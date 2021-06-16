Robotic-Based Solutions Enhance Curb and Gutter Paving Performance

Technology assists curb and gutter construction, allowing the process to move along more efficiently and with better results.

June 16, 2021
Topcon Positioning Systems
Paving Topcon
Topcon Positioning Group
Topcon 10859232

Topcon Positioning Group has released system solutions designed to support curb and gutter paving professionals by maintaining productivity and accuracy, even when facing difficult GPS coverage issues. Using either the GT-1200 series robotic total station or the LN-150 robotic layout navigator, customers can augment their existing Millimeter GPS concrete paving solution and remedy issues such as foliage canopies, large buildings, tunnels, overpasses, and more.

“Although Millimeter GPS has become the gold standard for efficient, accurate, curb and gutter work, situations do arise in which that solution is simply not available,” said Brian Lingobardo, Topcon business manager, concrete paving. “In such cases, temporarily turning control of the paver over to a robotic instrument will still ensure that production is maintained.”  

Both instruments offer support for a prism solution to quickly switch between Millimeter GPS and LPS (local positioning systems); both use Topcon LongLink communication for robust connectivity. The self-leveling LN-150 is ideal as an easy-to-use, cost-effective robotic solution while the GT-1200 series instruments can serve that purpose and perform a full range of functions as a standalone surveying total station.

Watch: Topcon Announces Robotic Systems Now Available for Curb & Gutter Applications

The solution is particularly timely as many parts of the world continue to emerge from pandemic-related slowdowns. With workloads on an upswing, concrete professionals are facing increased pressure for productivity and accuracy, both of which can be ensured with the addition of robotics.

“With this additional offering, we are giving the curb contractor the tools they need to go up against any given situation,” added Lingobardo. “Millimeter GPS will still be the solution of choice for today’s curb and gutter pro; these options simply make a great system even better.”  

For more information: topconpositioning.com/construction/concrete-paving.         

