spending slipped for the fifth time in the past six months.
US Construction Spending Sets a Record in November Despite Nonresidential Shrinkage
The value of total U.S. construction put in place rose 0.9% on soaring residential spending even as the pandemic-softened economy continues the nonresidential construction slump
January 5, 2021
A Concrete Overlay Design to Include in Your Project
Sponsored
A Concrete Overlay Design to Include in Your Project
Rockett’s Glass & Concrete Overlay has a long-standing relationship in the concrete industry. Learn from Rockett’s, schedule a session today.
September 16, 2020
Latest
Blue Planet’s limestone-coated light weight aggregate specified in Interim Boarding Area B at San Francisco International Airport was included in concrete poured in 2016 by Central Concrete. Testing showed that it met all necessary specifications.
Investment to Create Synthetic Limestone Aggregate
Using sequestered carbon dioxide, Blue Planet Systems Corp. is developing a construction-grade rock, and ultimately concrete, that would have net-zero or net-negative carbon footprint.
December 22, 2020
LafargeHolcim is working to produce 3D printed concrete for affordable housing in countries such as Malawi and Ecuador, pictured here.
LafargeHolcim Uses 3D Printing to Create Affordable Housing in Africa
14Trees, a LafargeHolcim joint venture with CDC Group, is deploying 3D printing technology at scale to build affordable and low-carbon housing and schools in Africa, starting in Malawi.
December 26, 2020
Polished concrete slabs are popular in offices, residential, retail and big box stores, such as this Floor and Décor. The new ACI 310.1 specification available provides a guideline for normal industry practice.
Bringing Polished Concrete up to Spec
Explaining the new ACI Polished Concrete Slab Finishes Specifications. But first, why is a specification needed?
December 22, 2020
Gccm Cortex Canal
Cortex Composites Receives New U.S. Patent for GCCM Cortex
Cortex Composites Inc. was granted a new patent for its geosynthetic cementitious composite mat (GCCM) product, Cortex.
December 22, 2020
The Aquajet Extension Kit brings additional versatility to hydrodemolition.
Aquajet Extension Kit - Helping You Work Those Hard to Reach Areas
Aquajet's Extension Kit for the AquaCutter 410, Aqua Cutter 710 and Aqua Spine provides an additional 5 to 8 feet of reach for concrete contractors.
December 22, 2020
Adobe Stock 162465692
What are Your Critical Issues?
An Open Letter to Concrete Contractors
December 22, 2020
The WCA Appoints New Directors
The World Cement Association appointed Roland van Wijnen, CEO of PPC Ltd, and Mehendra Singhi, Managing Director & CEO of Dalmia Cement.
December 21, 2020
Giatec Ml381 Reduced 5f60c2f75ff2c[1]
The Role Wireless Concrete Sensors Can Play During the Pandemic
Using IoT-based concrete testing sensors can keep construction workers safe, encourage remote work on jobsites, and position construction companies well for recovery.
December 18, 2020
Examples of ravelling in concrete.
Why Does My Blade Dull When Cutting Concrete in the Cold?
Concrete doesn't act the same in cold temperatures - causing premature dulling and a potential waste of money. There's something you can do to be a bit more successful in cutting in the cold.
December 21, 2020
Adobe Stock 269212483
Mission: Carbon Zero
The players driving sustainability and reducing carbon emissions within the cement and concrete industries.
December 21, 2020
Self-leveling resurfacer can repair uneven or worn interior floors.
Repair or Replace?
Technology is changing our options when it comes to deciding whether to repair or replace damaged, cracked concrete.
May 18, 2012
Routine maintenance and daily cleaning will keep your trowels productive and safe.
Concrete trowel maintenance
Routine maintenance and daily cleaning will keep your trowels productive and safe.
January 22, 2009
A Concrete Overlay Design to Include in Your Project
Sponsored
A Concrete Overlay Design to Include in Your Project
Rockett’s Glass & Concrete Overlay has a long-standing relationship in the concrete industry. Learn from Rockett’s, schedule a session today.
September 16, 2020
Techlevel Wsf Underlayment Tlwsf50 T Wsf Cropped
CustomTech TechLevel WSF Fiber Reinforced Self-Leveling Underlayment for Wood Subfloors
December 18, 2020
Dural 50 Lm Fs 1
The Dural 50 LM FS Solvent-Free Epoxy Coating
The Dural 50 LM FS Solvent-Free Epoxy Coating was designed to combat water-related damage and ensure optimal concrete protection and repair.
December 17, 2020
Dural Aquatight 100 Plus
The Dural Aquatight 100 Plus Solvent-Free Epoxy Coating
The Dural Aquatight 100 Plus Solvent-Free Epoxy Coating was designed to combat water-related damage and ensure optimal concrete protection and repair.
December 17, 2020
Civil engineering professor Luna Lu (left) helps install a sensor that her lab developed into the third floor of what will be a Purdue building complex.
Can Sensors Speed Construction? Purdue Researches Test Concrete Strength Sensors
Technology designed by Perdue engineers looks to verify concrete's maturity onsite, without extensive offsite testing.
December 16, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo
The Right Tool in the Right Hands -- Jobsite Health & Safety
This Ground Breakers Podcast episode talks about rebar tying and how the ergonomic design of your tools affects health and safety of workers – as well as the bottom line.
December 16, 2020
Cutting Concrete In The Cold Video Esch Supply
Cutting Concrete in the Cold: Use the Right Blade
If you have ever run your blade dull way too quickly, you might be using the wrong blade for the job. Save money and use the right concrete saw blade for the season.
December 10, 2020
Single Disc Grinder M Kdiamond Sdg 11
The SDG-11 Single Disc Grinder
December 15, 2020
The Valders, Wisc., Spancrete location is one of three Spancrete precast plants that will remain in operation.
Two Companies Align, Become Largest Precaster in Midwest
Wells Concrete acquires Spancrete, combined the two companies create the largest precaster in the Midwest, spanning a footprint stretching from Canada to New Mexico and Colorado to Indiana.
December 15, 2020
Aci 301 20 Spec Concrete Construction Reference Manual Mnl 15(20)
ACI 301-20 Specifications for Concrete Construction Released
Plus: New ACI Field Reference Manual and New ACI University On-Demand Course
December 14, 2020
Aci University Logo 2
ACI University's 2021 Live Webinars
The American Concrete Institute's 2021 Webinar lineup includes legal issues, designing polymer concrete, to seismic design. Access is free to all ACI members starting Jan. 1.
December 14, 2020
Adobe Stock 204126360
Material Shortages Significant Issue for Construction Contractors During Pandemic
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 71% of commercial construction contractors face at least one material shortage
December 10, 2020