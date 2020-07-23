Amid Pandemic Challenges, Doosan Bobcat Focuses on Continual Safety Improvements and Business Continuity

Overcoming these challenges depend upon how adversity is viewed – either as a threat to overcome, or as an opportunity to improve and advance.

July 23, 2020
Association of Equipment Manufacturers
Challenges
Elias Sch. from Pixabay
Aem Logo Horizontial

Adversity always creates its fair share of challenges for leaders. Whether or not these challenges can be dealt with successfully often depends upon how adversity is viewed – either as a threat to overcome, or as an opportunity to improve and advance.

Mike Ballweber has opted for the latter approach when it comes to his response to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. As an equipment manufacturing industry leader, the president of Doosan Bobcat North America is making a concerted effort to focus on the realities and the opportunities ahead, as the pandemic continues to impact his company and the dealers and customers it serves. And in embracing an optimistic and forward-thinking mindset, Ballweber is starting to see all of the different ways in which Doosan Bobcat can continue to operate efficiently and effectively – no matter what comes the company’s way.

“I’ve been very proud of our organization because we’ve focused on the health and safety of our team first and then on how can we can emerge from the pandemic stronger and a more successful company,” said Ballweber. “Much of the nation’s daily life may have changed, but our customers and dealers are not standing still; they are working hard and making changes to survive and thrive as essential businesses. This means we have to be there for our dealers and customers and ask how we can support them to continue moving forward.”

A flexible approach

The last several months have been anything but easy for Ballweber and Doosan Bobcat, but a willingness to remain flexible as circumstances continue to evolve with time has been critical to the company’s ability to deal with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Doosan Bobcat shut down its manufacturing operations for two weeks in April, company officials quickly responded and utilized the downtime as an opportunity to implement the proper safety measures and protocols to ensure the well-being of their employees upon their return. As a result, while Doosan Bobcat has had positive cases, there have been no mass outbreaks of COVID-19 at any of the company’s facilities.

“We worked closely with employees at our factories to make sure they were onboard with what we wanted to do,” said Ballweber. “The safety of our employees is paramount. It’s our top priority, and that has not – and will not – change.”

However, because Doosan Bobcat operates facilities in several states throughout the United States – North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia and Colorado – it became clear, even in the earliest days of the pandemic, that company officials couldn’t adopt a one-size-fits-all response to COVID-19.

“North Dakota, for example, hasn’t been impacted nearly as much as other states, so we’ve been able to bring employees working remotely back to offices sooner,” said Ballweber. “But in North Carolina and Georgia, I can tell you that’s not the case.”

It also became evident early on to Ballweber and his fellow leaders at Doosan Bobcat that no two employees feel exactly the same about the pandemic, its impacts thus far, and how to respond to it.

“It really runs the gamut,” explained Ballweber of the feedback he has heard from employees. “Some employees want us to proceed with operations as usual, while others are worried, feel vulnerable, or they are worried about a parent or family member deemed high risk. Given this, we’ve tried to be as accommodating and as flexible as we can be with everyone.”

While Ballweber and his organization managed the office staff working remotely, that simply isn’t a viable option for those who work in production.

“The manufacturing work environment is unique, as our equipment must be produced in our factories,” he said. “Therefore, we have stayed focused on protecting the health and safety of our team members and putting new protocols in-place. So, if I look at potential challenges of the pandemic going forward, I must first consider our workforce. We have thousands of employees across the country, in different roles, of all ages and various health considerations. Figuring out how we manage through this, while continuing to move our business forward is the challenge.”

Importance of communication

Regular and consistent communication with employees, suppliers and customers has been a critically important tactic in ensuring Doosan Bobcat has been able to successfully deal with impacts of the pandemic and certain operational challenges in 2020.

Communication has also played a key role in helping Doosan Bobcat combat workplace disconnect and boost employee morale. In the early stages of the pandemic, the company set up a special landing page on its intranet site for employees for the latest information, and team members were encouraged to connect with one another via virtual meetings and on its digital platforms. In addition, Ballweber distributed regular communications to all employees and he and other leaders conducted videoconference briefings and webinars to share updates and keep in contact with the workforce.

“When you have to work remotely, it is easy to feel disconnected, especially when you’re used to working in an environment where collaboration and in-person meetings are the norm,” he explained. “From our production teams to office employees, it is important to me that everyone continues to feel connected to their coworkers and to the company, and that they understand their work truly matters to the Doosan Bobcat’s success.”

