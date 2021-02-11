Autodesk Build for Construction Project Collaboration Now Available Globally

New construction project and field collaboration software connects data, workflows and teams to maximize collaboration and drive better business

February 11, 2021
Autodesk Construction Solutions
Autodesk News

Autodesk, Inc. announced that Autodesk Build, a new project and field management solution initially announced at Autodesk University 2020, is now available to users globally. It provides construction teams with a single solution for project management, quality, safety, cost and closeout by connecting data, workflows and teams in a single highly configurable environment.

Easy to deploy, adopt and use, Autodesk Build unifies features from BIM 360 and PlanGrid and adds new capabilities to make information immediately available across the entire construction team. Owners, general contractors and specialty contractors can enhance project quality by relying on the solution for real-time visibility that keeps teams in sync, improves collaboration, mitigates project risk and enables data-driven decision making.

The solution provides construction teams the power to:

  • Manage projects more efficiently – Teams can configure workflows so those who need access to information such as RFIs, submittals, meeting minutes and daily reports can do so at any stage of a project. With the relevant workflow data instantly at their fingertips, project managers can readily analyze activities and make data-driven decisions to keep projects on track. Information from all project workflows is immediately connected in Autodesk Docs, the common data environment (CDE), to simplify overall project management.
  • Maximize cross-team collaboration – Real-time collaboration between the field and office enables teams to manage project quality from their desktops, laptops and smart mobile devices, and keep everyone engaged in jobsite safety. The PlanGrid Build app, purpose-built for mobile field collaboration and included in Autodesk Build, empowers the field to stay connected to the latest quality planning, punchlist and issue management, as well as perform quality assurance and quality control tasks. Field and office teams can also manage safety planning, training, observations and inspections from the Autodesk Build platform to keep jobsites productive and safe.
  • Digitize and centralize document management – Autodesk Build consolidates document management and provides a single source of truth to ensure all team members across the construction project life cycle can access the correct information they need when they need it, regardless of whether they're in the office or field. Document control, versioning and approval capabilities that support 2D sheets, 3D models and easy-to-share markups help keep everyone on the same page to minimize miscommunications and avoidable mistakes that can lead to rework.
  • Streamline cost management – A configurable and connected cost management module helps teams keep track of any budget changes from one main location. Teams can manage budget creation and contract administration, change orders, cost forecasts and payment applications alongside a real-time view of project health to make informed decisions and mitigate risks to project costs. 

"Our teams need the right technology to achieve outstanding results," said Barton Malow Holdings Senior VDC Manager Ted Jennings. "By bringing together the best of BIM 360 and PlanGrid and adding even more project management firepower, Autodesk Build is both a simple and robust solution. Connecting our teams and data across projects allows us to supercharge our work with more streamlined document, safety and cost management, and deliver on our quality standards."

As part of Autodesk Construction Cloud, a subscription to Autodesk Build includes and is reinforced by:

  • Autodesk Construction CloudAutodesk Docs – A centralized document management solution that underpins Autodesk Build's CDE, providing users with seamless navigation and integrated workflows to create a single source of truth across the project lifecycle.
  • Insights – Analytics capabilities that support the ability to collect, interpret and export project data; encompasses Construction IQ artificial intelligence to identify and mitigate risk.
  • Administration – Project setup tools including centralized user management and permissioning capabilities, templates and single-sign-on.

"Our customers need to connect workflows across the construction project management lifecycle," said Stephanie Ho, global head of customer success, Autodesk Construction Solutions. "For Autodesk Build, we developed a strong, cohesive foundation that not only delivers on the vision of connected construction, but that can scale with customers' growth. Our customers can rely on Autodesk Build to manage their workflows more efficiently and leverage data collected across their teams to drive continuous improvement."

Autodesk also made announcements around its cloud collaboration solutions for architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) design teams: Autodesk Docs is now also included in the AEC Collection, BIM 360 Design is now Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro; and Autodesk BIM Collaborate is now available globally.

