Hüga Technology: The Vaccine for Inefficiency in the Construction Industry

May 11, 2021
Grandio
Hüga Facility 150 Dpi
Gonzalo Viramonte @gonzaloviramonte
Logos De Hüga Y Grandio Juntos Png

The use of brick in our constructions for over 5,000 years is a clear example of how the construction industry is reluctant to change. To modernize or upgrade. Not till today has construction had a satisfactory solution, one that renders slow and expensive traditional systems that require skilled labor which is increasingly scarce, obsolete.

The construction paradox, lies in the tremendous increase of unsatisfied demand in housing, schools, hospitals, shops, etc. Reality shows, the inability of the industry to provide, a high quality, professionally designed, affordable product.

The need for a radical break with the traditional and out of date systems, is present now more than ever. Construction’s inefficiency must stop. The only way is for a modernization of processes, industrialization and digitization of companies. A simple comparison between both our and the transport industries, shows just how outdated we are. To put it in perspective, construction requires 800% more labor to build 1 ft2 than what the automotive industry uses to manufacture the same surface area of ​​a car.

Logos De Hüga Y Grandio Juntos PngGrandio has created Hüga Technology. A construction technology based on 79 years of experience, its own patents and more than 35.000 hours in development. A multidisciplinary team of 23 professionals, civil, mechanical and industrial engineers, architects, industrial designers and specialist technicians have worked on the design of this innovative construction system. Its versatility allows for a 99% construction off-site, for all: houses, schools, hotel suits, shops, ATMs, etc.


In most cases, the industrialization of production processes required large investments. Grandio has this solved. Any company, from the small family business to the large multinational, may have access to Hüga Tech. The objective is to "democratize technology" by means of a technological license affordable to professionals or construction companies that want to optimize their production and commercialization.

Through this technology, Grandio seeks to promote opportunities of evolution and grow for everyone involved in the industry. With Hüga Technology, units are built in reinforced concrete and design for minimal maintenance, low energy costs and environmentally friendly, modular (can be expanded in a day), fully mobile, resistant to earthquake, wild fire, hurricanes and suitable for all types of climates, even the most extreme.

Hüga Technology aims to revolutionize the construction industry, achieving innovation in the final product, in its commercialization and especially in its manufacturing process. With the use of Modern Construction Methods (MMC) and the efficiency of World Class Manufacturing (WCM), all companies in the Hüga ecosystem will be able to present disruptive building responses to the current and future demand of our planet.

The massive use of this technology will accelerate the urgent changes that our population needs. The Grandio R&D laboratory, considering continuous evolution processes, works on innovations that are shared with the entire Hüga ecosystem, enhancing collaborative work between partners. End consumers or companies using the technology will benefit from all the new developments at no cost.

Hüga Suite Int 150 DpiGonzalo Viramonte @gonzaloviramonte

With the implementation of Hüga Technology, companies will achieve a true process of digital transformation, essential to achieve new standards of excellence, quality, deadlines, costs, optimization, etc., which implies the industrialization of construction.

Companies under a Hüga Technology license will have daily monitoring and technical support from professionals in both construction and sales process. Professional teams will be trained in all stages of the construction cycle, prior to the start of manufacturing. Due to WCM and the use of powerful management software (user ID, BPM, ECM, analytics, etc.), a complete real-time monitoring of tasks, deadlines, costs, supplies, safety and hygiene processes, etc., is obtained. Virtual and mixed reality technologies are also used for the execution, monitoring and control of the construction. On the other hand, the building partner is provided with a CRM software for management, marketing, loyalty and sales.

Hüga Technology came to change history in the construction industry. Hüga came to revolutionize our way of living, undertaking or investing.

