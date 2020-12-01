Autodesk Acquires Spacemaker, AI Urban Design Platform

Autodesk has completed its acquisition of Oslo, Norway-based Spacemaker for $240 million net of cash, representing Autodesk’s 13th investment in design and construction solutions providers in three years, including five acquisitions.

Spacemaker helps architects and urban designers maximize developers’ long-term property investments and realize the full potential of the site by enabling them to quickly generate, optimize and iterate on design options taking into consideration design criteria and data like terrain, maps, wind, lighting, traffic, zoning, etc. Further, supporting the effort to combat climate change, Spacemaker offers designers and developers the ability to consider sustainability options from the start.

The acquisition of Spacemaker provides Autodesk with a platform to drive user-centric automation and accelerate outcome-based design capabilities for architects, and urban designers and planners.