Autodesk Build for Construction Project Collaboration Now Available Globally

Autodesk, Inc. announced that Autodesk Build, a new project and field management solution initially announced at Autodesk University 2020, is now available to users globally. It provides construction teams with a single solution for project management, quality, safety, cost and closeout by connecting data, workflows and teams in a single highly configurable environment.

Easy to deploy, adopt and use, Autodesk Build unifies features from BIM 360 and PlanGrid and adds new capabilities to make information immediately available across the entire construction team. Owners, general contractors and specialty contractors can enhance project quality by relying on the solution for real-time visibility that keeps teams in sync, improves collaboration, mitigates project risk and enables data-driven decision making.

The solution provides construction teams the power to:

Manage projects more efficiently – Teams can configure workflows so those who need access to information such as RFIs, submittals, meeting minutes and daily reports can do so at any stage of a project. With the relevant workflow data instantly at their fingertips, project managers can readily analyze activities and make data-driven decisions to keep projects on track. Information from all project workflows is immediately connected in Autodesk Docs, the common data environment (CDE), to simplify overall project management.

Maximize cross-team collaboration – Real-time collaboration between the field and office enables teams to manage project quality from their desktops, laptops and smart mobile devices, and keep everyone engaged in jobsite safety. The PlanGrid Build app, purpose-built for mobile field collaboration and included in Autodesk Build, empowers the field to stay connected to the latest quality planning, punchlist and issue management, as well as perform quality assurance and quality control tasks. Field and office teams can also manage safety planning, training, observations and inspections from the Autodesk Build platform to keep jobsites productive and safe.

Digitize and centralize document management – Autodesk Build consolidates document management and provides a single source of truth to ensure all team members across the construction project life cycle can access the correct information they need when they need it, regardless of whether they're in the office or field. Document control, versioning and approval capabilities that support 2D sheets, 3D models and easy-to-share markups help keep everyone on the same page to minimize miscommunications and avoidable mistakes that can lead to rework.

Streamline cost management – A configurable and connected cost management module helps teams keep track of any budget changes from one main location. Teams can manage budget creation and contract administration, change orders, cost forecasts and payment applications alongside a real-time view of project health to make informed decisions and mitigate risks to project costs.

"Our teams need the right technology to achieve outstanding results," said Barton Malow Holdings Senior VDC Manager Ted Jennings. "By bringing together the best of BIM 360 and PlanGrid and adding even more project management firepower, Autodesk Build is both a simple and robust solution. Connecting our teams and data across projects allows us to supercharge our work with more streamlined document, safety and cost management, and deliver on our quality standards."

As part of Autodesk Construction Cloud, a subscription to Autodesk Build includes and is reinforced by:



Insights – Analytics capabilities that support the ability to collect, interpret and export project data; encompasses Construction IQ artificial intelligence to identify and mitigate risk.

Administration – Project setup tools including centralized user management and permissioning capabilities, templates and single-sign-on.

"Our customers need to connect workflows across the construction project management lifecycle," said Stephanie Ho, global head of customer success, Autodesk Construction Solutions. "For Autodesk Build, we developed a strong, cohesive foundation that not only delivers on the vision of connected construction, but that can scale with customers' growth. Our customers can rely on Autodesk Build to manage their workflows more efficiently and leverage data collected across their teams to drive continuous improvement."

Autodesk also made announcements around its cloud collaboration solutions for architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) design teams: Autodesk Docs is now also included in the AEC Collection, BIM 360 Design is now Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro; and Autodesk BIM Collaborate is now available globally.