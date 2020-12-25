GM Opens 3D Printing Center for Parts

General Motors announced the opening of the 15,000-square-foot Additive Industrialization Center, dedicated to productionizing 3D printing technology in the automotive industry.

December 25, 2020
General Motors Company
Manufacturing engineer Benjamin LeBlanc inspects a 3D printer at the GM Additive Industrialization Center in Warren, Michigan.
Manufacturing engineer Benjamin LeBlanc inspects a 3D printer at the GM Additive Industrialization Center in Warren, Michigan.
Steve Fecht / General Motors

General Motors recently opened its new, 15,000-square-foot Additive Industrialization Center (AIC), dedicated to 3D printing technology in the automotive industry. The AIC is the capstone of GM’s expertise and increased investment in 3D printing over the last several years.

“The core component of GM’s transformation is becoming a more agile, innovative company, and 3D printing will play a critical role in that mission,” says Audley Brown, GM director of additive design and materials engineering. “Compared to traditional processes, 3D printing can produce parts in a matter of days versus weeks or months, at a significantly lower cost.”


The comprehensive facility includes 24 3D printers, which create polymer and metal parts. GM’s additive design and manufacturing team uses a number of processes at the AIC, including selective laser sintering, selective laser melting, Multi-Jet Fusion and fused deposition modeling.

The AIC is intended to validate additive technologies and applications, with frequent pivots to evolving additive machinery and equipment. GM Ventures and GM R&D are collaborative partners with the AIC, to adopt accelerated product development and tooling.

Earlier this year, GM shared how 3D printing played a critical role in the company’s transition from making vehicles to medical devices in a matter of days, and how 3D-printed parts support rigorous motorsports competitions. These same processes are also transforming the company’s operations.

“GM is increasingly applying the benefits of 3D printing, from prototype development to manufacturing tooling and production vehicles,” says Ron Daul, GM director of additive manufacturing and polymer centers. “With the opening of the AIC, we’ll continue to accelerate adoption of this technology across the organization.”

General Motors Metal Model Makers Kenneth Neal and Joseph Misiak check on 3D printers in the GM Additive Industrialization Center.General Motors Metal Model Makers Kenneth Neal and Joseph Misiak check on 3D printers in the GM Additive Industrialization Center.Steve Fecht / General Motors

Functional Prototypes

GM has a history of using 3D-printed rapid prototypes to check form and fit. Today, many of the parts the AIC produces are functional prototypes used on pre-production vehicles in various testing environments.

Early integration vehicles and test benches are often equipped with 3D-printed parts that can undergo the same testing as a conventionally-tooled part.

3D printing functional prototypes can help eliminate expensive early tooling costs. As a result, engineers have the ability to iterate quickly, make design changes and reduce development times. For example, the team 3D printed the brake cooling ducts used for the development of the Chevrolet Corvette. The 3D-printed ducts saved nine weeks of development and reduced costs by over 60 percent in the process.

“Many recent product programs have benefitted from 3D-printed prototype parts in one way or another,” said Brown. “Not only can these parts save time and money, but the team also uses 3D-printed applications during product development to overcome unexpected challenges in real time.”

3D printed C8.R Corvette oil inlet and tank made at the GM Additive Industrialization Center at the GM Tech Center.3D printed C8.R Corvette oil inlet and tank made at the GM Additive Industrialization Center at the GM Tech Center.Steve Fecht / General Motors

Manufacturing and Tooling

GM is also producing a significant number of 3D-printed tools used for assembling vehicles. Manufacturing tooling comes in many shapes and forms, such as hand-apply tools, automation components and rapid-response solutions for production site launches.

3D printing often enables the team to consolidate the components of a part into a single design. The result is tools that are lighter, more ergonomic and less complex.

For the launch of GM’s all-new full-size SUVs, the team 3D printed nearly 100 hand tools for the body shop at Arlington Assembly. Typically, these tools would be made of aluminum, weighing anywhere from 10 to 40 pounds. The new designs, constructed with a nylon carbon fiber composite, weigh as little as three pounds and virtually eliminated the lead time for ordering part changes.

“3D printing the body shop tools at Arlington saved more than two months in tooling construction,” says Daul. “This is at the critical time when we are changing the plant over to launch the new models. Ultimately, 3D printing helps accelerate new vehicle launches like our full-size SUVs.”

With the AIC, GM is making its 3D-printing capability more sophisticated and responsive across its global manufacturing facilities.

