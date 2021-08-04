AEC Firms are Twice as Likely to Face Ransomware Attacks as Other Industries

More than 30% of architecture, engineering and construction companies that fall prey to successful cyberattacks are victims again one or more times, according to new research from Egnyte

Aug 4th, 2021
Egnyte Inc.
Egnyte Ransomeware
Egnyte Inc.
Egnyte company logo 5589852282bcd

Research by cloud-security provider Egnyte reveals that architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms are more than twice as likely to suffer ransomware attacks than all other industries analyzed in the study. And nearly a third (31%) of AEC companies that were victims of ransomware were attacked at least twice within a 16-month period. A small percentage were attacked even more frequently.

The FBI’s 2020 Internet Crime Report stated that the total number of reported ransomware incidents rose from 21% in 2019 to 2,474.

Egnyte’s ‘State of Ransomware Research Report for Architecture, Engineering and Construction’ – compiling insights from the experience of more than 2,700 Egnyte AEC Customers – also found that companies with more than 1,000 employees were at the highest risk of attack, with the overwhelming majority of ransomware attacks targeting North American companies. Egnyte notes that its customers are seeing a much lower incidence of attacks than publicly available sources.

Egnyte’s analysis uncovers several factors working against AEC firms that make them larger targets:

  • The very schedule-driven construction industry means delays due to lack of access to project files significantly impact costs, project timelines, and damage company brand reputations
  • A significant portion of AEC employees work remotely and many companies maintain a shared information environment with a range of outside contractors on job sites, which creates additional entry points for attackers to exploit.
  • Tight profit margins added to the factors above make AEC firms more likely to pay a ransom to get up and running more quickly than other industries.

“The threat of ransomware continues to rise as economic and technological factors make AEC firms prime targets for threat actors,” said Ronen Vengosh, vice president of AEC, Egnyte. “Firms need to invest in a holistic defense program which is a combination of the right prevention technologies, content governance, and user-education so they can mitigate potential attacks and avoid any business disruptions.”

To read more of the research's  findings and tips to protect your organization from ransomware, download a full copy of the report here

Recommended
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Best Investments in Technology
How to make the right investments in construction technology.
Aug 4th, 2021
225713056 10224740152987682 5258015282894013270 N
Hurdles to Passage of Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation
Senate action on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill has slowed to a crawl as lawmakers await assessment from the CBO and haggle over more than 250 proposed amendments to the legislation
Aug 4th, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
Aug 1st, 2021
Latest
Verizon launches Robotics Business Technology to Expand Drone and Robotics Solutions
Robotics Business Technology includes the Skyward drone management company and incubed IT, a developer of software for autonomous mobile robots recently acquired by Verizon.
Aug 2nd, 2021
Ez Clocker Construction
ezNova ezClocker Time Tracking and Scheduling Software
Simple to use time tracking and scheduling software provides a solution for small construction companies with crew members who work at different locations.
Aug 2nd, 2021
Parrot drone
Top 5 Most Read New Contech Stories of July 2021
When it comes to construction technology, these stories were most popular with readers in July.
Aug 2nd, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo
Goodfellow Bros. Talks Technology’s Role in its Success, Enhancing Jobsite Safety and Attracting New Hires
Equipment Superintendent Shep Nelson discusses Goodfellow’s 100-year anniversary, how technology helped it reach that milestone and the role it continues to play as the company strives to find innovative ways to improve safety and attract new hires.
Aug 2nd, 2021
Enerpac Powr Riser Mining App 0430 (1)
Enerpac to Demonstrate Tools, Heavy-Lift Equipment and Tech at MINEXPO 2021
Industrial tool manufacturer Enerpac will exhibit its latest equipment, innovations, and technologies in Las Vegas at MINEXPO from Sept. 13-15.
Jul 30th, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
Aug 1st, 2021
Asset Command Base
DPL Telematics AssetCommand Base
The hardwired telematics product for affordable vehicle tracking and Driver ID logging has an "industry first" feature combines remote disable capabilities, accident/rollover detection, and driver behavior monitoring.
Jul 30th, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
John Deere Discusses How Construction Telematics Technology and Connectivity is Changing
John Deere is providing solutions to help customers enhance data and productivity.
Jul 28th, 2021
Pic 5 Layout Step Shuttering
PERI QuickSolve (Enhanced Edition) - Powerful Online Project Formwork Planning Tool
Jul 27th, 2021
Tenna Talk Logo Final
Improve Every Facet of Your Business with Equipment Management Integrated into your Technology Ecosystem
Learn the value of construction integrations and how a mature and connected tech ecosystem improves the lives of those in the construction industry.
Jul 27th, 2021
Nvidia
NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial Module
The new, ruggedized Jetson module is engineered to bring AI to harsh, safety-critical environments.
Jul 26th, 2021
Liebherr Minexpo Keyvisual 300dpi
Liebherr’s Latest Innovations Bring Anticipation for MINExpo 2021
Liebherr will showcase its latest innovations at MINExpo 2021, featuring the LRT 1090-2.1 rough terrain crane, the D98 diesel engine series, the PR 776 dozer and LiReCon teleoperation system, the T 274 mining truck and three new excavators.
Jul 26th, 2021
Autodesk
More Than a Buzzword: Digital Twin Drives AEC
Digital twin enables building owners to harness BIM data throughout the design process and ultimately improve operations.
Jul 22nd, 2021
Autodesk_Tandem
Autodesk Releases Digital Twin Tech Tandem
Autodesk Tandem is a cloud-based digital twin technology platform that uses BIM throughout the design and construction process.
Jul 22nd, 2021
digital twin technology
Digital Twin Consortium, Surveyors Group Announce Construction Tech Development Agreement
The Digital Twin Consortium® and Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) have entered into a liaison agreement to create and develop digital twin enabling technologies for the built and natural environments.
Jul 22nd, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Electric Machines – the Next Generation
Caterpillar machine-application specialists talk with Brad Humphrey about the many values electric construction equipment offers construction contractors.
Jul 21st, 2021
HeavyJob
Time cards, job costs, and project management for heavy construction.
Jul 21st, 2021
Lh 2019 Usa Solution Vikings Hotel 124096 Hi Res Jpeg
How the ConcreteDirect Smartphone App Makes Managing Concrete Orders Simpler, Smarter & Safer
Jul 20th, 2021
Verizon Connect
Landscaper Effortlessly Recovers $500,000 in Stolen Trucks with Telematics
Location data from Verizon Connect Reveal guided authorities to ten brand new trucks that had been stolen, minimizing customer downtime
Jul 20th, 2021
OEM-specific BIM libraries allow users to utilize exact MEWP models at the earliest stages of a project to assure design elements can be accessed throughout construction, then maintained post construction.
Digital Solutions are Transforming the Aerial Access Industry
Lift equipment users are embracing “moments of autonomy” through their already connected devices that can solve some of the most common industry challenges.
Jul 19th, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Digital Transformation Can Help Contractors Overcome Supply Chain Disruptions
Digital transformation is emerging as a critical tool to enable construction contractors to overcome supply chain disruptions and material procurement challenges.
Jul 16th, 2021
SafeAI Expands to Canada, Announces New Chief Revenue Officer
Autonomous heavy equipment supplier continues global expansion into key markets, bolsters executive team.
Jul 15th, 2021
Jd Link Connectivity Large
John Deere Now Offers JDLink Connectivity Service at No Additional Charge
Customers will no longer need to renew their JDLink connectivity service subscription and can enable the service on any compatible machine at no additional charge.
Jul 14th, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
Aug 1st, 2021