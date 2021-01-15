Aquajet Maximizes Productivity and Safety Through Training Program

Aquajet, a global leader in Hydro-demolition machine manufacturing, offers training options to maximize productivity and safety on the jobsite. In addition to in-depth, hands-on training with each machine commission, Aquajet’s North American subsidiary provides continuing education options on-site or through its network of facilities across the United States. Training is tailored to the customer's needs and operator experience to ensure long-term Hydro-demolition success.

“The key to a safe, efficient Hydro-demolition jobsite is thorough training,” said Roger Simonsson, Aquajet managing director. “Whether new to Hydro-demolition or a long-time operator looking to keep their skills sharp, customers will find our sales partner in North America, Brokk Inc., offers a number of personalized training options to help maximize machine performance in any application.”

This on-site education provides individuals or small groups with tips and information pertaining to safe, productive operation of the new equipment. This initial training caters to each operator’s skill level and covers basic and advanced operating modes, safety for the machine and around high-pressure equipment, maneuvering the machine, reading blasting results and making proper adjustments, and equipment maintenance. Upon successful completion, the trainee will be a licensed Aquajet operator.

Additional training opportunities offer customers a customizable, in-depth curriculum designed to help optimize operations and efficiency. Known as the Aquajet Academy, this multi-day program goes beyond safe operation to focus on six key areas: products, the concrete removal process, streamlining work, safety and technique, service and train the trainer. Again, the curriculum can be customized to the customer’s needs and it can be held on-site or at one of the U.S. facilities, in Monroe, Washington; St. Joseph, Missouri; or Stanhope, New Jersey.

“While safety is always a top priority, Aquajet’s goal is to provide much more than that with our extensive training options,” Simonsson said. “We connect customers with Hydro-demolition experts who not only show them how to safely operate the machine, but also open their eyes to new techniques or applications to optimize their operation. Providing continued training options that go beyond simple operation is important to helping our customers find long-term Hydro-demolition success.”