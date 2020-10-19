Komatsu Digital Platform Helps Construction Managers Stay Connected

Smart Construction Remote app allows users to send new design data to machines in the field, and remotely support operators.

October 19, 2020
Komatsu America Corp.
Smart Construction Remote In Office
05252012 Komatsulogo 10721922

Komatsu announces the North American launch of its Smart Construction Remote application, which allows managers of large construction projects to send new design data to machines in the field, and remotely support operators, without traveling to the jobsite.

Users can remotely send files from their office to target machines, easily search all connected assets and log in to a machine and see what the operator is seeing. They can also easily pinpoint the location of machines by jobsite and upload or download design files at anytime from anywhere.

Using Smart Construction Remote’s capabilities, construction site managers can help operators troubleshoot issues in real time by viewing the same data they do. They can add new files without the time commitment of traditional methods, and transfer design files to multiple machines on site with one click.

Smart Construction Remote Screenshot“In today’s ever-changing construction environment, Smart Construction Remote is an invaluable, must-have tool,” said Scott Christman, Earthwork division manager at Cornerstone One LLC. “It provides troubleshooting and file transfers with the touch of a button from anywhere with internet access, minimizing crew downtime and maximizing production.”

Smart Construction Remote’s software is compatible with select makes of machines with installed Topcon devices and all Komatsu intelligent Machine Control models. Komatsu-certified experts are ready to help users get the most from the application and develop team capabilities.

Smart Construction Remote is one of Komatsu’s new Smart Construction Solutions, an umbrella of smart applications created to help construction customers orchestrate construction planning, better handle management and scheduling, streamline costs, and optimize processes remotely in near real time. 

