Safe Site Check In Touchless App Updated with Self-Service Administrator Edition

The latest release of Safe Site Check In was developed to address COVID-19 challenges and support future needs of construction firms by removing time-consuming processes.

September 15, 2020
Safe Site Check In LLC
Safe Site Check In Site View
Safe Site Check In LLC

Safe Site Check In is the technology startup that streamlines the check-in process at construction sites, healthcare facilities, offices, and event venues nationwide and supports private health screenings and contact tracing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Safe Site Check In announced the latest version of its touchless app with advanced administrator capabilities that allow users to create their own check-in sites in minutes and gain greater control and visibility into the people on a jobsite or in a building.

Safe Site Check In is a simple to use, functionally rich app. Employees and site visitors point their smartphone at a unique QR-coded poster assigned to a specific job site, building or area. Once checked in, employees and visitors privately answer COVID-19 related health questions and are approved or denied access. Health records are not stored by the building or employer, yet supervisors are immediately alerted if there is potential for the virus to spread.  

Addresses COVID-19 requirements, supports future of construction tech

Since jobsites reopened during the pandemic, construction companies have adopted new protocols and technologies to prevent future shut-downs. These include paper-based forms, online collaboration tools, surveys, and home-grown apps that lack real-time visibility and flexibility to manage site activity. This often results in additional work to quickly respond to changing state health mandates, support contact tracing, and manage the comings and goings of employees and visitors on the jobsite.

The latest release of Safe Site Check In was developed to address these challenges and support future needs of construction firms by removing time-consuming processes and providing a faster, secure way to safely and cost effectively manage construction projects.

The new features available today were developed for non-technical users, including administrators, supervisors and HR professionals to easily respond to changing business conditions and health mandates within minutes from their laptop or tablet.

The new administrator functionality also makes communication to employees, tenants and visitors easier and safer through the ability to view, create and manage users, their site assignments and alert settings. Additionally, it provides a secure, real time view and digital record of who is onsite, when, and for how long.

For customers that need additional guidance setting up Safe Site Check In, the company will continue to provide one-on-one support.

“We’ve been using Safe Site Check In as a critical part of our reopening strategy. Now with its new self-service functionality for administrators, we can quickly set up check-in sites and safely return to previous levels of productivity with the assurance that our colleagues are symptom-free of COVID-19,” said Michael Williams, IT & accounting administrator, Source Planning and Construction. “Safe Site Check In will continue to be part of our protocol because its benefits extend far beyond the notification and prevention of spreading the virus.”

Customers using Safe Site Check In report saving hours of time previously spent using paper or tablet-based check in processes. Additionally, the app makes it easier to reconcile employee time worked with contracts and invoices.

“Within a few weeks of launching, Safe Site Check In was supporting thousands of daily check-ins across the country,” said David Ward, CEO, Safe Site Check In. “Today we’re delighted to announce that we’ve expanded our functionality to respond to the customer needs of today, and provide a platform that grows with them into the future by supporting safer work environments, better record keeping, and greater overall efficiencies.”