Recommended
Adobe Stock 286475243 Editorial Use Only
Writing Content for Google Rank - The Ultimate Guide to Rental Marketing: Part 3
From word count to content uniqueness to keyword density to backlinks and more, here are the recommendations to create content that ranks high in Google searches. Parts 1 and 2 covered marketing your equipment rental company and content creation
February 8, 2021
Digitizing workforce management will help construction companies recognize impressive benefits including reduction in labor costs.
7 Ways Construction Can Leverage the Power of Big Data
Today’s real-time collaborative technologies are mining large data repositories to get game-changing benefits from keeping all project decision makers on the same page
February 10, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
January 28, 2021
Latest
Trimble Tekla Structures 2020 Lofted Plates
Trimble Tekla 2020 Structural BIM Software Solutions
Latest versions of the Tekla software solutions for advanced Building Information Modeling (BIM), structural engineering and steel fabrication management.
September 15, 2020
Allplan Bimplus
Allplan Bimplus
Latest update includes several improvements to existing features, including clash detection, model access control and user management
September 15, 2020
Construction Management
Bid to Punchlist: Managing the Concrete Slab Package
Defining the RFP with a clear vision of the scope of work, job site conditions and work restrictions will go far in minimizing confusion and potential conflict.
August 19, 2020
Improve Your Preplanning Agenda for On-the-job Success
6 tips to set preplanning meeting agenda
August 7, 2020
When selecting a jobsite solution, choose a cloud-based system that is easy to use, includes multi-site dashboards and is feature rich. This will ensure a higher level of user adoption, additional cameras can be added at any time and any software updates and new features are pushed to your system automatically.
Camera Technology Elevates Security, Safety and Jobsite Performance
Advances in technology make jobsite camera technology much more than a theft deterrent.
August 4, 2020
Solutions Erp Projects
How Successful Construction Organizations Manage Their Critical Assets and Complex Projects
A recent IFS-IDC industry study explains where enterprise software investments deliver the biggest ROI today.
July 24, 2020
Time Cards Phone Float
Hensel Phelps Implements the Raken App Company-Wide to Improve Field Efficiency
Contractor’s testing measured nearly 100% employee compliance with Raken’s platform and dramatically increased reporting speed
July 20, 2020
When working in the Oracle Primavera P6 Resource Assignments window, you can use the Resource Usage Spreadsheet to display resource usage over time, display spreadsheet fields for budgeted / planned and actual / remaining values and use the Layout Options bar, View menu on the Menu bar, or the Layout toolbar to customize resource assignment layouts.
Technology Improves Communication and Product Management on Two Ontario Construction Projects
Mobile internet and tablets put all the information to manage a construction project at a project manager’s fingertips, and allow them to communicate changes instantly
July 9, 2020
Using Procore, when there is a change on the job site, creating a request for information is easy and the system automatically contacts all relevant parties for timely resolution.
Cloud-Based Project Management Software Thinks Like a Contractor
Procore project management system speeds Vicano’s communication and collaboration with owners and field people to resolve change orders in hours
July 8, 2019
As there are so many stakeholders in a construction project, effective communication is vital for the project’s success.
5 Habits of Successful Construction Project Managers
Utilizing project management methods effectively can help the building industry reduce the risk of failure and deliver projects more efficiently
June 24, 2020
E Sub
3 Profit-Preserving RFI Tips for Construction Project Management in the Field
RFIs usually resemble a fork in the road: the longer it takes to get information to the field supervisor, the longer your field team risks working in the wrong direction
June 18, 2020
Trimble Connect is an open collaboration platform for design and construction that connects project stakeholders with the data they need to inform decisions and improve team efficiency.
Trimble Connect Collaboration Platform Hits 10 Million User Milestone
Recent Uptick in Adoption Driven by the Growing Need for Collaboration as Businesses Adapt to Remote Working.
June 3, 2020
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
January 28, 2021
B2w One Platform On Monitor And I Pad 3 3 20
Demo B2W's ONE Platform at CONEXPO 2020
B2W Software will demonstrate its unified ONE Platform and the various elements for estimating, operations and business insight at the company’s booth, South Hall 2 — S65228.
March 3, 2020
Pype Launches AI-driven SmartPlan Platform
SmartPlans employs artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze project drawings and extract contract compliance items
February 28, 2020
Bentley offers SYNCHRO XR, an app designed for visualizing 4D construction digital twins using the Microsoft HoloLens 2, a self-contained holographic computer that enables hands-free, heads-up interaction with digital model.
Bentley Expands Synchro Construction Portfolio at CONEXPO-CONAGG in Las Vegas
February 11, 2020
JLG ClearSky Remote Analyzer Reader (RAR)
New Remote Analyzer Reader Available for JLG ClearSky Customers
Remote tool delivers machine set-up and personality information to service techs.
February 11, 2020
Photo by Max Langelott on Unsplash
3 Ways Autonomous Robotics Can Benefit Construction Pros
Trimble’s Aviad Almagor details how autonomous robotics can help contractors in the construction industry improve processes.
February 10, 2020
Ccs900
Trimble CCS900 Compaction Control System
System takes the guesswork out of asphalt compaction.
January 13, 2020
Cloud Tech Construction 2
3 Ways Cloud Technology Can Benefit All Construction Companies
RedTeam CEO Michael Wright discusses how cloud technology improves various facets of construction company management and jobsite performance.
January 9, 2020
50053231 10155674951455764 5664790730728538112 N 5da87ef0a7c75
Avoid the Settlement Table with Cloud-Based Project Documentation
With the hundreds, if not thousands, of documents contractors are tasked with tracking during the life of a construction project, document collection is crucial to the success or failure of a company.
December 26, 2019
Game Plan Freedigitalphotos
Contractor’s Gridiron ‘Game Plan’
Split your day into four quarters to achieve the win on the jobsite.
December 9, 2019
49348829 1961087094186640 190699709038329856 O
Why Tracking Temperatures is Key to Successful Asphalt Paving
Air, base and asphalt mat temperatures can be the key to successful compaction and building a reputation for laying down high-quality, long-lasting paving or patching job
November 20, 2019
Copy Of 2700px 300dpi Acc 3 Pillars Final
Autodesk Construction Cloud
Autodesk Construction Cloud is an integrated construction management solution that combines advanced technology, industry’s largest network of builders and powerful predictive insights to improve collaboration, reduce risk and increase profitability.
November 18, 2019