CSI's UNIFORMAT, ASTM's UNIFORMAT II Linked Within Crosswalk

CSI and global standards organization ASTM International finalized an agreement to formally link CSI’s UNIFORMAT standards and ASTM International’s E1557 (UNIFORMAT II) standards within CROSSWALK.

December 18, 2020
Construction Specifications Institute
ASTM International
CSI UNIFORMAT.
CSI UNIFORMAT.
CSI

For the first time, applications that incorporate UNIFORMAT and ASTM E1557 have a central location to access standards information specific to the project phase from feasibility to turnover. 

CSI and global standards organization ASTM International finalized an agreement to formally link CSI’s UNIFORMAT standards and ASTM International’s E1557 (UNIFORMAT II) standards within CROSSWALK, a gated web service of the CSI-owned Construction Information Network (CIN), a platform which integrates CSI classifications into construction technology platforms and data flows.

UNIFORMAT is CSI’s U.S. and Canadian standard for classifying building specifications, cost estimating and cost analysis used to provide consistency in the economic evaluation of building projects. The ASTM International E1557 standard, managed by ASTM’s performance of buildings committee (E06), expands descriptions of many existing elements.

Integrating these two classification standards in CROSSWALK enables the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Owners (AECO) industry to communicate and build with accuracy, safety and cost-effectiveness. 

"By connecting UNIFORMAT and ASTM E1557 via CROSSWALK, architects, engineers, BIM managers, contractors and cost estimators will be able to translate between the two standards seamlessly in software applications that take advantage of CROSSWALK.” says Mark Dorsey, CEO of CSI. 

“With this integration, we are seeking to solve the problem users of UNIFORMAT and ASTM E1557 have traditionally faced when determining which standard to use,” says Brian Meincke, vice president of global business development and innovation at ASTM International. “Our agreement with CSI greatly improves the quality of construction information and communication among various users of the tool. This integration furthers our commitment to providing our vast user base with the most accurate and up-to-date information needed to deliver the highest quality of work." 

Launched in May 2020 by CIN, CROSSWALK is a digital classification engine for the AECO community. This tool augments the design and construction process by enabling construction technology platforms to connect through an Application Programming Interface (API). The API connects to and curates’ versions of CSI’s construction information classifications  and standards that span decades. ASTM E1557 standards will now be included among these versions. 

