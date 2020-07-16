Avatar Connect AR Solution for Advanced, Easy-to-Use, Real-Time Virtual Workforce Collaboration

Team members can share real-time views of environments with remote users in multiple locations and annotate in 3D to draw on objects to provide guidance for getting jobs done right

July 16, 2020
Avatar Connect Session1

Avatar Partners, a world-leading innovator in virtual, augmented and mixed reality (extended reality or XR, collectively) software solutions for heavy-duty industry and defense, has introduced its new Avatar Connect solution. Avatar Connect is designed to deliver a highly user-friendly, robust and low-cost way to connect remote team members via real-time collaboration anywhere in the world and on any AR-enabled device.

Avatar Connect is a powerful AR-enabled remote workforce solution that dramatically improves design, field coordination, installation, project management, quality control and assurance, productivity, safety training, and maintenance for a wide range of applications across multiple markets.

"We are very excited about the opportunity that Avatar Connect can provide, especially in a time when working remotely is on the increase and effective support is a must for those frontline workers," said Avatar Partners CEO and Founder Marlo Brooke. "Our goal was to create a high-capability solution with the latest AR technology, in a form that takes minutes to set up and implement."

Using mobile devices, on-premise team members can share real-time views of equipment and environments with up to 15 remote concurrent users in multiple locations. A unique 3D annotation feature enables teams and senior experts to virtually view and draw on objects in three dimensions using a tablet or remote PC to provide guidance for accomplishing a job right the first time.

Other features of Avatar Connect include:

  • Ready to use in minutes with no development or training required
  • AR combined with visual, audio and 3D annotation
  • Enterprise-ready, high-quality resolution
  • Support for unlimited concurrent sessions
  • Built-in privacy with sessions not recorded on any server anywhere
  • 3D spatial recognition to lock annotations on a target object while the user moves around a room or object
  • Resizable and rotatable arrows, indicators and drawing tools
  • User-controlled text entry anywhere on the screen for detailed information
  • User-controlled color variants
  • Photo capture to record relevant data for record-keeping and reuse with other users
  • Platform agnostic to run on iOS/OS, Android and Windows 10
  • Made and supported in the U.S.A.

Avatar Connect offers other noteworthy benefits including a multi-faceted "show me, tell me, guide me" approach to real-time AR that improves team performance while reducing delays and errors. In addition, with the increasing trend toward remote work, it can help eliminate travel costs and downtime.

For complete information on Avatar Partners XR solutions and services, visit http://www.avatarpartners.com.

