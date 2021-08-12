Caterpillar Rolls Out Cat Command Remote Control for Excavators

Caterpillar continues to build out the remote operation capabilities of its earthmover lineup with the introduction of Cat Command for Excavating, which adds remote-control operating capabilities to select excavator models. The new system joins Cat Command offerings previously introduced for wheel loaders, dozers and compactors.

Like its predecessor versions, Cat Command for Excavating was developed to remove the operator from the machine in potentially hazardous operating environments. “With users comfortably controlling dig, lift and tracking functions from a safe location, Command for Excavating enables production to restart immediately following disruptive processes, such as blasting in quarry applications,” Caterpillar points out. “It also enhances safety and improves machine productivity on a range of projects like operating in unstable underfoot conditions, brownfields, shore work, demolition and site decommissioning, and stevedoring.”

Deeply integrated with the excavator’s electronics, Command controls enable users to experience the same machine response as if they were inside the cab, Caterpillar states. Machine technology features such as Grade Assist, Swing Assist and E-Fence can also be set, activated and deactivated. Excavators can be efficiently switched between remote and manual operation via a ground-level switch.

“Command for Excavating offers a solution to workforce shortages by opening opportunities to those with physical limitations that prevent them from climbing into the equipment, attracting a new generation of worker and increasing the longevity of experienced operators,” Caterpillar adds. “Removing the operator from the cab also offers training advantages for newer operators.”

How It Works

As with previous Cat Command designs, the Command system for Excavating offers two remote operating options: the Command console and Command station.

The Command console is a lightweight, portable console supported by a shoulder harness. Offering line-of-sight machine control from up to 437 yds. away, it is suited for temporary or emergency remote operation with no on-site communications infrastructure required.

According to Caterpillar, the console enables control of all excavator functions with virtually no response delay. Built-in safety features stop all machine movements if the remote shutdown switch is pressed, wireless communication is lost or the console is tilted more than 45 degrees from its normal operating position.

The Command station is a modular, customized “virtual cab” designed to simulate a standard cab environment. Users are placed in a familiar seated position intended to simulate traditional machine operation, with joystick and foot pedal controls used to operate any Cat Command-enabled machine. Universal screen mounts positioned in front of the operator provide easy view of the displays from multiple cameras, with touchscreen monitors used to control the machine.

The Command station allows for non-line-of-site operation from virtually any location, whether it’s an air-conditioned office on the worksite or a location many miles away, dependent on the wireless network capabilities. Operators can control up to five different machines at a single or different sites from one station.

Easy Installation

Cat excavators are made Command-ready through a dealer-installed field kit for new or existing fleet machines. The kit includes multiple cameras that provide a view of the area surrounding the machine for non-line-of-sight operation, plus the ability to stream on-site video feeds. Indicator lights, a microphone, wireless receiver and antenna are mounted on top of the cab to minimize damage risk.

Cat 320, 323, 326, 330, 336 and 340 models ranging from the 20- to 40-metric ton size classes can be equipped with either line-of-sight or non-line-of-sight remote operating configurations.

Information provided by Caterpillar and edited/enhanced by Becky Schultz.