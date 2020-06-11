Doosan Bobcat Partners with Ainstein on Radar Sensor Technology for Compact Equipment

Strategic partnership will leverage state of the-art technology for autonomous operations of compact construction equipment

June 11, 2020
Bobcat Co.
Bobcat S64 Pallet Fork S6c4443 19e2 Fc
bobcat

Doosan Bobcat North America announced it has partnered with Ainstein AI, Inc. – a radar technologies company headquartered in Lawrence, KS – to develop next-generation radar sensor systems for Bobcat equipment. Through this partnership, Ainstein and Doosan Bobcat North America will collaborate to create radar-based sensing solutions to detect objects on jobsites.

“This strategic partnership leverages the respective strengths of Bobcat and Ainstein to further advance our connected and autonomous technology,” said Joel Honeyman, vice president of global innovation at Doosan Bobcat North America. “Working together, we can evolve autonomous operations and provide our customers with optimal productivity and the ultimate operator experience through sensor technology.”

Ainstein K 79 Sensor 2Doosan Bobcat North America and Ainstein will collaborate to create next-generation radar sensor solutions to detect objects on jobsites when using Bobcat equipment. The radar system developed by Ainstein collects object position data — like range, azimuth, elevation and doppler information — to provide real-time alerts to operators by incorporating a combination of mmWave radar, sensor fusion and artificial intelligence. This technology will enable obstacle avoidance solutions and future technologies that support autonomous operations.

“At Ainstein, we design and develop radar systems that are smarter and more affordable, and offer complete solutions for autonomous vehicles,” said Andrew Boushie, vice president of strategy and partnerships at Ainstein. “We are excited to begin our partnership and collaboration with Doosan Bobcat North America.”

The partnership is part of Doosan Bobcat North America’s initiative to identify forward-looking solutions to help equipment owners and operators maximize their productivity, efficiency and safety through innovation and technology.

“As a global market and innovation leader, we strive to provide our customers with the latest technological advancements,” said Honeyman. “Ainstein has shown the technical capabilities and commitment to customize industry-leading solutions for Bobcat. We look forward to a strong partnership to bring the latest innovation to empower our customers to accomplish more.”