Recommended
Img 5171
Five Ways to Overcome COVID-19 Challenges in the Asphalt Industry
Asphalt paving and construction operations are essential to keeping our economy running. From face coverings to social distancing, workers need to protect themselves and their co-workers from the Coronavirus. Here's how.
July 13, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 07 14 At 3 51 45 Pm
Biden Unveils His Plans to Rebuild Infrastructure & Create Jobs
The Democratic presidential candidate released his "Build Back Better" plan to put $2 trillion into green infrastructure and energy over four years and create millions of jobs.
July 14, 2020
Schlouch Safety Culture 1 750x420
7 Ways to Improve Construction Safety Culture During a Pandemic
July 13, 2020
Latest
Stellar Telematics
Stellar Telematics for Service Trucks
Consists of Fleet View for fleet managers and E-Link Mobile for operators
July 11, 2020
Viewpoint Service Tech Mobile App Image
Viewpoint Service Tech
App expands and streamlines service contractor workflows between field and office via smartphones
July 11, 2020
Trackunit Manager Events Pic
Trackunit Manager and Iris Technology Solution Enhancements
July 11, 2020
With 1 million connected assets globally, Berg Insight ranks Caterpillar among the leading construction equipment OEMs in terms of the number of construction equipment telematics systems deployed worldwide.
Construction Equipment OEM Telematics to Reach 6.9 Million Units Globally by 2024
The global installed base of active construction equipment OEM telematics systems already reached nearly 3.4 million units in 2019, according to a research project by Berg Insights.
July 10, 2020
Tenna Mini Plug In Gps Tracker
TennaMINI Plug-In GPS Tracker
Model wired directly into a construction asset to read machine data in addition to location information
July 10, 2020
Earth Cam Gigapixel Cam X2 300dpi
EarthCam's New GigapixelCam X2 Jobsite Camera
Construction professionals will enjoy an ideal balance of 4K picture quality, ease of use and affordability.
July 10, 2020
When working in the Oracle Primavera P6 Resource Assignments window, you can use the Resource Usage Spreadsheet to display resource usage over time, display spreadsheet fields for budgeted / planned and actual / remaining values and use the Layout Options bar, View menu on the Menu bar, or the Layout toolbar to customize resource assignment layouts.
Technology Improves Communication and Product Management on Two Ontario Construction Projects
Mobile internet and tablets put all the information to manage a construction project at a project manager’s fingertips, and allow them to communicate changes instantly
July 9, 2020
Annotation 2020 05 06 165205 5eb3319ee6c96 5ed018d17b0eb 5eeb719ab2fcf
[TRANSPORTATION CHAIN] Emerging Technologies and Trends in Trucks, Trucking and the Supply Chain
July 9, 2020
Triax Social Distance Hardhat 5eb1dc7fe0fba
Skanska Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center Project Team is First to Implement Contact Tracing Tech in LA
A Proximity Trace activates an audible and visual alert if anyone on the jobsite is within six feet of each other.
July 8, 2020
Using Procore, when there is a change on the job site, creating a request for information is easy and the system automatically contacts all relevant parties for timely resolution.
Cloud-Based Project Management Software Thinks Like a Contractor
Procore project management system speeds Vicano’s communication and collaboration with owners and field people to resolve change orders in hours
July 8, 2019
Redteam
RedTeam Launches New Financial Features to Benefit the Construction Industry Following After COVID-19
New technology includes full sage 100 integration, updated TeamPlayer app and enhanced financial management tools.
July 8, 2020
Machines are already becoming fully electric in 2020. In the coming decades, more of them will become autonomous and communication between machines will increase.
Construction's Future Holds Dramatic Changes and Technology Innovations
According to futurists, construction will see major changes and technology advancements over the next 20 to 40 years.
July 8, 2020
Jlg Clear Sky Rar Cmyk 2x3
JLG Remote Analyzer Reader
Remote tool delivers machine setup and personality information to service techs
July 7, 2020
Wvo Iq0 Qa
TrueLook 2020 Jobsite Security Report Shows Contractors Slow to Adopt Security Solutions
More than three out of four construction professionals have experienced jobsite theft.
April 9, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 02 25 At 1 27 04 Pm
[VIDEO] 15 New Construction Industry Technologies
Rebar tying robots, software platforms and artificial intelligence road monitoring solutions are just some of the newest technologies available to the construction industry.
February 25, 2020
I Bridgestone I Track
Bridgestone Acquires iTrack Solutions Business from Transense Technologies
The strategic acquisition of iTrack strengthens Bridgestone’s complete solutions portfolio for mining customers globally.
June 25, 2020
As there are so many stakeholders in a construction project, effective communication is vital for the project&rsquo;s success.
5 Habits of Successful Construction Project Managers
Utilizing project management methods effectively can help the building industry reduce the risk of failure and deliver projects more efficiently
June 24, 2020
Bentley Systems Turns AASHTO Student TRAC Bridge Contest into a Virtual Event
Middle and high school students from several states pivot to showcase bridge design projects in a virtual setting
June 22, 2020
At the end of the day, the more time you put in to understanding the data your asphalt plant can provide you, the more you will end up getting out of it. Work with software companies to find out where your plant should start investing and obtain onsite training for your data packages to get the most out of your investment.
How to Leverage Data at Your Asphalt Plant for More Efficient Production
Automation helps asphalt producers track what’s happening at their plant in real time so they can better understand their operations
June 20, 2020
E Sub
3 Profit-Preserving RFI Tips for Construction Project Management in the Field
RFIs usually resemble a fork in the road: the longer it takes to get information to the field supervisor, the longer your field team risks working in the wrong direction
June 18, 2020
An experiment shows concrete healing its own cracks within 28 days. A publication on this work is forthcoming.
Purdue Researcher Developing Intelligent Concrete
Purdue University is developing technology that would allow concrete-paved bridges and highways to reveal more accurately when they need repairs.
June 17, 2020
Caterpillar Acquires Company Focused on Robot and Autonomy Technology
Caterpillar has acquired select assets and hired employees from robot and autonomy technology solutions company Marble Robot, Inc.
June 19, 2020
Jobwalk Ar1
JobwalkAR Construction Management App
App organizes contractors, construction managers, landscape architects and workers to streamline workflow
June 19, 2020
Road Botics Image Logger Sampler
RoadBotics Introduces Image Logger on Asset Management Operating System
This technology places time-stamped geo-spatial image data on a GIS-enabled map, creating an easy way for communities to view all of their public assets on one platform.
June 19, 2020