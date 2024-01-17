MAX USA Is Building Tomorrow At World Of Concrete 2024

Get immersed into MAX USA tools and innovations with two booths, one for hands-on demos and another emulating live application real-world construction settings.

January 17, 2024
Jonathan Kozlowski
Max USA Corp.
MAX USA Is Building Tomorrow At World Of Concrete 2024
MAX USA Corp.
Max Logo

Using the theme, "Where legends are made," MAX USA Corp. has two separate booths at this year's World of Concrete. Find MAX USA at booths N911 (inside) and 031142 (outside). 

These booths will allow for an immersive experience.  MAX invites attendees to visit both to further discover a world of cutting-edge construction technology. The indoor booth will focus on hands-on demonstrations and interactive product experiences, while the outdoor booth will showcase live applications in real-world construction settings.

According to the Jan. 17 announcement, MAX has a long-standing history of industry firsts with the development of a roofing nailer and a battery-operated rebar-tying tool. These innovations have set the standard for technical advances in the construction industry, showcasing MAX’s commitment to improving work speed, efficiency, and safety.

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience MAX's flagship products first-hand:

  • The TwinTier technology represents a significant leap forward in construction tools, emphasizing speed, durability, and precision.
  • MAX's PowerLite series embodies the company's philosophy of "Where Innovation Meets Endurance." These products showcase MAX’s commitment to producing rugged, lightweight tools that don’t compromise on power or efficiency.
  • Advanced pneumatic nail guns and powerful 100/500 PSI compressors.


