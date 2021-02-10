Soil Connect Expands Sales Team Following Successful Seed Funding Round

Soil Connect, digital marketplace connecting those who have soil, aggregates and other building materials with those who need it, has announced two significant appointments to its sales team, bringing in added expertise from the construction and tech startup industries. The hires come on the heels of a previously announced successful $3.25 million seed funding round led by TIA Ventures, a New York City-based seed-stage fund.

Edward Castillo has joined the company as Senior Director of Sales. Castillo comes to Soil Connect from a Sales as a Service (SaaS) background and has valuable experience in the tech startup world. His most recent experience was as vice president of sales for Lovingly, an online floral industry platform.

Charlie Gregg has been brought on board as Director of Sales. Gregg comes from a construction sales background and brings a wealth of construction industry knowledge to the company’s sales force. His most recent experience was as national sales director for Ecoscape Permeable Pavement.

“We are thrilled to have found both Edward and Charlie at such a crucial time in our growth,” said Cliff Fetner, founder and CEO of Soil Connect. “As we continue the expansion of our sales team in the coming months and bring our service to new markets, seasoned sales team members like these gentlemen will bring massive value not only to the industry as a whole, but also to our existing customers.”

Both Gregg and Castillo will report to Jonathan Alvarado, Soil Connect chief growth officer, and will be responsible for extending the company’s reach into new audiences and markets.