Ballweber has also been inspired by the way employees have responded to serve the community during the pandemic. In April, members of the engineering team produced much needed protective face shields for health care providers and those serving in senior living facilities.

“This is a testament to the skill and character of our teams, as well as their commitment to our local communities,” said Ballweber.

A focus on continuous improvement

Looking to the future, Ballweber said Doosan Bobcat is currently in the midst of 2021 planning efforts, and that he can’t recall ever seeing so many different variables and scenarios when trying to predict volumes for the coming year.

“It’s just all over the board,” he continued. “Historically, we can look back at other times when the industry has been down. And if you do enough modeling, you can usually come up with a fairly realistic idea of what things will look like in the future. However, with this pandemic, it’s all very different, so we’re definitely dealing with uncharted territory right now.”

If there is one thing Ballweber is sure of, though, is he and Doosan Bobcat employees work most effectively when they are together. As a result, company officials have worked diligently to bring the workforce back to the office safely and with a variety of established safety protocols in-place to ensure their well-being, all while maintaining a mindset of continuous improvement and innovation in the face of adversity.

“I think we’re doing a lot of things you see from other companies, but we’re really looking at things from an opportunistic standpoint. The crisis has required us to look at things differently. We want to be certain we’re doing everything we can to move our business forward in a number of different areas,” he said.

“What we’ve tried to do throughout this pandemic is really try to manage three things at the same time,” continued Ballweber. “First, protecting the health and safety of our employees and the communities where we operate. Second, providing support to our dealers and customers. And third, protecting the continuity of our business and ensuring we are making the best decisions for the long-term. I firmly believe we have the opportunity to come out stronger on the other side.”

