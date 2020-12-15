Basketball Legend Bill Walton Delivers Keynote Speech at B2W Software's 20th Annual User Conference

B2W Software announces an online education and collaborative program for the 20th Annual User Conference, where Basketball Legend Bill Walton will deliver a keynote speech on teamwork, leadership and winning.

Dec 15th, 2020
B2W Software Inc.
B2w Software 10860544

B2W Software, a leading provider of heavy construction management software, announced the program for Innovation Forward, the company’s 2021 User Conference. Online sessions are slated for late February and early March.

Content and the structure for the 20th annual B2W User Conference will take advantage of online technology to deliver software training. It will also include opportunities for contractors to explore new ideas about using technology to enhance estimating and operational workflows. Basketball Legend Bill Walton will share insights on big challenges, great leadership and winning teams as the keynote speaker.

“Once an in-person meeting became unrealistic, our team went to work on an alternative to keep the 20-year momentum of the User Conference going,” said B2W founder and chief executive officer Paul McKeon. “The result is a creative, online approach that continues the core benefits of the event  high-value training and the discussion of innovative ideas among contractors and the B2W team.”

Main B2W User Conference sessions will take place on March 2-3. Four individual tracks will focus on advanced estimating, training on operational applications of the B2W Software ONE platform, collaboration across workflows and future innovations.

The pre-conference B2W Estimator University will run from Feb. 23-25, with sessions for newer and intermediate users of the company’s B2W Estimate application. Contractors can schedule one-on-one meetings on March 4 and 5 to discuss specific ideas and challenges with B2W product managers, developers and support staff.

Jay Bowman, research director for FMI Corporation, a leading provider of consulting and investment services to the construction industry, will lead a session at the B2W User Conference. He will discuss the role of technology in response to current and future economic factors impacting heavy construction.

B2W will announce winners of its annual B2W Client Awards during the 2021 User Conference. The award program recognizes contractors for outstanding and creative use of a single B2W element or multiple elements of the ONE Platform in combination.

