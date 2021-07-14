The ACI 2021 Fall Convention Includes a Virtual Option

Scheduled to be held in Atlanta, Georga, on October 17-21, the Fall 2021 ACI Concrete Convention highlights over 55 technical sessions, ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards, Concrete Mixer, and an exhibit hall.

July 14, 2021
American Concrete Institute (ACI)
The American Concrete Institute
Aci Company Logo 11298105

Engineers, contractors, educators, manufacturers, and material representatives will convene at the ACI Concrete Convention in Atlanta, GA, USA, October 17-21, 2021, to collaborate on concrete codes, specifications, and practices. Technical and educational sessions will provide attendees with the latest research, case studies, best practices, and the opportunity to earn Professional Development Hours (PDHs). Select programming will also be available live or on-demand to attendees who choose to attend virtually.

Registration is open online, with two specific options: 1) full in-person programming and meetings in Atlanta, Ga., with on-demand access to recordings, and 2) live-streamed virtual sessions only for attendees who choose remote participation, with on-demand access to recordings. Discounted rates are offered until September 12, 2021.

5 Featured Technical Sessions

Over 55 technical sessions will be presented live with on-demand viewing available afterwards, providing substantial opportunity to advance knowledge. The sessions will be available to those that registered for the in-person ACI Concrete Convention in Atlanta or those that register for the ACI Concrete Convention’s Virtual Technical Sessions. All technical sessions will be available virtually through the convention platform and will be available for on-demand viewing after premiering live at the convention. Of the 55+ sessions, five featured sessions include:

ACI 301‐20 Specifications for Concrete: The goal of this 2-part session is to show how the design and construction team should use ACI 301 when it is referenced in Project Specifications with an emphasis on understanding the relationship between ACI codes and specifications. Topics include modifications to many of the default requirements within the specification and an introduction to new topics. Moderated by Aimee Pergalsky and Michelle L. Wilson.

Sustainability Considerations for Concrete Pavements: Concrete plays a critical role in building the communities in which we live and work. Therefore, we have a responsibility to consider sustainability as we construct our built environment, and to protect it from the disruptive threats we are now facing. During this session, speakers will explore the many sustainability challenges affecting concrete pavements. This session will be of interest to owners, consultants, contractors, and manufacturers. Moderated by Sherry O. Sullivan.

Ultra-High-Performance Concrete (UHPC) – Hot Topics: In the last decade ultra-high-performance concrete (UHPC) has significantly attracted the interest of researchers and practitioners due to its material performance and its potential for innovative practical applications. It has become one of the most influential materials in the construction industry in the twenty-first century. After years of innovations in material, structural and architectural design what are the current UHPC hot topics? This 3-part session will invite national and international research groups, material suppliers and contractors to share their knowledge of hot topics of UHPC. Moderated by Kay Wille.

What I Wish I Knew: Work-Life Balance: What I Wish I Knew session, aims to provide insights on the life of a young professional in the concrete industry. This session will explore the challenges, factors, problems, and solutions of having a good work-life balance. The panel will discuss the different points of view and specific challenges they face to maintain the balance. The panel, in addition to sharing their experiences, will discuss a variety of solutions and techniques to help other tackle their work life balance challenges. Moderated by Danielle Kennedy and Mohamed ElBatanouny.

Research Development and Applications of FRP Reinforcements: Fiber-Reinforced Polymers (FRP) Reinforcements have become one of the most used construction materials during the last decade. ACI-440 Committee is leading the writing of design standards and guidelines and is sponsoring these full-sessions. This 4-part session will highlight and collect the most recent research, development, and application of FRP-Reinforcements in the concrete industry. Numerous important topics related to external and internal FRP-reinforcements will be presented. Moderated by Radhouane Masmoudi.

Additional Highlights:

  • Opening Session and Keynote Presentation: The Opening Session is the official start to the ACI Convention and will begin with a welcome address by ACI President Cary Kopczynski. Next, keynote speaker Thomas M. Koulopoulos will discuss the topic, “Revealing the Invisible: How Artificial Intelligence is About to Change Everything.”
  • ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards: The ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards honors exceptional concrete construction from around the world.
  • International Lunch: Speaker Sergio Alcocer will discuss recent advances in research, design, and construction practice on the seismic rehabilitation of buildings in Mexico.
  • Architects' Day Lunch: Speaker Kelly Roberts will discuss the effect of embodied carbon on the concrete industry and strategies to reduce emissions.
  • Concrete Mixer: Join ACI attendees and guests for an evening of networking, entertainment, and great food at the beautiful Georgia Aquarium.
  • President’s Reception: ACI President Cary Kopczynski invites all convention attendees to the President’s Reception, where you will have the opportunity to network with committee Chairs, chapter Presidents, and international attendees.

Throughout the convention, ACI will hold hundreds of committee meetings, 55+ technical sessions, an industry trade exhibition, networking events, and more. The convention is generously supported by Baker Concrete ConstructionConcrete Sealants, Inc.Brasfield & GorrieEuclid ChemicalGCP Applied TechnologiesMaster Builders SolutionsMetromont CorporationPrecision Concrete Construction, Inc.Uzun + Case, LLC, and additional sponsors. The ACI Excellence in Concrete Construction Awards gala is supported by presenting sponsor Advancing Organizational Excellence (AOE).

 The ACI Concrete Convention is an opportunity to showcase companies, projects, current events, research, and offers numerous networking events where you can expect to meet with many of the concrete industry’s professionals. Attendees may also visit the exhibit hall to learn more about the many products and services offered by exhibitors.