Related
Screen Shot 2020 03 10 At 3 04 25 Pm
[VIDEO] Komatsu Upgrades Smart Construction Solutions for Entire Construction Jobsite
March 10, 2020
Topcon 10859232
Topcon Positioning Systems
June 18, 2007
Latest
Zone Pro On Geotab R avs zp xx Web Zdbi
Zone Defense ZonePro ADAS AI-based Virtual Coach
System provides drivers with real-time voice prompts to improve driver behavior in real-time.
October 14, 2020
Nex Traq Vehicle Inspection Vehicleinspectionlockuptablet
NexTraq Vehicle Inspection
Tool provides a customizable pre-trip vehicle inspection checklist for popular industry vehicles used in construction and other applications.
October 14, 2020
Aamp Global Echomaster Screen Shot
AAMP Global EchoMaster Fleet Solutions Telematics Products
Products and services include asset and fleet trackers, an intelligent dash cam, live streaming video, real-time tracking and nationwide customer service.
October 14, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Gamers Help Rosendin Accelerate Advances in BIM Application
What role could this tech savvy generation of workers have in shaping the future of the construction industry?
October 14, 2020
The Trials are back October 20th!
Cutting-Edge Capabilities Brought to Life Through the Cat® Trials
Caterpillar Inc. is celebrating 95 years and they are bringing back their engaging video series.
October 13, 2020
GT-1200
GT Series Robotic Total Stations
Topcon's GT Series total stations are part of a full workflow solution, including a new field computer, a full-version update to Topcon field and office software, as well as GNSS receivers.
October 13, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
How DE Storage Saved Thousands of Dollars Using the Soil Connect Platform
Soil Connect helped DE Storage locate a specific soil required for an expansion project in Pennsylvania.
October 12, 2020
The Vacuworx PHD Portable Vacuum Lifting System weighs 25 lbs. and generates enough power to lift up to 2,500 lbs.
Vacuum Lifting Can Protect Workers From Silica Dust
Silica dust has been recognized for decades as an occupational health concern. In March 2016, OSHA announced a final rule pertaining to silica exposure regulations. Enforcement for employers covered by the construction standard began in September 2017.
October 9, 2020
While the devices can help us a lot, they’re leading to some very unfortunate unintended consequences. For example, 40% of commercial driving accidents are being caused by device distraction.
Utilize Technology to Keep Drivers Safe
Telematics, video and communication apps can help ensure safety of drivers for your construction fleet.
October 8, 2020
Hilti Pmd 200 Tool
Hilti PMD 200 2D Layout Tool
Tool can be used to easily mark out drywall track locations and complex geometries in indoor environments.
October 8, 2020
Precise room-scale tracking in VR enables the physical exploration and interaction of architectural designs in a virtual space.
Virtual Reality Brings Innovation, Efficiency to Construction
The ability to train, measure and certify people through virtual reality is incredibly valuable and can save construction companies large amounts of money each year.
October 8, 2020
Prevailing Wage Repeal
Prevailing-Wage Repeal Slashed WI Wages, Exported Jobs and Taxes, Cut No Costs
Nonpartisan, non-profit research finds no state that has repealed prevailing wage has received the benefits claimed by politicians, but they have damaged their own construction industries
October 7, 2020
[WEBINAR] Reimagine Telematics
Sponsored
[WEBINAR] Reimagine Telematics
Join us, October 22 for this webinar focusing on removing key hurdles to telematics use, how to transform data overload, profit saving & more!
October 6, 2020
Haulit Lr 4
Command Alkon to Acquire Trimble’s Construction Logistics Business
The company says the transaction will help bolster Command Alkon’s telematics solution for the heavy work industry
October 5, 2020
Luck Stone Jobsight
Luck Stone Launches JobSight for 24/7 Access to Products and Services
Digital platform is intended to transform how customers place orders, track projects and manage accounts.
October 5, 2020
T Paa S 1
Trimble Platform as a Service Delivers Future-proof Access to Construction Technology
Offering gives contractors the ability to purchase select civil construction hardware and software solutions and continually upgrade to the latest innovations.
October 5, 2020
Outriggers
CM Labs Concrete Pump Simulator Endorsed by American Concrete Pumping Association
Concrete Pump simulator allows operators to develop basic skills such deploying outriggers, creating concrete slabs, and pouring footings and foundations.
October 2, 2020
Struction Site Logo
Skanska Commits to Use StructionSite on Photo Monitoring All U.S. Construction Sites
'Ability to bring up a photo or video in real-time helps us problem-solve with clients and consultants . . . and sharing information digitally has been extremely valuable during the pandemic.' Anita Nelson, Chief Strategy Officer, Skanska USA Building
October 1, 2020
Since the Trade Hounds mobile app launched in 2019, it has grown to nearly 200,000 users, who use it to connect and showcase their work.
App Creates Construction Community and Seeks to Solve Labor Shortage
The Trade Hounds app connects construction workers with both peers and employers with the goal of removing inefficiencies in the labor market.
October 1, 2020
Contractors See Improved Success with Acumatica Construction Edition Cloud-based Construction Software
The rapid uptake of Acumatica Construction Edition is due to its being a true cloud offering, which allows contractors to easily share data between the office and the field.
October 1, 2020
Office Tele Remote
Office TeleREMOTE for SmartROC DTH Drill Rigs
Epiroc's Office TeleREMOTE enables the operator to access and run multiple rigs from a control center located inside an office.
October 1, 2020
Exc Ec480 E Acd Uptime Webinar Social Media 1200x628
How Manageable Telematics Data Can Improve Your Machine Uptime
October 22, 2020
Register
Dave Adams of Volvo CE will share customer best practices and real-world examples of how an OEM-managed telematics program can generate significant ROI for construction fleets.
Offline analog systems make it easy to miss or delay preventive maintenance. Equipment maintenance software, in contrast, brings automation to the process.
How to Cut Costs, Breakdowns and Downtime by Automating Preventive Maintenance
Construction equipment maintenance software enables transition to a more automated, systematic approach to keep uptime high and costs low.
September 30, 2020
Image 1
Eight Reasons to Move Your Data to the Cloud
Cloud software and technologies deliver safer, more efficient projects and higher profits
September 30, 2020