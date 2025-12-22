Hitachi Construction Machinery to Establish LANDCROS R&D Center in Germany

Designed to accelerate the development of next-generation products, the new center will focus on the company's battery-powered excavators, ICT-enabled products and digital solutions.

Dec 22, 2025
Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas Inc.
Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. has announced it will establish LANDCROS Development Center Europe GmbH, a new research and development (R&D) subsidiary in Germany, effective Jan. 1, 2026. The new center will focus on the company's battery-powered excavators, information and communications technology (ICT)-enabled products and digital solutions.

The new R&D hub is intended to help Hitachi accelerate the development of next-generation products by leveraging Europe's stringent environmental regulations and demand for advanced construction technology. The facility is the first new company to be established under the LANDCROS trade name since Hitachi announced its brand transition plan.

European Market Drives Innovation

Hitachi cited Europe's strict environmental standards and growing demand for zero-emission equipment as key drivers for the decision. The company noted the region's leadership in developing labor-saving technologies and ICT-equipped machinery.

"Establishing LANDCROS Development Center Europe strengthens our commitment to working closely with European partners and leveraging the region’s leadership in sustainability and technology," said Francesco Quaranta, president and CEO of Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) NV (HCME). "This new hub will enable us to co-create next-generation solutions that meet local needs while driving global progress in zero-emission and digital construction machinery."

Division of R&D Responsibilities

The establishment of the new center clarifies the development roles between it and KTEG GmbH, an existing joint venture between Kiesel Technology GmbH and Hitachi Construction Machinery. The company aims to hire approximately 100 developers for the new center from the construction machinery and automotive industries.

The responsibilities will be divided as follows:

  • LANDCROS Development Center Europe will focus on developing next-generation battery-powered excavators, ICT-compatible products and digital solutions for Hitachi's global roadmap.
  • KTEG will concentrate on developing and marketing specialized application products tailored to European customer needs.

Global R&D Network

The German facility will be a key hub in Hitachi Construction Machinery's global development network, which also includes centers in Japan and India. The company stated it plans to collaborate with European partners, such as automotive industry suppliers and technology specialists, to develop new solutions.