GM Metal Model Maker Jason Blackburn wears hazardous material personal protective equipment while safely working with a 3D printer at the General Motors Additive Industrialization Center.GM Metal Model Maker Jason Blackburn wears hazardous material personal protective equipment while safely working with a 3D printer at the General Motors Additive Industrialization Center.Steve Fecht / General Motors

Production  

Cadillac recently announced the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing will be the first GM production vehicles to have 3D-printed parts, including an emblem on the manual shifter knob, an electrical harness bracket and two HVAC ducts.

By leveraging additive manufacturing, the Cadillac team was also able to reduce costs and increase efficiency when developing the sedans’ manual transmission.

“The parts printed for the Cadillac V-Series models exemplify how we can use additive applications in the right place on the right program,” says Brown. “And, this is just the beginning. Ultimately, we see the potential for 3D-printed parts to be used in a wide variety of production applications, from greater personalization options for new-vehicle buyers, to unique accessories and reproductions of classic car parts.”


Recommended
Ihs Markit Dec
Recent Optimism Surrounding the COVID-19 Vaccine Drives Engineering and Construction Costs Up
IHS Markit highlights a rise in Engineering and Construction costs for the second consecutive month in December — reflecting market optimism surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
December 23, 2020
American Red Cross volunteers use donated Toyota Material Handling equipment to move relief supplies during the recent Oregon wildfires. Toyota has pledged material handling equipment to the Red Cross to respond to any North American natural disaster as a part of a unique partnership with American Red Cross.
Toyota Material Handling Partners with American Red Cross in Natural Disaster
Toyota Material Handling and the American Red Cross provided a coordinated national disaster response solution with the use of the North American Toyota Forklift network — an initiative intended to continue for future natural disaster relief.
December 16, 2020
Remote 20teams 20insert
5 Ways Leaders Can Motivate and Inspire Remote Teams
AEM shares five useful and common-sense ways in which business leaders can motivate remote teams and help them keep pace with organizational demands and goals.
December 14, 2020
Latest
Construction Tech Tablet I Stock 000020289876 X Large 5e8cbdd70dde1
Top 10 Construction Tech Stories of 2020
When it comes to construction technology, or contech, here's what you were reading in 2020.
December 22, 2020
Cat Coupler 12182020
Caterpillar's Smart Bucket Rotator Changes the Game with Automatic Grade and Depth Control
New Cat Smart-Attachment technology syncs the chip in this bucket tilt/rotator to the mini-excavator's controller to maintain precise cutting-edge angles and return-to-dig functionality in a complex working range
December 22, 2020
Dr. Garret Peel, executive principal and founding partner of Integrated Viral Protection, speaks in Wilmington, Delaware
New COVID-killing HVAC Technology Could Protect Offices
Integrated Viral Protection says it installed an HVAC system that uses new technology to kill airborne viruses, like COVID-19, in an office building in Delaware.
December 22, 2020
Fieldlens Logo Underconstruction V2
RedTeam Announces Integration of Fiedlens' Mobile Field Management Software
RedTeam acquires industry-leading markup software from Fieldlens to allow construction professionals to document conversations, punch list items, project updates, and pin photos and videos directly to project plans.
December 21, 2020
Real Time Risk Solutions Creates Integrated Risk Management Platform
Real Time Risk Solutions and AXA XL, the P&C and specialty risk division of AXA, aim to help customers manage risks on construction job sites by monitoring and aggregating data, which provide unique insights and risk management tools.
December 21, 2020
Giatec Ml381 Reduced 5f60c2f75ff2c[1]
The Role Wireless Concrete Sensors Can Play During the Pandemic
Using IoT-based concrete testing sensors can keep construction workers safe, encourage remote work on jobsites, and position construction companies well for recovery.
December 18, 2020
Adv Power Apps For Pavement Contractors 1
Power Apps for Pavement Contractors
Using technology enables contractors to align and connect their crew from start to finish.
December 18, 2020
Tlm
TraLaMa Launches to Connect Trade Laborers with Employment
America's Floor Source's CEO Jason Goldberg, introduces a trade labor marketplace and online community where businesses can find skilled trade labor, and where trade laborers can find long-term employment or short-term work.
December 18, 2020
E Ticketing Integrated With Bim 360 Dasboard
TruckIT Streamlines Operations with Autodesk BIM 360 Integration
TruckIT incorporates Autodesk BIM 360 into a solution that will streamline operations with heightened project visibility and connectivity — offering prescriptive insights leading to informed decisions for optimal outcomes in heavy construction.