Recommended
The Ford Lightning will join Ford's growing EV lineup, including the Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit commercial van. The pickup will be available mid-2022 as a 2023 model.
Ford Names Electric F-150 the Lightning
Ford will reveal the Lightning at its world headquarters in Dearborn, MI on May 19th for everyone to view live.
May 10, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Track the Cash and Get Digital with Billing to Boost Your Business Cash Flow
Track your cash balance daily and follow these tips to speed collections and improve liquidity of your construction business.
May 10, 2021
Curbing CO2 at the Source Across the Concrete Lifecycle
Sponsored
Curbing CO2 at the Source Across the Concrete Lifecycle
Learn how advanced chemistry, and technology can help concrete producers achieve greater strength, sustainability, and savings. Read recent case study.
May 1, 2021
Latest
Battery-powered roller screeds are great for rural applications. They have no cords or hoses and can be easily operated in remote environments with a limited power supply.
Circular Concrete Pours: Tips on Pouring a Circular Foundation for a Grain Bin
When the job is a foundation for a grain bin, you can find limitations and unique challenges to such a remote setting. Investing in specialized equipment may save time and provide a long-lasting foundation.
May 10, 2021
Rules for Designing Concrete Contraction Joints
10 Pro Tips for Concrete Contraction Joints
Concrete cracks, it's a fact. Download this infographic of professional advice on designing contraction joints in your concrete slab and do what you can to control the cracks in your concrete.
May 7, 2021
Dji 0056
Each Skid Steer Saw is Built by Hand
This innovation in concrete sawing puts the blade on your skid steer – enhancing your mobility, and worker safety. Project profile of its use at the Kuwahee Wastewater Treatment Plant in Knoxville, Tenn.
May 7, 2021
Urethane Concrete Floor Repair 300x200px
WearCOAT 720 and 735 Urethane Concrete Coatings
Replacing WearCOAT 705 and 710, these new formulations offer a moisture tolerant and environmentally sustainable solution for concrete floor repair.
May 6, 2021
Perc (3)
PERC Shares Safety Resources for Clean Air Month
Celebrated in May, the American Lung Association (ALA) sponsors Clean Air Month to bring heightened awareness to the correlation between clean air and respiratory health.
May 6, 2021
Sourcing Form Panels Locally
Sponsored
Sourcing Form Panels Locally
Need help finding high-quality concrete forming panels? Save on shipping costs and source directly from an APA North American manufacturer.
May 1, 2021
Best Projects of the Year in the Above-Grade Concrete Home
Squareness & Plumb: Thermal Mass Creates Home of the Future
Incorporating several energy-efficient technologies, such as solar panels and geothermal energy, this concrete residential home in Connecticut recognized as Concrete Foundations Association’s 2020 Above Grade Residence.
May 3, 2021
Bh Presentation
Two-Day Management Focused Event, Ignite Construction Summit set for November 2021
Planned for November 3-5 in Las Vegas, the exclusive event for construction business owners announces the speaker lineup.
May 4, 2021
Fall Protection & Construction Safety for the Concrete Contractor
Fall Protection & Construction Safety for the Concrete Contractor
Discussing fall protection and site safety with the formwork company Doka USA.
May 4, 2021
ICC-ES Evaluation Report for GatorBar Composite Rebar
ICC-ES Eval. Report for GatorBar Composite Rebar
According to Neuvoka Corp. its GatorBar received the composite rebar industry's first ICC-ES report for structure applications.
March 19, 2021
Inside the ACI Resource Center Southern California
ACI Resource Center Finally Opens
Expanded access to training and certification, the American Concrete Institute Resource Center - Southern California. Here's a look inside and what to expect.
May 3, 2021
Strength. Sustainability. Savings.
Sponsored
Strength. Sustainability. Savings.
Discover ways to reduce your environmental footprint and save money. Read recent case study.
May 1, 2021
Hilti Kbtz2 Expansion Anchor Product Photo
The Kwik Bolt-TZ2 Concrete Wedge Anchor
April 29, 2021
The Bulldog SDS-Plus Floor Scraper
The Bulldog SDS-Plus Floor Scraper
April 29, 2021
Mack Trucks & McNeilus Donate New Mixer for Auction at World of Concrete 2021
Mack Trucks & McNeilus Donate New Mixer for Auction at World of Concrete 2021
A Mack Granite 2021 GR64FR Mixer has been donated towards the annual Concrete Industry Management auction for the World of Concrete 2021 taking place in Las Vegas, June 8-10. The auction will be held on June 9.
April 28, 2021
Ground Penetrating Radar Saves Historic Church Renovations Time & Money
Ground Penetrating Radar Saves Historic Church Renovations Time & Money
Architects on the renovation of a 280-year-old New Hampshire church utilize the non-destructive investigation technique to save time and money in the construction of the church's expansion.
April 27, 2021
Pictured, an outdoor living space where acid stains were used to etch the concrete surface.
Understand the Differences Between Concrete Dyes, Stains and Pigments
When it comes to imparting color on a concrete surface, understanding the product options is critical in order to achieve the finished look your customer desires
April 27, 2021
Solida concrete pavers being loaded into the CO2 curing chamber.
Low-Carbon Cement Tech Company Raises $78 Million, Names New CEO
The low-carbon cement tech company Solidia Technologies raises $78 million in a fundraiser to support continued development to the decarbonization of the critical building materials industries.
April 26, 2021
The EcoClear Neutralizes Hydrodemolition Water & Removes Particles
The EcoClear Neutralizes Hydrodemolition Water & Removes Particles
The EcoClear water filtration system neutralizes hydrodemolition water and removes particles.
April 26, 2021
Terrazzo Line of Stone Coatings
Updated Formula & Colors for Terrazzo Line of Stone Coatings
April 26, 2021
Cordless Bar Cutter
Cordless Steel & Aluminum Bar Cutter
April 26, 2021
PROFACTOR SDS-Max 18V Hitman Rotary Hammers
BOSCH Targeted the Cord on Your Rotary Hammer with the PROFACTOR SDS-Max 18V Hitman Series Rotary Hammers
April 26, 2021
Aci Foundation Logo 2
Compressive Strength, Shear Behavior & More - ACI Foundation Funds 8 Research Projects
CRC seeks concrete research projects that further the knowledge and sustainability of concrete materials, construction, and structures. These are 2021's eight research projects funded by the ACI Foundation’s Concrete Research Council.
April 26, 2021
Curbing CO2 at the Source Across the Concrete Lifecycle
Sponsored
Curbing CO2 at the Source Across the Concrete Lifecycle
Learn how advanced chemistry, and technology can help concrete producers achieve greater strength, sustainability, and savings. Read recent case study.
May 1, 2021