Autodesk Acquires Spacemaker, AI Urban Design Platform

The acquisition of Spacemaker provides Autodesk with a platform to drive automation and accelerate outcome-based design capabilities for architects, and urban designers and planners.

December 1, 2020
Autodesk
Autodesk Technology Center in San Francisco.
Autodesk

Autodesk has completed its acquisition of Oslo, Norway-based Spacemaker for $240 million net of cash, representing Autodesk’s 13th investment in design and construction solutions providers in three years, including five acquisitions.

Spacemaker helps architects and urban designers maximize developers’ long-term property investments and realize the full potential of the site by enabling them to quickly generate, optimize and iterate on design options taking into consideration design criteria and data like terrain, maps, wind, lighting, traffic, zoning, etc. Further, supporting the effort to combat climate change, Spacemaker offers designers and developers the ability to consider sustainability options from the start.

The acquisition of Spacemaker provides Autodesk with a platform to drive user-centric automation and accelerate outcome-based design capabilities for architects, and urban designers and planners.


The average salary for a concrete finisher in the United States is $30,000 to $70,000.
How Much Should a Concrete Finisher Make?
Concrete finishers earn an average of $30,000 - $70,000 per year. How much should you be making?
January 2, 2020
Treasury Confirms Expenses Paid with Forgiven PPP Funds Not Deductible
‘If a business reasonably believes that a PPP loan will be forgiven in the future, expenses related to the loan are not deductible, whether the business has filed for forgiveness or not,’ said the U.S. Treasury Department.
November 24, 2020
Professional-grade work gloves make the job more comfortable and protect your hands to keep you safer on the jobsite.
5 Tips for Choosing the Best Construction Gloves
Finding the right glove for the job is as important as matching any other tool of the trade to the task at hand.
November 23, 2020
IDTechEx Predicts Drone Market to Rise to Over $22 Billion
IDTechEx’s recent market research on Drones and associated technology predicts the drone market to be over $22 Billion by 2041. The report highlights the use cases of agricultural, search and rescue, mapping and localization, delivery and consumer drones.
November 30, 2020
New Dehli, India is using advanced construction technology to reduce jobsite pollution.
Dust-free Construction Allows for Non-polluting Construction Site
New Dehli, India is using advanced construction technology to reduce jobsite pollution.
November 30, 2020
Largest 3D-Printed Building in Europe Under Construction
The Apartment building in Wallenhausen, Germany will include about 4,000 sq ft of living space, with walls 3D-printed by two operators and COBOD's commercially available BOD2 printer in six weeks
November 25, 2020
DPL Telematics AssetCommand Max Tracking System
DPL Telematics released the AssetCommand Max Tracking System, an advanced solution for wireless monitoring, as well as remote tracking of off-road equipment and over the road trucks.
November 25, 2020
Point of Rental has acquired RentItOnline, an online booking engine and customer app for equipment rental.
Point of Rental Obtains RentItOnline System and App
Point of Rental has acquired RentItOnline, an online-booking engine and customer app for equipment rental.
November 25, 2020
Intel CEO Asks Biden to Invest in Manufacturing
Bob Swan, Intel's CEO, addressed an open letter to President-Elect Joe Biden, calling for an increase in U.S. manufacturing and digital infrastructure.
November 24, 2020
Zoom Video Communications recently announced its new end-to-end encryption (E2EE) is available to users globally, free and paid, for meetings with up to 200 participants.
Zoom Improves Cybersecurity, Receives Awards
Zoom has added new features to its video conferencing service to improve security.
November 23, 2020
Version 2.1 of the robot Spot was recently released.
Construction Site Mobility Robot Spot 2.1 Released
Boston Dynamics has released version 2.1 of its autonomous robot, Spot.
November 23, 2020
SMS messaging cuts through the clutter in a recipient’s inbox and provides them with the important information immediately. Available to Essentials User for free through February 2021.
SMS Now Available for Point of Rental's Essentials Users
Point of Rental now includes SMS messaging to keep businesses contactless. This feature will be available to Essentials users for free through the end of February 2021.
November 23, 2020
New QR code on Sinoboom's Scissor Lift.