Related
Screen Shot 2021 06 10 At 12 18 45 Pm
Topcon Announces Robotic Systems Now Available for Curb & Gutter Applications
June 10, 2021
Recommended
Recycling Feeder 2
What Will the Future of Asphalt Production Look Like?
Industry experts provide insight behind what the asphalt plant of tomorrow may look like
June 16, 2021
Maxresdefault 60c7c69da17de
LafargeHolcim Turns to Zello for Push-to-talk and Dispatch Solution
Learn why LafargeHolcim, one of the world’s largest building materials suppliers, chose to partner with Zello for its push-to-talk and dispatch solution. Spoiler alert: the answers are safety and efficiency.
June 14, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021
Latest
Thumbnail Img 7874
Doosan Unveils DL 380-7 Wheel Loader
The redesigned lineup of -7 Series models delivers the next generation of performance, durability, comfort, fuel economy and versatility.
June 9, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 06 10 At 12 18 45 Pm
Topcon Announces Robotic Systems Now Available for Curb & Gutter Applications
Robotic systems will assist contractors paving in tight areas
June 10, 2021
Husqvarna K1 PACE 1
Husqvarna's New K1 Cut-Off Saw Expected to Match Gas-Powered Performance
The new-generation PACE battery system is said to delivery heavy-duty power, and X-Halt brake stops the blade quickly for safe operation
June 10, 2021
Coretex
Coretex Showcases CoreHub Solution at World of Concrete
Delivering the construction industry’s first “truck area network” IoT platform to provide insights from where concrete is produced to where it is placed.
June 10, 2021
Weather Armor 650 Vp
APOC Weather Armor Air & Weather Barriers
Ensure long-term structural durability while contributing to higher levels of building energy efficiency and air quality.
June 10, 2021
Robust - High Accuracy Direct Weighing
Sponsored
Robust - High Accuracy Direct Weighing
Reduce maintenance cost and increase vehicle life. Increase safety and avoid liability. Load to the maximum legal weight quickly, improve efficiency of your operation with Vulcan Scales.
May 26, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 06 09 At 2 42 58 Pm
Astec Rebranding Simplifies Business Focus
Astec recently announced a rebranding campaign aimed at helping customers connect with the brand in a more efficient way.
June 9, 2021
Ligchine Screedsaver Max Plus 60c0c11f0d562
Ligchine SCREEDSAVER MAX PLUS
The 4,800-lb. SCREEDSAVER MAX PLUS screed features the SwingBoom pivoting frame that enables up to 5 ft. 3 in. of side-to-side screed head movement with a pivoting boom member. It offers 17-ft. boom extension with a 10-ft. high-performance screed head.
June 8, 2021
'These awards are prestigious and should be celebrated,' Tom Christerson, director of sales at EquipmentWatch said during the award presentation. 'Over 100 analyst hours went in to this project on over 25,000 models.'
EquipmentWatch Announces 2021 Highest Retained Value & Lowest Cost of Ownership Award Winners
Deere and Caterpillar win multiple awards in each program.
June 9, 2021
ACI Concrete Convention 2021
ACI Concrete Convention to be In-Person in Atlanta
The American Concrete Institute is hosting its ACI Concrete Convention in-person, in Atlanta from October 17-21, 2021.
June 9, 2021
Ligchine SCREEDSAVER MAX PLUS
Ligchine Debuts SCREEDSAVER MAX PLUS at World of Concrete
The most significant new development is the SwingBoom pivoting frame, which improves screed head maneuverability to reduce machine movements necessary to screed a given area
June 9, 2021
TWINTIER® The strongest battery powered tool on the market for tying rebar
Sponsored
TWINTIER® The strongest battery powered tool on the market for tying rebar
TWINTIER® technology offers ironworkers a battery-powered solution to easily form snap ties and reduce cases of musculoskeletal injuries from the repetitive motion of hand-tying rebar.
June 1, 2021
Briggs Stratton Vanguard
Briggs & Stratton Displays Updated Engines, Batteries at WOC
Briggs & Stratton is in attendance at the 2021 World of Concrete show, presenting the current lineup of Vanguard power solutions and highlighting product partners in the industry.
June 8, 2021
The Xtreme Xr1585 C Is The World's Tallest Fixed Boom Telehandler
Xtreme Fixed Boom Telehandler Tops Charts with 85-ft. Maximum Lift Height
The new XR1585-C, billed as the world's tallest fixed boom telehandler, makes its debut at World of Concrete 2021.
June 8, 2021
Dalmia Mahendra Singhi
Dalmia Cement CEO Joins Sijbesma as Carbon Pricing Champion of the CLPC, World Bank Group
Mahendra Singhi, managing director and CEO of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited has been invited to represent the Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition (CPLC) as a Carbon Pricing Champion.
June 8, 2021
Lehigh Cement Eco Cem Plus D435f440 30f6 4b4a B274 562d145e8e0b
Lehigh Cement, Keystone Cement Abandon Proposed Merger
The Federal Trade Commission is reporting that the merger between the two cement producers has been abandoned.
June 8, 2021
Makinex Lift Assist La90 350 No Background
Makinex Lift Assist Aids in Jackhammer Operation
Introduced at World of Concrete 2021, the device is specifically designed to assist operators with the lifting of a pneumatic jackhammer
June 8, 2021
Overland Carts 950 Series
Overland Releases New 950 Series Power Carts at WOC
New for 2021 is the 950 series which is being unveiled at booth N624 during the 2021 WOC Show. It has been designed from the ground up for contractors, masonry workers, and residential customers who live in hilly terrain.
June 8, 2021
Honda E Gx 60bf88fb5e23b
Honda Launches Electrified Power Unit at Concrete Industry's Top Event
The Honda eGX is a battery-powered motor which closely matches the performance of Honda GX engines used in the construction equipment industry.
June 8, 2021
Ams Merlo Woc Booth
Applied Machinery Sales Displays Merlo Lift Equipment at World of Concrete
Applied Machinery Sales is showcasing a wide range of Merlo products at this year's show in Las Vegas.
June 8, 2021
Vulcan project
Vulcan to Acquire U.S. Concrete in Second Half of 2021
The transaction provides strategically oriented, ready-mixed concrete operations that will expand Vulcan's service capabilities in key growth areas such as Texas, New Jersey and New York.
June 8, 2021
Doosan Xp185 Vhp165 Breaker
Doosan Evolution Series Compressors Debut at World of Concrete 2021
Three of the four models include FlexAir technology, a new feature that allows operators to adjust air pressure to a wide psi range.
June 8, 2021
LafargeHolcim concrete reef
Lafargeholcim Uses Bioactive Bilayer Concrete to Protect Oceans
In celebration of World Ocean Day, LafargeHolcim joins the World Ocean Council (WOC), an industry alliance committed to sustainable ocean stewardship.
June 8, 2021
Strength. Sustainability. Savings.
Sponsored
Strength. Sustainability. Savings.
Discover ways to reduce your environmental footprint and save money.
June 1, 2021