December 18, 2020
CSI UNIFORMAT.
CSI's UNIFORMAT, ASTM's UNIFORMAT II Linked Within Crosswalk
CSI and global standards organization ASTM International finalized an agreement to formally link CSI’s UNIFORMAT standards and ASTM International’s E1557 (UNIFORMAT II) standards within CROSSWALK.
December 18, 2020
With 29% of San Francisco Unified School District students lacking internet access at home, students met outdoors in a Bayview-Hunters Point park with a wi-fi hotspot to ensure families without broadband access could participate. The Oculus Quest headsets were donated earlier in the year by Swinerton Builders, a commercial construction company that provides additional services in green building.
Students Learn Construction Skills Through Virtual Reality
A collaboration between Brightline Defense, CityBuild Academy and TRANSFR VR will make construction industry job training accessible to thousands of low-income youth as part of a free, citywide program.
December 17, 2020
Iris Automation has announced $13 million in Series B funding.
Construction Drone Tech Startup Receives $13 Million Investor Funding
Drone Life is reporting that Iris Automation has received significant investor funding for technology used in commercial drones.
December 16, 2020
As a founding member, Bentley will help advance the consortium’s strategic roadmap, working groups, and governance to maximize the benefits of digital twins and accelerate the digital twin market.
Bentley Systems Helps Advance Digital Twin Consortium's Mission
Bentley Systems becomes founding member of the Digital Twin Consortium and part of its steering committee to deepen collaboration with the industry, the government and academic members.
December 15, 2020
P1280523 Mobile Crane Cmjn
CM Labs Simulations Partners with L.D. Stutes
CM Labs Simulations expands accessibility to its sales, service and demonstration capabilities with the partnership alongside simulation expert and sales director, L.D. Stutes in Orlando, Fla.
December 15, 2020
X Fold Dragon H500 Cargo Drone 4
ZM Interactive Unveils xFold Drones with 1,000-lb. Capacity Suited for Construction Use
1,000-lb. capacity drones include interchangeable rotor configurations and offer flight times up to eight hours for loads under 55 lbs.
December 15, 2020
B2 W User Conference 2
Basketball Legend Bill Walton Delivers Keynote Speech at B2W Software's 20th Annual User Conference
B2W Software announces an online education and collaborative program for the 20th Annual User Conference, where Basketball Legend Bill Walton will deliver a keynote speech on teamwork, leadership, and winning.
December 15, 2020
Mxf002 2 Xc Ll
Milwaukee MX FUEL CARRY-ON 3600W/1800W Power Supply
The power supply provides the best temporary power for the job — supplying 3,600 peak watts and 1,800 running watts of pure sine wave energy.
December 14, 2020
Pci Mobile App
PCI Mobile App
December 14, 2020
Real-time integration made field data immediately available to Great Basin Industrial's back office, and the automated production of field tickets replaced manual entry and T&M consolidation.
Integrating Field Ticketing with Construction Accounting Halves Great Basin’s Billing Labor and Time to Get Paid
Industrial contractor replaces spreadsheets and manual data entry with a mobile app integrated with its accounting ERP to improve billing, improve productivity and take more money to the bottom line several ways
December 9, 2020
Branch Technology's process uses less material, so there is less of a path for the 3D robot to trace through as it's printing.
Branch Technology Raises $11 Million for Fleet of Construction 3D Printers
Branch Technology has announced that it has closed an $11 million funding round for its additive construction technology.
December 11, 2020
Precast
ALLPLAN Partners with Precast Software Engineering to Strengthen Delivery Capabilities
ALLPLAN and Precast Software Engineering, a software solutions provider for the industrialized construction industry, announces partnership, which aims to strengthen their delivery capabilities in the engineering and construction market.
December 11, 2020
Microsoft Digital Twin
Doosan Heavy in Tech Spotlight in Microsoft Digital Twin Announcement
Microsoft highlighted Doosan's work in sustainability and technology in the tech giant's on digital twin software.
December 11, 2020
Goodyear
Goodyear and SafeAI Develop Tire Intelligence Programming for Autonomous Heavy Equipment
Goodyear and SafeAI partner to protect tire health, eliminate downtime and contribute to a smarter, safer standard for the construction industry through the development of tire intelligence for autonomous heavy equipment.
December 10, 2020
Liebherr Lr 1250 Unplugged 1 96dpi
Liebherr Debuts the World’s First Battery-Powered Crawler Crane
Liebherr has introduced the world's first battery-powered crawler cranes, the LR 1200.1 unplugged and the LR 1250.1 unplugged, which are driven by electric engines with a system performance of 255 kilowatts.
December 10, 2020