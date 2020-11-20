Command Alkon, the provider of the leading supplier collaboration platform for construction’s heavy work, and Libra Systems, Inc., a leader provider of automation and technology solutions for construction materials suppliers, join forces to drive value for the heavy work industry by combining efforts through acquisition.

Based in Harleysville, Pennsylvania, Libra Systems, Inc. is a provider of plant automation, scale ticketing, and business integration solutions for the aggregate, asphalt, and concrete industries. Command Alkon and Libra Systems, Inc. have executed a transaction making Libra Systems, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Command Alkon.

“This joining between Command Alkon and Libra Systems, Inc. will add more scope to the array of products and services available to asphalt, aggregate, and concrete producers worldwide,” said David Cardy, CEO at Libra Systems, Inc. Kenneth Cardy, Libra Systems, Inc. President, added that “Libra customers will benefit from these combined resources by having access to an expanded set of solutions and the latest in technological advances directed by the same successful Libra Systems, Inc. workforce that has built a reputation for quality products and service to the industry.”

“Libra Systems, Inc. and Command Alkon have nearly 100 years combined expertise in the heavy work industry,” said Phil Ramsey, CEO of Command Alkon. “We’re excited to combine our two companies’ approaches to make it simple for customers to take advantage of the cost-savings and maximized production and delivery operations that our solutions deliver across the construction materials supply chain.”