Recommended
Best Practices For Exposed Glass Aggregate With Polished Concrete
Best Practices: Polishing Over Glass Aggregate
In search of a best practices standard for the surface broadcast of glass aggregate on concrete flatwork, a field study evaluated installation techniques, how to deal with adverse conditions, and the troubleshooting of and repair of common issues.
January 11, 2023
Your slurry management plan should address containment of slurry leaks and spills, such as the use of jute mesh, above, floc logs, and absorbent socks or pads.
How to Properly Handle Concrete Slurry
The rules governing the disposal of concrete slurry created during polishing, cutting and grinding can be murky without a set of guidelines to follow.
January 12, 2012
A World of Experience in Paving
Sponsored
A World of Experience in Paving
Meet the world's #1 brand of pavers and paving screeds, VÖGELE. See where VÖGELE can help you be successful in every climate, condition, and terrain.
January 1, 2024
Latest
The B2W Platform connects construction workflows in the office, field, and shop.
B2W Software to Display New Technology at World of Concrete
Recent B2W developments include a new dashboard, new purchasing options, alerts and notifications, and more.
January 16, 2024
C60 Updates Its Ready-Mix Producer Platform, World of Concrete 2024
C60 (booth N1063) is unveiling significant updates to its flagship C60 Opportunity Platform, which enables ready-mixed concrete producers to identify and drive profitability improvements thanks to the use of advanced analytics.
January 15, 2024
World Of Concrete 2024 1
What Husqvarna Construction Has Planned For World Of Concrete 2024
Set to unveil a range of products, contractors and World of Concrete 2024 attendees will have the chance to demo equipment, participate in the Trowel Challenge, and more.
January 10, 2024
The Crack Stitch can be installed using an epoxy or cementitious mix.
Fortress Stabilization Systems Crack Stitch
The Crack Stitch can be installed using an epoxy or cementitious mix.
December 22, 2023
Wafflemat has been used in over 30,000,000 sf in foundations across the USA, since its introduction in 1993.
SmartSense Structural Systems Wafflemat Foundation Systems
Wafflemat has been used in over 30,000,000 sf in foundations across the USA, since its introduction in 1993.
December 20, 2023
REMOVE Trip Hazards
Sponsored
REMOVE Trip Hazards
EDCO's CPM-8 scarifier grinds down trip hazards leaving a textured, level, slip-resistant surface.
January 15, 2024
Mechanical clamping (no hydraulics) holds the pipe securely, without any damage to the bell end, and allows accurate placement and joining of pipes without damage to the spigot.
Probst Handling Equipment Pipe Lifter RVD-4.5-ECO
Mechanical clamping (no hydraulics) holds the pipe securely, without any damage to the bell end, and allows accurate placement and joining of pipes without damage to the spigot.
December 18, 2023
Safe to use in confined spaces, the PPB is equipped with several power outlets, catering to different types of tools and equipment in worksites.
Makinex Launches 6kW Portable Power Box
Safe to use in confined spaces, the PPB is equipped with several power outlets, catering to different types of tools and equipment in worksites.
December 18, 2023
Somero Donates S-485 Laser Screed for 2024 CIM Auction, World Of Concrete
Somero Donates S-485 Laser Screed for 2024 CIM Auction, World Of Concrete
World of Concrete attendees will be able to bid on a new S-485 Laser Screed, donated by Somero Enterprises for the Concrete Industry Management program.
December 15, 2023
The SteelTech Dunnage System is made up of three SafetyTech Outrigger base pads, four steel tubes and is topped with a SafetyTech pad with an integrated steel plate and recessed radius to keep the outrigger float in place.
DICA Multi-pad Steel Dunnage System
The SteelTech Dunnage System is made up of three SafetyTech Outrigger base pads, four steel tubes and is topped with a SafetyTech pad with an integrated steel plate and recessed radius to keep the outrigger float in place.
December 11, 2023
Battery-Powered Curbing At World Of Concrete 2024
Battery-Powered Curbing At World Of Concrete 2024
Curb Roller Manufacturing will showcase the Batt Screed along with other products and technologies at World of Concrete 2024.
December 8, 2023
A World of Experience in Paving
Sponsored
A World of Experience in Paving
Meet the world's #1 brand of pavers and paving screeds, VÖGELE. See where VÖGELE can help you be successful in every climate, condition, and terrain.
January 1, 2024
The Multi-Purpose Power Rake comes stock with a smooth edge, with the option for a Bolt on Edge or welded teeth.
IronCraft 4-in-1 Multi-Purpose Power Rake
The Multi-Purpose Power Rake comes stock with a smooth edge, with the option for a Bolt on Edge or welded teeth.
May 4, 2023
Concrete Top Products Logo Stacked 2023 Outlines Resized
Concrete Contractor's 2023 Top Products
Award winners of Concrete Contractor magazine's 2023 Top Products.
May 12, 2023
20230119 072923
Welcome Home from World of Concrete
Despite doing as much as we could—we weren't able to see EVERYTHING from World of Concrete 2023. What was the one thing that stood out for you?
February 27, 2023
The rooftop view from Ghostbar in Las Vegas on Jan. 17 during the announcement of Doosan Infracore North America's construction equipment rebrand as DEVELON.
Electric Equipment, Rebranding Major Show Trends Predicted for 2023 CONEXPO
World of Concrete 2023 offered a taste of the equipment trends contractors and dealers should look out for at CONEXPO.
February 16, 2023
Displayed at World of Concrete 2023, the tools are designed to replace traditional equipment powered by cords and gasoline with battery-powered solutions with low noise, less vibration and improved dust extraction.
Makita Announces New Cordless Construction Equipment
Displayed at World of Concrete 2023, the tools are designed to replace traditional equipment powered by cords and gasoline with battery-powered solutions with low noise, less vibration and improved dust extraction.
January 31, 2023
Concrete Safety Understanding ASME B30.27 Material Placement Systems
We Are Safer Together: Safety Awareness on the Concrete Jobsite
The American Concrete Pumping Association unveiled its campaign to bring heightened awareness to jobsite safety regarding ASME B30.27, the Safety Standard for Material Placement Systems.
January 30, 2023
Guardian unveiled a new customization station, self-retracting lifelines, anchor additions and the B7-comfort harness.
Guardian Launches Height Safety Solutions at WOC 2023
Guardian unveiled a new customization station, self-retracting lifelines, anchor additions and the B7-comfort harness.
January 29, 2023
A-1CL Dowel Pin Drill for Concrete Applications
Minnich Updates A-1CL Dowel Pin Drill for Concrete Applications
The A-1CL dowel pin drill is an on-slab drill that offers horizontal, vertical and 35-degree stitch and skewed drilling positions.
January 27, 2023
20230118 094833
Bosch Commits to 18V Battery Platform With 32 New Cordless Tools
Ahead of World of Concrete 2023, the brand’s assortment of 18V Cordless Tools offers workers solutions for concrete, woodworking, and more, designed specifically for the toughest jobs.
January 26, 2023
auction at world of concrete
World of Concrete Auction Breaks Records
Concrete Industry Management's auction raised more than $2.1 million at the 2023 World of Concrete auction.
January 26, 2023
With a maximum hitting power of 3,050 J/Nm, the BHB 1500 is the most powerful option in the Brokk lineup of hydraulic breaker attachments.
Brokk BHB 1500 Hydraulic Breaker Attachment for Rugged Demolition Projects
With a maximum hitting power of 3,050 J/Nm, the BHB 1500 is the most powerful option in the Brokk lineup of hydraulic breaker attachments.
January 25, 2023
REMOVE Trip Hazards
Sponsored
REMOVE Trip Hazards
EDCO's CPM-8 scarifier grinds down trip hazards leaving a textured, level, slip-resistant surface.
January 15, 2024