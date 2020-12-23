Extracker Integrates PlanGrid to Enhance Usability

Extracker announces integration with PlanGrid allowing construction teams to save time manually entering data by updating Extracker documents immediately when changes are made in the PlanGrid Task.

December 23, 2020
Extracker
Extracker
Extracker

Extracker, a cloud-based change order communication platform that helps subcontractors, general contractors and owners create, track and share change orders, time and material Tags, announced a new integration with PlanGrid, a field collaboration solution that is part of Autodesk Construction Cloud and widely adopted across the construction industry for mobile productivity. The integration automatically updates users’ Change Order documentation in Extracker when updates are made in the PlanGrid Task, enabling construction teams to save time with manual data entry, and avoid miscommunications and mistakes that can compromise project budgets. 

“Even though automation and technology have transformed the construction industry in recent years, contractors still find themselves all too often managing change order communications by email, spreadsheets or even pencil and paper,” said Cameron Page, founder and chief executive officer of Extracker. “The Extracker platform streamlines Change Order communication so subs, GCs and owners are on the same page financially at all times. Integrating with PlanGrid’s data rich software is the next major step in our mission to modernize change order communication in the construction industry.” 

Extracker previously integrated with PlanGrid to populate T&M Tags and Change Order Requests in Extracker using PlanGrid Tasks, Photos or Snapshots. The latest integration capabilities allow users to attach reports generated in PlanGrid Tasks to Time and Material Tags, as well as Change Order Requests in Extracker.

With the click of a button, users can select one or multiple PlanGrid Tasks and instantly convert them into Extracker T&M Tags. The title and description automatically populates and Extracker creates and attaches a report to the Extracker Tag as a single PDF package  allowing customers to present complete and professional documentation to their clients for signature. 

“Construction teams need real-time information from the field in order to maintain and communicate accurate change order information to all project stakeholders,” said James Cook, head of integrations at Autodesk Construction Solutions. “By capturing information about jobsite challenges right on a mobile device in PlanGrid and automatically feeding the info in real-time to Extracker’s T&M Tags or Change Orders, customers can maintain and communicate information accurately to keep all project stakeholders aligned.” 

Extracker