Clean Safe Essential Logo
Sunbelt Rentals Aims to Raise Awareness on COVID-19 Best Practices
Sunbelt Rentals announces it will participate in the American Rental Association's Clean. Safe. Essential. program, that aims to emphasize safe rental operations for the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Dec 11th, 2020
Remote 20teams 20insert
5 Ways Leaders Can Motivate and Inspire Remote Teams
AEM shares five useful and common-sense ways in which business leaders can motivate remote teams and help them keep pace with organizational demands and goals.
Dec 14th, 2020
Real-time integration made field data immediately available to Great Basin Industrial's back office, and the automated production of field tickets replaced manual entry and T&M consolidation.
Integrating Field Ticketing with Construction Accounting Halves Great Basin’s Billing Labor and Time to Get Paid
Industrial contractor replaces spreadsheets and manual data entry with a mobile app integrated with its accounting ERP to improve billing, improve productivity and take more money to the bottom line several ways
Dec 9th, 2020
Precast
ALLPLAN Partners with Precast Software Engineering to Strengthen Delivery Capabilities
ALLPLAN and Precast Software Engineering, a software solutions provider for the industrialized construction industry, announces partnership, which aims to strengthen their delivery capabilities in the engineering and construction market.
Dec 11th, 2020
Microsoft Digital Twin
Doosan Heavy in Tech Spotlight in Microsoft Digital Twin Announcement
Microsoft highlighted Doosan's work in sustainability and technology in the tech giant's on digital twin software.
Dec 11th, 2020
Goodyear
Goodyear and SafeAI Develop Tire Intelligence Programming for Autonomous Heavy Equipment
Goodyear and SafeAI partner to protect tire health, eliminate downtime and contribute to a smarter, safer standard for the construction industry through the development of tire intelligence for autonomous heavy equipment.
Dec 10th, 2020
Liebherr Lr 1250 Unplugged 1 96dpi
Liebherr Debuts the World’s First Battery-Powered Crawler Crane
Liebherr has introduced the world's first battery-powered crawler cranes, the LR 1200.1 unplugged and the LR 1250.1 unplugged, which are driven by electric engines with a system performance of 255 kilowatts.
Dec 10th, 2020
Slide Applicazioni Eng
Duplomatic MS Announces Launch of New Website
The Duplomatic Group launches a new website featuring new graphics, technology and contents to give a faster and more effective response to the requests of professionals in the world of motion control.
Dec 10th, 2020
Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have used geometry-based structural optimization techniques to create human-scale structures out of concrete. The researchers will mimic evolution’s approach toward minimizing the use of material while maximizing its performance as part of their NSF “Future Manufacturing” project.
Spiders, Caterpillars, Dragonflies Inspire Construction Material Research
The National Science Foundation awarded grants to three universities to develop new technologies and materials to be used in biomanufacturing, cyber manufacturing and eco-manufacturing.
Dec 10th, 2020
Peter McKinley (foreground) and Caden Teer place 3-D printed ice shapes on the wings of one of the flight lab’s unmanned aircraft at Mississippi State University's Raspet Flight Research Laboratory.
MSU Team Research Could Allow Drone Flight During Icy Conditions
A research team at Mississippi State University is developing a deicer for lightweight aircraft, including drones. The technology could allow drones to fly during icy conditions.
Dec 9th, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Cloud-based Documentation Platform Takes the Complexity Out of LEED Projects
Automate the documentation process, reduce complexity of LEED project management and ensure LEED requirements are met.
Dec 9th, 2020
Versatile’s CraneView captures and analyzes thousands of data points to deliver real-time insights on jobsite performance and streamline decision-making.
Crane Tech Startup Nets $20 Million in Funding
Sartup Versatile's CraneView product captures and analyzes thousands of data points to deliver real-time insights on jobsite performance. Funding will expand availability of the solution and development of new, AI-based capabilities
Dec 8th, 2020
Purform sealants unify the application properties, reliability and durability needed with the lowest exposure to monomeric diisocyanates.
Sika Launches New Polyurethane Technology
Sika has developed a new polyurethane technology, which it is launching onto the market under the PURFORM brand.
Dec 8th, 2020
Through Procore.org, Procore's social impact arm, USMCA members will receive free Procore product training, educational resources and a discounted buying program for the Procore platform.
Procore, U.S. Minority Contractors Partner on Resources
Through Procore.org, Procore's social impact arm, USMCA members will receive free Procore product training, educational resources, and a discounted buying program for the Procore platform.
Dec 8th, 2020
NextMind’s device is a small, lightweight wearable that captures electrical brain signals from the user’s visual cortex as it sits inside a cap or on a band on the back of the user’s head.
First Real-Time Brain-Sensing Wearable Starts Shipping
NextMind has started shipping its development kit for the world’s first real-time brain-sensing wearable, which allows users to take control of their digital world just by using their thoughts.
Dec 8th, 2020
The cost of cybercrime has surpassed $1 trillion globally since 2018, a new report by McAfee concludes. The report, 'The Hidden Cost of Cybercrime,' says cybercrime's cost to the global economy has had a 50% increase during the past two years.
McAfee Report Estimates $1 Trillion Global Cybercrime Total
McAfee published a new report "The Hidden Costs of Cybercrime" about the cost of cybercrime.
Dec 7th, 2020
Computer scientists at the University of the West of England (UWE Bristol) are developing software that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to help construction companies reduce the amount of embodied carbon in their building and infrastructure projects.
Construction Industry Could Hit Sustainability Target with AI, Researchers Suggest
Computer scientists at the University of the West of England are developing software that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to help construction reduce the amount of embodied carbon in their building and infrastructure.
Dec 7th, 2020
The bridge will include augmented reality technology, allowing visitors to use their smartphones to see virtual displays and more.
'Smart' Bridge in England Moving Forward
The bridge in Sunderland, England will include virtual and augmented reality technologies.
Dec 7th, 2020
Reflective pavements allow more sunlight to be reflected from a pavement's surface, meaning less is absorbed by its mass. Reflecting that sunlight means less of a demand on heating and cooling buildings.
How Reflective Pavement Can Reduce Climate Change Effects
An MIT Concrete Sustainability Hub postdoc explains how reflective pavement can curb the effects of climate change.
Dec 7th, 2020
A timeline of some of the major AR and VR headsets of the past.
VR, AR and MR Will Be The Most Disruptive Technologies of the Next Decade
IDTechEx forecasts that the market for virtual, augmented and mixed reality technologies will reach over $30 billion by 2030.
Dec 7th, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 07 103021
Milwaukee Introduces Banded Ear Plugs for All-Day Comfort
Milwaukee Tool, a global leader in delivering innovative solutions to the professional construction trades, expands their Personal Protective Equipment Lineup to include Banded Ear Plugs, designed to provide all-day comfort with versatile wear.
Dec 7th, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 07 101123
Milwaukee Introduces Safety Glasses with New Features
Milwaukee Tool expands their safety glasses line-up including anti-scratch, fog-free, and new magnification and lens color options — enhancing safety and productivity.
Dec 7th, 2020
Contact Harald Contact Tracing Card
Contact Harald COVID-19 Card and Contact Tracing Platform
Platform provides a fast, effective stand-alone contact tracing solution utilizing Bluetooth Tracing Technology.
Dec 4th, 2020
A partnership between HeidelbergCement and other groups is harnessing solar power to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in Hong Kong.
HeidelbergCement Uses Solar to Offset CO2 in Hong Kong
HeidelbergCement is one partner in a group generating solar power to reduce CO2 emissions.
Dec 4th, 2020
Autodesk is adding cloud-enabled document management to the AEC Collection, as well as launching two new offerings for design content authors and reviewers.
Autodesk Upgrades Cloud Offerings
Autodesk is adding cloud-enabled document management to the AEC Collection, as well as launching two new offerings for design content authors and reviewers.
Dec 4th, 2020
The Mighty Buildings studio dwelling can be 3-D printed in about 24 hours.
Construction Startup Gains Momentum Printing 3D Houses
A California construction startup launched in 2017 is receiving lots of attention for printing 3D houses.
Dec 3rd, 2020
CEMEX Ventures recently named five gold medal winners in its startup competition.
Five Startups Selected in CEMEX Ventures Construction Competition, No Top Winners From U.S.
Carbon-negative concrete, SaaS technology, robots and 3D technology were involved in the top startup projects.
Dec 3rd, 2020