B2W Software, a leading provider of heavy construction management software, announced the program for Innovation Forward, the company’s 2021 User Conference. Online sessions are slated for late February and early March.

Content and the structure for the 20th annual B2W User Conference will take advantage of online technology to deliver software training. It will also include opportunities for contractors to explore new ideas about using technology to enhance estimating and operational workflows. Basketball Legend Bill Walton will share insights on big challenges, great leadership and winning teams as the keynote speaker.

“Once an in-person meeting became unrealistic, our team went to work on an alternative to keep the 20-year momentum of the User Conference going,” said B2W founder and chief executive officer Paul McKeon. “The result is a creative, online approach that continues the core benefits of the event — high-value training and the discussion of innovative ideas among contractors and the B2W team.”

Main B2W User Conference sessions will take place on March 2-3. Four individual tracks will focus on advanced estimating, training on operational applications of the B2W Software ONE platform, collaboration across workflows and future innovations.

The pre-conference B2W Estimator University will run from Feb. 23-25, with sessions for newer and intermediate users of the company’s B2W Estimate application. Contractors can schedule one-on-one meetings on March 4 and 5 to discuss specific ideas and challenges with B2W product managers, developers and support staff.

Jay Bowman, research director for FMI Corporation, a leading provider of consulting and investment services to the construction industry, will lead a session at the B2W User Conference. He will discuss the role of technology in response to current and future economic factors impacting heavy construction.

B2W will announce winners of its annual B2W Client Awards during the 2021 User Conference. The award program recognizes contractors for outstanding and creative use of a single B2W element or multiple elements of the ONE Platform in combination.