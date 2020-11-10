Bentley Systems Commits $100 Million of Venture Funding to Accelerate Infrastructure Digital Twins

Bentley iTwin Ventures will invest in promising technology companies addressing the emerging opportunity for infrastructure digital twin solutions.

November 10, 2020
Bentley Systems, Inc.
Bentley Logo

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, a leading infrastructure engineering software company, announces the establishment of Bentley iTwin Ventures to invest in promising technology companies addressing the emerging opportunity for infrastructure digital twin solutions for roadways, railways, waterways, bridges, utilities, industrial facilities and other infrastructure assets.

Bentley iTwin Ventures is a $100 million corporate venture capital fund which fosters innovation by co-investing in startups and emerging companies that are strategically relevant to Bentley Systems’ objective of advancing infrastructure through going digital. The fund will target investments in transformational digital twin solutions supporting the design, simulation, construction, and/or operations of physical infrastructure.

Bentley iTwin Ventures will invest in early and mid-stage companies that demonstrate ability to develop applications and solutions that leverage and extend infrastructure digital twin opportunities, particularly in the public works and utilities, and industrial and resources, infrastructure sectors. The fund will invest in opportunities which can leverage Bentley’s iTwin Platform and open-source toolkits, supporting subject matter expertise, commercial teaming, and/or global reach and relationships within the infrastructure engineering community.

"Taking advantage of the momentum from Bentley Systems’ initial public offering, we are excited to expand our Acceleration Initiatives by formally launching the Bentley iTwin Ventures fund to support the growth of entrepreneurial companies dedicated to infrastructure digital twin solutions," said Greg Bentley, CEO of Bentley Systems.  "Our iTwin Platform provides a scalable open-source foundation for technical and commercial innovation that will empower a vibrant ecosystem to creatively combine and connect what digital twins now make possible for infrastructure constituents. Proprietary analytics, data services, benchmarking, and infrastructure-as-a-service commercial models, for instance, are not in Bentley Systems’ direct scope, but we are glad to have a stake in bootstrapping these future successes.  Here’s to the fullest going-digital ecosystem for infrastructure digital twins!”

Bentley Systems worked with corporate venture capital firm Touchdown Ventures to establish Bentley iTwin Ventures.  An initial investment in FutureOn a.s. was announced on October 16, 2020.

