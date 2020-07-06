Notable projects include the multi-phase Westfall Subdivision in Chatham County, North Carolina; Halifax Park and Community Center in Raleigh; Durham Technical Community College in Durham, North Carolina; and Westpoint at 751 in Durham.

JDSfaulkner, an engineering, design and consulting firm, has expanded its service offerings to include land surveying for residential, commercial and industrial projects.

To lead this new service area, the firm recently welcomed William “Billy” DiGiacomo as partner and director of surveying services. DiGiacomo, a professional land surveyor and certified floodplain surveyor, brings over 17 years of experience across multiple disciplines, including boundary retracement, land title, topography, easement dedication, construction layout, as-built and global positioning system (GPS) control network surveys.

Formed recently by the merging of faulkner edc and JDS Consulting & Design, JDSfaulkner is accelerating its growth with the addition of land surveying services to complement the firm’s expertise in engineering, planning, inspections and construction materials testing. Combining knowledge, experience and the latest technology, the new service area positions JDSfaulkner to deliver solutions across a broader range of projects from design and due diligence through construction completion.

“As we evaluate how we can best serve our clients, we recognized surveying as an opportunity to expand our capabilities for our diverse project portfolio,” says Tommy Faulkner, CEO of JDSfaulkner. “Billy is a recognized expert in the industry and brings a wealth of technical knowledge and experience across a variety of surveying disciplines. Under Billy’s guidance and leadership, we are pleased to add professional surveying to the scope of services we can provide for residential, commercial and industrial projects.”

As director of surveying services, DiGiacomo will focus on expanding the services offered to JDSfaulkner’s clients and growing the firm’s portfolio across surveying projects. DiGiacomo’s extensive experience includes surveying projects for residential subdivisions, higher education and municipal land development, and large commercial development projects.

Notable projects include the multi-phase Westfall Subdivision in Chatham County, North Carolina; Halifax Park and Community Center in Raleigh; Durham Technical Community College in Durham, North Carolina; and Westpoint at 751 in Durham. Prior to JDSfaulkner, DiGiacomo held project management and leadership positions at North Carolina surveying and engineering firms. Throughout his career, DiGiacomo has focused on industry innovation and talent development as a member of the North Carolina Society of Surveyors and through his work with the National Society of Professional Surveyors (NSPS) Young Surveyors Network.

“I’m thrilled to join the JDSfaulkner team and lead the firm’s growth into land surveying services,” said DiGiacomo, director of surveying services at JDSfaulkner. “The team is comprised of industry experts with an established reputation for delivering sophisticated solutions for engineering and design projects, and I look forward to serving as a new resource for our current and prospective clients as we expand our project portfolio.”