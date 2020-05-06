Coast-to-Coast U.S. Coverage Now Deployed for Trimble’s CenterPoint RTX Fast Correction Service

One-inch GNSS accuracy is possible in under a minute, delivering seamless high-precision performance across the U.S. and Southern Canada.

May 6, 2020
Trimble Navigation Ltd.
Trimble&rsquo;s CenterPoint RTX U.S. and Canada coverage map.
Trimble’s CenterPoint RTX U.S. and Canada coverage map.
Trimble Navigation
Trimble 10859395

Trimble announces the completion of the expansion of its CenterPoint RTX Fast correction service, with coverage now spanning the contiguous U.S. and southern Canada. This expansion is central to Trimble’s vision to transform how and where users can leverage precision and accuracy. Ideal for autonomous applications in both on-road and off-road markets, the coverage and performance of the service enables industry professionals to re-think what is possible when using augmented positioning for improving safety, performance, productivity and operational efficiency.

The CenterPoint RTX Fast subscription service delivers horizontal positioning accuracy of one inch or less in under a minute, with the versatility of satellite or cellular delivery. This expanded coverage makes it the largest, high-performance GNSS correction network in the world. No other GNSS correction service provides this combined level of accuracy, convergence speed, flexible delivery and geographic coverage. For a full coverage map, visit:  http://positioningservices.trimble.com/resources/coverage-maps.

Now, with over 5 million square miles of CenterPoint RTX Fast network coverage worldwide, users across North America and Europe, including farmers, land surveyors and GIS professionals can untether from the cost and complexities of GNSS base stations. In addition, Trimble RTX Fast offers a single, continuous correction technology platform ideal for enabling a broad range of safety-critical autonomous applications in markets such as automotive, agriculture and construction.

“This achievement is a major milestone in the continuous evolution of our correction service and autonomy strategy. We are delivering unmatched access to fast, reliable, highly accurate positioning in more areas than ever before,” says Patricia Boothe, senior vice president of Trimble's Autonomy Sector. “Whether enhancing performance in the autonomy ecosystem or simplifying traditional mapping and surveying workflows, RTX Fast users can gain greater accuracy to improve productivity and operate safely—ultimately transforming the way they work and drive.”

CenterPoint RTX Fast subscriptions for Trimble RTX-compatible GNSS receivers are available through Trimble's Authorized Business Partners or Trimble's online store at:  tpsstore.trimble.com