Sinoboom BV Implements QR Codes to Enhance Customer Service
In order to improve customer service, the all new MEWPS come equipped with QR codes that offer additional information at the customer's fingertips.
November 23, 2020
AI's Regulatory Guidance and its Potential Effect on the Construction Industry
The White House’s AI Regulatory Guidance, which clarified policies regarding encouraging innovation and growth in artificial intelligence, has potential to provide improvement to the construction industry.
November 23, 2020
Command Alkon and Libra Systems, Inc. Team Up to Boost Efficiency for Heavy Construction Materials Suppliers
Command Alkon and Libra Systems, Inc. Join Forces
The acquisition of Libra Systems Inc. to Command Alkon enhances plant automation, point-of-sale, enterprise integration, dispatch, and GPS asset management systems and services for customers.
November 20, 2020
IntercompWIM and IntercompWIM Delta Software
Easily identify overweight commercial vehicles, document vehicle transactions, and monitor bulk inventory.
November 18, 2020
HeidelbergCement $531 Million to Modernize Cement Sites in France
HeidelbergCement’s subsidiary Ciments Calcia presented the draft terms of its large-scale investment and reorganisation programme for several of its sites in France.
November 18, 2020
Dig Assist, which Volvo introduced in North America in 2017, is available on 20 of the company’s medium and large crawler and wheeled excavators.
Volvo Updates Excavator's Dig Assist with New Easy-to-Use Features
The new Volvo Dig Assist is equipped with new user-friendly features that enhance precision, decrease grading time and diagnose and solve issues. The program is available on 20 of the company’s medium and large crawler and wheeled excavators.
November 18, 2020
Hilti Discusses Robotics in Jobsite Health & Safety
How robotics and human augmentation can effect construction jobsite health and safety through two innovations from HILTI.
November 18, 2020
5G licenses will enable John Deere to accelerate the availability of 5G in its largest manufacturing facilities in North America.
John Deere to Deploy 5G in Manufacturing Facilities
John Deere has obtained 5G licenses in five counties in Iowa and Illinois as part of a FCC auction for the CBRS 3.5 GHz spectrum.
November 18, 2020
Zyter has launched its Zyter Smart Logistics system, a secure, customizable solution for logistics companies and enterprise logistics departments that leverages Zyter’s SmartSpaces platform and Internet of Things (IoT) technology.
Zyter Launches Real-Time Vehicle Tracking Technology
Zyter Smart Logistics connects data systems, departments and people to give logistics teams end-to-end, real-time visibility of vehicles and goods in transit while also collecting analytics on driver behavior.
November 17, 2020
Caterpillar Inc.'s Brian Cain Describes Construction of Cat Trial 9: PAC-MAN™ Gameboard
Brian Cain, demonstrator and instructor at Caterpillar Inc., discusses how the team overcame the challenges behind building the Cat Trial 9 PAC-MAN™ gameboard with Cat 3D™ Grade Control.
November 16, 2020
Leica iXE3 3D Excavator Machine Control Offers Semi-automatic Functionality
Semi-automatic functionality provides automatic control of boom, bucket, tilt and tilt rotator bucket.
November 13, 2020
AGTEK SmartDirt RTK Turns Smart Phones or Tablets into High-accuracy GPS/GNSS Receivers
App allows high-accuracy cut/fill measurements on Apple or Android phones or tablets for on-site grade checking, drone/UAV ground control point (GCP) set out and site data collection
November 13, 2020
The robot uses a 3D scanner to measure the floor, then uses two rotating motors equipped with plastering blades to flatten the floor.
AI Robot Can Flatten Concrete Floors, Hyundai Engineering Seeks Patent
Hyundai Engineering is seeking a patent for an AI robot that can flatten concrete floors.
November 13, 2020
Harvest Profit software helps farmers forecast and measure profitability on a field-by-field basis.
John Deere Buys Software Startup
John Deere acquired Harvest Profit, a leading provider of farm profitability software based in Fargo, North Dakota.
November 13, 2020
HD-PCI produces a condition rating with more objective data (derived from machine learning algorithms) and factors in the density and severity of each distress present for every square foot of roadway across an entire road network.
RoadBotics HD-PCI Pavement Rating Index Assists in Asset Management
HD-PCI proprietary pavement condition rating index granularity for government officials to make well-informed pavement management decisions, including pothole and road repairs
November 12, 2020