Recommended
Cu 12172020
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Skid-steer Attachments that Help You Work Smarter
Most-read construction stories of the week include how significant pandemic material shortages are for construction, Hyundai could buy Doosan Infracore by year’s end, Ford F-600 tows and hauls more than any other truck its size, F-150 rated at 25 mpg
December 18, 2020
American Red Cross volunteers use donated Toyota Material Handling equipment to move relief supplies during the recent Oregon wildfires. Toyota has pledged material handling equipment to the Red Cross to respond to any North American natural disaster as a part of a unique partnership with American Red Cross.
Toyota Material Handling Partners with American Red Cross in Natural Disaster
Toyota Material Handling and the American Red Cross provided a coordinated national disaster response solution with the use of the North American Toyota Forklift network — an initiative intended to continue for future natural disaster relief.
December 16, 2020
Cutting Concrete In The Cold Video Esch Supply
Cutting Concrete in the Cold: Use the Right Blade
If you have ever run your blade dull way too quickly, you might be using the wrong blade for the job. Save money and use the right concrete saw blade for the season.
December 10, 2020
Latest
X Fold Dragon H500 Cargo Drone 4
ZM Interactive Unveils xFold Drones with 1,000-lb. Capacity Suited for Construction Use
1,000-lb. capacity drones include interchangeable rotor configurations and offer flight times up to eight hours for loads under 55 lbs.
December 15, 2020
B2 W User Conference 2
Basketball Legend Bill Walton Delivers Keynote Speech at B2W Software's 20th Annual User Conference
B2W Software announces an online education and collaborative program for the 20th Annual User Conference, where Basketball Legend Bill Walton will deliver a keynote speech on teamwork, leadership, and winning.
December 15, 2020
Mxf002 2 Xc Ll
Milwaukee MX FUEL CARRY-ON 3600W/1800W Power Supply
The power supply provides the best temporary power for the job — supplying 3,600 peak watts and 1,800 running watts of pure sine wave energy.
December 14, 2020
Pci Mobile App
PCI Mobile App
December 14, 2020
Real-time integration made field data immediately available to Great Basin Industrial's back office, and the automated production of field tickets replaced manual entry and T&M consolidation.
Integrating Field Ticketing with Construction Accounting Halves Great Basin’s Billing Labor and Time to Get Paid
Industrial contractor replaces spreadsheets and manual data entry with a mobile app integrated with its accounting ERP to improve billing, improve productivity and take more money to the bottom line several ways
December 9, 2020
Branch Technology's process uses less material, so there is less of a path for the 3D robot to trace through as it's printing.
Branch Technology Raises $11 Million for Fleet of Construction 3D Printers
Branch Technology has announced that it has closed an $11 million funding round for its additive construction technology.
December 11, 2020
Precast
ALLPLAN Partners with Precast Software Engineering to Strengthen Delivery Capabilities
ALLPLAN and Precast Software Engineering, a software solutions provider for the industrialized construction industry, announces partnership, which aims to strengthen their delivery capabilities in the engineering and construction market.
December 11, 2020
Microsoft Digital Twin
Doosan Heavy in Tech Spotlight in Microsoft Digital Twin Announcement
Microsoft highlighted Doosan's work in sustainability and technology in the tech giant's on digital twin software.
December 11, 2020
Goodyear
Goodyear and SafeAI Develop Tire Intelligence Programming for Autonomous Heavy Equipment
Goodyear and SafeAI partner to protect tire health, eliminate downtime and contribute to a smarter, safer standard for the construction industry through the development of tire intelligence for autonomous heavy equipment.
December 10, 2020
Liebherr Lr 1250 Unplugged 1 96dpi
Liebherr Debuts the World’s First Battery-Powered Crawler Crane
Liebherr has introduced the world's first battery-powered crawler cranes, the LR 1200.1 unplugged and the LR 1250.1 unplugged, which are driven by electric engines with a system performance of 255 kilowatts.
December 10, 2020
Slide Applicazioni Eng
Duplomatic MS Announces Launch of New Website
The Duplomatic Group launches a new website featuring new graphics, technology and contents to give a faster and more effective response to the requests of professionals in the world of motion control.
December 10, 2020
Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have used geometry-based structural optimization techniques to create human-scale structures out of concrete. The researchers will mimic evolution’s approach toward minimizing the use of material while maximizing its performance as part of their NSF “Future Manufacturing” project.
Spiders, Caterpillars, Dragonflies Inspire Construction Material Research
The National Science Foundation awarded grants to three universities to develop new technologies and materials to be used in biomanufacturing, cyber manufacturing and eco-manufacturing.
December 10, 2020
Peter McKinley (foreground) and Caden Teer place 3-D printed ice shapes on the wings of one of the flight lab’s unmanned aircraft at Mississippi State University's Raspet Flight Research Laboratory.
MSU Team Research Could Allow Drone Flight During Icy Conditions
A research team at Mississippi State University is developing a deicer for lightweight aircraft, including drones. The technology could allow drones to fly during icy conditions.
December 9, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Cloud-based Documentation Platform Takes the Complexity Out of LEED Projects
Automate the documentation process, reduce complexity of LEED project management and ensure LEED requirements are met.
December 9, 2020
Versatile’s CraneView captures and analyzes thousands of data points to deliver real-time insights on jobsite performance and streamline decision-making.
Crane Tech Startup Nets $20 Million in Funding
Sartup Versatile's CraneView product captures and analyzes thousands of data points to deliver real-time insights on jobsite performance. Funding will expand availability of the solution and development of new, AI-based capabilities
December 8, 2020
Purform sealants unify the application properties, reliability and durability needed with the lowest exposure to monomeric diisocyanates.
Sika Launches New Polyurethane Technology
Sika has developed a new polyurethane technology, which it is launching onto the market under the PURFORM brand.
December 8, 2020
Through Procore.org, Procore's social impact arm, USMCA members will receive free Procore product training, educational resources and a discounted buying program for the Procore platform.
Procore, U.S. Minority Contractors Partner on Resources
Through Procore.org, Procore's social impact arm, USMCA members will receive free Procore product training, educational resources, and a discounted buying program for the Procore platform.
December 8, 2020
NextMind’s device is a small, lightweight wearable that captures electrical brain signals from the user’s visual cortex as it sits inside a cap or on a band on the back of the user’s head.
First Real-Time Brain-Sensing Wearable Starts Shipping
NextMind has started shipping its development kit for the world’s first real-time brain-sensing wearable, which allows users to take control of their digital world just by using their thoughts.
December 8, 2020
The cost of cybercrime has surpassed $1 trillion globally since 2018, a new report by McAfee concludes. The report, 'The Hidden Cost of Cybercrime,' says cybercrime's cost to the global economy has had a 50% increase during the past two years.
McAfee Report Estimates $1 Trillion Global Cybercrime Total
McAfee published a new report "The Hidden Costs of Cybercrime" about the cost of cybercrime.
December 7, 2020
Computer scientists at the University of the West of England (UWE Bristol) are developing software that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to help construction companies reduce the amount of embodied carbon in their building and infrastructure projects.
Construction Industry Could Hit Sustainability Target with AI, Researchers Suggest
Computer scientists at the University of the West of England are developing software that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to help construction reduce the amount of embodied carbon in their building and infrastructure.
December 7, 2020
The bridge will include augmented reality technology, allowing visitors to use their smartphones to see virtual displays and more.
'Smart' Bridge in England Moving Forward
The bridge in Sunderland, England will include virtual and augmented reality technologies.
December 7, 2020
Reflective pavements allow more sunlight to be reflected from a pavement's surface, meaning less is absorbed by its mass. Reflecting that sunlight means less of a demand on heating and cooling buildings.
How Reflective Pavement Can Reduce Climate Change Effects
An MIT Concrete Sustainability Hub postdoc explains how reflective pavement can curb the effects of climate change.
December 7, 2020
A timeline of some of the major AR and VR headsets of the past.
VR, AR and MR Will Be The Most Disruptive Technologies of the Next Decade
IDTechEx forecasts that the market for virtual, augmented and mixed reality technologies will reach over $30 billion by 2030.
December 7, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 07 103021
Milwaukee Introduces Banded Ear Plugs for All-Day Comfort
Milwaukee Tool, a global leader in delivering innovative solutions to the professional construction trades, expands their Personal Protective Equipment Lineup to include Banded Ear Plugs, designed to provide all-day comfort with versatile wear.
December 7, 2020