Komatsu Digital Platform Helps Construction Managers Stay Connected

Komatsu announces the North American launch of its Smart Construction Remote application, which allows managers of large construction projects to send new design data to machines in the field, and remotely support operators, without traveling to the jobsite.

Users can remotely send files from their office to target machines, easily search all connected assets and log in to a machine and see what the operator is seeing. They can also easily pinpoint the location of machines by jobsite and upload or download design files at anytime from anywhere.

Using Smart Construction Remote’s capabilities, construction site managers can help operators troubleshoot issues in real time by viewing the same data they do. They can add new files without the time commitment of traditional methods, and transfer design files to multiple machines on site with one click.

“In today’s ever-changing construction environment, Smart Construction Remote is an invaluable, must-have tool,” said Scott Christman, Earthwork division manager at Cornerstone One LLC. “It provides troubleshooting and file transfers with the touch of a button from anywhere with internet access, minimizing crew downtime and maximizing production.”

Smart Construction Remote’s software is compatible with select makes of machines with installed Topcon devices and all Komatsu intelligent Machine Control models. Komatsu-certified experts are ready to help users get the most from the application and develop team capabilities.

Smart Construction Remote is one of Komatsu’s new Smart Construction Solutions, an umbrella of smart applications created to help construction customers orchestrate construction planning, better handle management and scheduling, streamline costs, and optimize processes remotely in near real time.