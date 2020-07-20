Ritchie Bros. Battles COVID-19 with $187,500 in Donations to Food Banks Around the World

With the massive economic impact of COVID-19, the need for full food banks is more important than ever and asset management and disposition company Ritchie Bros. has stepped up to help. Over the past several weeks, Ritchie Bros. has made $187,500 in donations to 52 different food banks around the world, including organizations in United States, Canada, Australia, India, Japan, Spain, Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

"Right now there are tens of millions of men and women out of work, worried about how they are going to continue putting food on the table for themselves and their families—we are just trying to do our small part to help," said Ann Fandozzi, CEO, Ritchie Bros. "We hope our donations will inspire our employees and customers to give back to their community—with their time and/or their money. Please join us in supporting food banks around the world."

One of the company's larger donations was a $25,000 grant made to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank in British Columbia, Canada, where Ritchie Bros.' head office and several hundred of its employees call home.

"We are incredibly grateful to Ritchie Bros. for gifting $25,000 to the Greater Vancouver Foodbank during the current COVID-19 crisis, meaning those in need can continue accessing healthy food," said Elizabeth Charing, Philanthropy Officer for the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. "This wonderful donation, along with our strong buying power, means that your support could provide three months' supply of rice to all our clients—that's a huge amount! On behalf of all our clients, volunteers, and staff, thank you so much."