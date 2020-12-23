Verizon Connect Small Business Fleet Management Solution Now Available at Verizon Stores

The company is making its small business, plug-and-play, fleet management solution available for purchase at Verizon retail stores.

December 23, 2020
Verizon Connect
Verizon Connect Reveal Starter
Logo New Brand

As small businesses continue to serve their customers and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, fleets and drivers play an increasingly vital role in delivery of goods and services. To help them save money, and increase productivity and efficiency, Verizon Connect will now introduce its easy to use, plug-and-play fleet management solution, Reveal Starter, at Verizon corporate retail locations.

Reveal Starter is a fleet management solution designed for small businesses, making it a mission-critical service for companies providing field services, transportation, and deliveries.

The plug-and-play device is simple to install without impact on the customer's tight schedule. Customers can access vehicle near-real-time location information either via an iOS or Android-enabled app or directly on the Reveal website. Reveal Starter allows fleet owners to manage, track and get alerted on driver assignments, miles driven, and driver behaviour (such as speeding, hard braking, etc). It also provides detailed vehicle reports for understanding long-term trends and performance.

“Offering Reveal Starter at Verizon retail stores is the simplest way for small business owners to instantly incorporate a fleet management solution into their operations,” said John Molamphy, Vice President of Product and Software Engineering at Verizon Connect. “Verizon retail stores are already a familiar avenue for many small business customers purchasing mobile products, plans and accessories, now they can learn about the benefits of Verizon Connect’s offerings and purchase them instantly.”

Verizon retail associates will assist customers on Reveal Starter, as well as future Verizon Connect small business products, while maintaining the safety measures implemented through Verizon's Touchless Retail experience, which leverages both physical and digital changes to reduce the number of physical touchpoints, while streamlining the customer shopping experience.

Recommended
Ihs Markit Dec
Recent Optimism Surrounding the COVID-19 Vaccine Drives Engineering and Construction Costs Up
IHS Markit highlights a rise in Engineering and Construction costs for the second consecutive month in December — reflecting market optimism surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
December 23, 2020
American Red Cross volunteers use donated Toyota Material Handling equipment to move relief supplies during the recent Oregon wildfires. Toyota has pledged material handling equipment to the Red Cross to respond to any North American natural disaster as a part of a unique partnership with American Red Cross.
Toyota Material Handling Partners with American Red Cross in Natural Disaster
Toyota Material Handling and the American Red Cross provided a coordinated national disaster response solution with the use of the North American Toyota Forklift network — an initiative intended to continue for future natural disaster relief.
December 16, 2020
Remote 20teams 20insert
5 Ways Leaders Can Motivate and Inspire Remote Teams
AEM shares five useful and common-sense ways in which business leaders can motivate remote teams and help them keep pace with organizational demands and goals.
December 14, 2020
Latest
Smart Construction Remote In Office
Komatsu Digital Platform Helps Construction Managers Stay Connected
Smart Construction Remote app allows users to send new design data to machines in the field, and remotely support operators.
October 19, 2020
Nex Traq Vehicle Inspection Vehicleinspectionlockuptablet
NexTraq Vehicle Inspection
Tool provides a customizable pre-trip vehicle inspection checklist for popular industry vehicles used in construction and other applications.
October 14, 2020
Aamp Global Echomaster Screen Shot
AAMP Global EchoMaster Fleet Solutions Telematics Products
Products and services include asset and fleet trackers, an intelligent dash cam, live streaming video, real-time tracking and nationwide customer service.
October 14, 2020
Exc Ec480 E Acd Uptime Webinar Social Media 1200x628
How Manageable Telematics Data Can Improve Your Machine Uptime
October 22, 2020
View
Dave Adams of Volvo CE will share customer best practices and real-world examples of how an OEM-managed telematics program can generate significant ROI for construction fleets.
Offline analog systems make it easy to miss or delay preventive maintenance. Equipment maintenance software, in contrast, brings automation to the process.
How to Cut Costs, Breakdowns and Downtime by Automating Preventive Maintenance
Construction equipment maintenance software enables transition to a more automated, systematic approach to keep uptime high and costs low.
September 30, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Telematics Solution Manages Both Equipment and Operators
The Earthwave Technologies telematics system focuses on measuring operators not just equipment usage.
September 14, 2020
Telematics enables you to monitor your fleet’s performance and jobsite history to improve overall business profitability and effectiveness on and off the jobsite.
The Evolution of Telematics in Underground Equipment
August 20, 2020
Dpl Asset View Max Angle
DPL Telematics AssetView Max Tracking System
AssetView Max is an advanced solution for wireless monitoring and remote tracking of any powered or unpowered asset.
August 19, 2020
Hqdefault 5f3582996b9da
Milwaukee Tool Integrates One-Key Smart Tool Software with Autodesk BIM 360
One-Key digital asset management platform communicates with Autodesk BIM 360 to automatically sync torque quality data from the field to the back office, for example
August 13, 2020
Icranetrax Fleetmap
A1A Software iCraneTrax User Telematics App
Makes it easier for operators, technicians or fleet managers to access critical information while on the go or at the jobsite.
August 10, 2020
CalAmp to Accelerate Caterpillar's Transition to 4G LTE Telematics Devices
CalAmp will continue to deliver 4G devices, including replacement devices, to accelerate Caterpillar's migration of connected assets to more ubiquitous connectivity, including LTE
August 4, 2020
With the large pipe on their trailers, Pe Ben drivers have experienced incidents with other vehicles trying to pass and running into over-hanging pipe. They needed a system to discover the causes and protect drivers.
Safety Culture Drives Success
Pe Ben merges a safety culture with the latest technology, including a Lytx video telematics solution.
August 3, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Volvo Construction's James Bretz Discuss How Telematics Increase Uptime
The role of telematics continues to evolve as the technology progresses, and the dealer will play a more important role in the future.
July 30, 2020
Case S Ite Watch Telematics 565252
CASE Releases Next-generation SiteWatch Telematics Platform
Telematics platform now includes an all-new dashboard, more intuitive navigation and new overview sections that spotlight critical information.
July 22, 2020
Trux Contactless Ticketing
TRUX Launches Robust Contactless Ticketing Solution for Dump Truck Industry
Dump-truck logistics platform developing new, DOT-ready standard to combat challenges with physical ticketing
July 14, 2020
Stellar Telematics
Stellar Telematics for Service Trucks
Consists of Fleet View for fleet managers and E-Link Mobile for operators
July 11, 2020
Viewpoint Service Tech Mobile App Image
Viewpoint Service Tech
App expands and streamlines service contractor workflows between field and office via smartphones
July 11, 2020
Trackunit Manager Events Pic
Trackunit Manager and Iris Technology Solution Enhancements
July 11, 2020
With 1 million connected assets globally, Berg Insight ranks Caterpillar among the leading construction equipment OEMs in terms of the number of construction equipment telematics systems deployed worldwide.
Construction Equipment OEM Telematics to Reach 6.9 Million Units Globally by 2024
The global installed base of active construction equipment OEM telematics systems already reached nearly 3.4 million units in 2019, according to a research project by Berg Insights.
July 10, 2020
Tenna Mini Plug In Gps Tracker
TennaMINI Plug-In GPS Tracker
Model wired directly into a construction asset to read machine data in addition to location information
July 10, 2020
Jlg Clear Sky Rar Cmyk 2x3
JLG Remote Analyzer Reader
Remote tool delivers machine setup and personality information to service techs
July 7, 2020
I Bridgestone I Track
Bridgestone Acquires iTrack Solutions Business from Transense Technologies
The strategic acquisition of iTrack strengthens Bridgestone’s complete solutions portfolio for mining customers globally.
June 25, 2020
Appareo Asset Tracker At 130 Img2
Appareo Releases Rugged On-demand Cellular Asset Tracker for Off-Highway Equipment
Company partners with Razor Tracking to develop and launch an advanced and rugged asset tracking device for off-highway applications
June 12, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
How Samsara Can Increase Your Truck Fleet's Efficiency and Safety
Curt Bennink talks to Sarah Loaiza about how the Samsara Fleet Management System can be used to increase the efficiency and safety of your truck fleet.
June 8, 2020