Recommended
Excavators 391143 1920
Mitigating Risk During Uncertain Times
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, construction firms grapple with increased risk both on the jobsite and in the office.
July 21, 2020
Door Doorknob Door Knob Door Handle 16515
Why Good Construction Employees Leave and What to do About It
Here are five things employers in the construction industry can do to attract and keep employees on the job in this competitive hiring market.
July 20, 2020
Spring rains left this foundation with standing water in the excavation. Concrete placements should take place promptly before saturation of the grade occurs.
Standing Water in Prepared Footings: A Problem or a Precaution?
The Concrete Foundations Association addresses the concern for structural integrity of concrete footings due to water in the excavation.
May 6, 2020
Latest
Annotation 2020 07 21 162656
TruckIt CEO Shares E-ticketing’s Added Benefits During the COVID-19 Pandemic
E-ticketing can take the place of paper-based systems for managing material delivery and logistics, enhancing driver safety during COVID-19 in the process.
July 21, 2020
Face Socks 20percent First Order
TireSocks Inc. Launches FaceSocks
The driving force behind the development was to help the construction industry meet jobsite requirements for face coverings.
July 21, 2020
June2020 Us Housing Starts Permits
US Housing Starts Soar in June but Covid Resurgence Threatens Progress
Total construction starts year to date are just above the same period in 2019, but single-family starts lag last year’s pace despite unprecedented low interest rates and a storm looms for multifamily building
July 17, 2020
Van Big Block 40 Hp Efi Etc V 5f16047cbd77c
Briggs & Stratton Enters Into Sale Agreement, Initiates Voluntary Chapter 11 Reorganization
As part of the Chapter 11 filing, Briggs & Stratton Corporation announced it has entered into a definitive stock and asset purchase agreement with KPS Capital Partners, LP.
July 20, 2020
Ritchie Bros Bobcat2019 5f15e9932bb6f
Ritchie Bros. Battles COVID-19 with $187,500 in Donations to Food Banks Around the World
Auctioneer's donations include $85,000 to U.S. food banks and $67,500 to Canadian food banks, as the massive economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic elevates need.
July 20, 2020
Safe Site Checkin Confirm
Safe Site Check In Technology Keeps 67 Construction Sites Open While Curbing Spread of COVID-19
Premier Structures and Peacock Construction rely on touchless app for employee and job site health, safety, compliance, and cost savings
July 20, 2020
Heat Exhaustion
Top 10 Stories Contractors Read This Week
Presidential candidates’ infrastructure plans duke it out with advice on staying cool on projects, precast innovation, overcoming COVID-19 risk on site, time lapse video of Raiders Allegiant Stadium and more
July 17, 2020
Find the interactive version of this map, where cursoring over a state shows that state&apos;s data, at coronavirus.org
Fauci Outlines Simple Ways All US Businesses Can Help Defeat COVID-19
A leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force details the pandemic’s status and prescribes personal and societal responsibilities citizens and businesses share in returning the economy to normalcy
July 17, 2020
Img 5171
Five Ways to Overcome COVID-19 Challenges in the Asphalt Industry
Asphalt paving and construction operations are essential to keeping our economy running. From face coverings to social distancing, workers need to protect themselves and their co-workers from the Coronavirus. Here's how.
July 13, 2020
A team from KIOTI Tractor visited UNC REX Healthcare in Raleigh, North Carolina, to donate 10,000 N-95 masks as well as a K9 2440 utility vehicle. Pictured from left to right: Anna Dixon, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.; Peter Kim, president and CEO, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.; Sylvia Hackett, vice president, REX Healthcare Foundation; Andrew Zukowski, CFO, UNC REX Healthcare; Anna Kim, COO, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.; Wade Barnes, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.; and Nicole Longmire, KIOTI Tractor Daedong-USA Inc.
KIOTI Tractor Donates 10,000 N-95 Masks, K9 UTV to UNC REX Healthcare
The mask initiative was introduced by the executive team of KIOTI Tractor, fully supported by employees, and matched by the company.
July 14, 2020
Schlouch Safety Culture 1 750x420
7 Ways to Improve Construction Safety Culture During a Pandemic
Because of the high priority the company gives to developing and implementing its construction safety plans, Schlouch Incorporated celebrated zero lost-time injuries last year. Schlouch believes they can do the same with COVID-19.
July 13, 2020
163645 Covid19externalcurbside 647515
Sunbelt Rentals Adjusts Operations, Curbside Pickup
Some adaptations made by Sunbelt Rentals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are set to become permanent changes at the company.
July 14, 2020
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Sponsored
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Samsara AI Dash Cams analyze the road and driver behavior in real-time, improving drive safety and reducing fleet costs.
June 20, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Jim Fraser Explains How Coronavirus Threatens Construction Loans
Built Technology’s construction lending software tracked the progress of projects since many were placed on hold with the COVID shutdowns.
July 13, 2020
Building Construction Building Site Constructing 2469
Report: Surprising Issues Impacting Heavy Construction During COVID-19
Data from The Civil Quarterly (TCQ), a new publication from Dodge Data & Analytics, reveals contractors in this sector are facing supply chain issues and other challenges in keeping jobsites going during the coronavirus pandemic.
July 9, 2020
Redteam
RedTeam Launches New Financial Features to Benefit the Construction Industry Following After COVID-19
New technology includes full sage 100 integration, updated TeamPlayer app and enhanced financial management tools.
July 8, 2020
Lendio Ppp Industry
New PPP Data Measures How Many Contractors and Construction Jobs the Loans Saved
Construction is among the industries that have so far claimed the largest amount of forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans. The extended program is still looking to disburse $130B in aid.
July 8, 2020
Person Wearing A Rubber Glove 4021186
Triax Technologies Introduce Intrinsically Safe (IS) Products to Boost Safety
Solutions help organizations optimize capital projects, daily operations that enable safer operations through social distancing and contact tracing.
July 8, 2020
Nlc Data1
65% of Cities Cutting Infrastructure Projects in the Face of $360B Revenue Pitfall
National League of Cities study shows 70% of cities have not received funding through the CARES Act and 24 states have not yet announced plans to distribute Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to local governments
July 7, 2020
Workers On Construction Site Scott Blake 1143102 Unsplash
Adapting to Post-COVID-Pandemic Construction
The pandemic has caused almost all major industries to evolve how they operate, but construction has found itself with the unique opportunity to reform and innovate
July 6, 2020
Green And White Train Near Train Terminal During Daytime 90550
ASCE Releases COVID-19 Infrastructure Report Card
The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) released a 14-page report on how the Coronavirus pandemic is making the condition of our already crumbing roads and bridges even worse.
July 6, 2020
Getty Images 1222018169
PPP Extended with $130B in Funds Remaining
How to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program’s forgivable loans, now modified with longer period to spend and lower percentage that must be dedicated to payroll
July 6, 2020
Streetwindy/Pexels
COVID-19 Causing Faster Depletion of the Highway Trust Fund
Prior to the pandemic, the Congressional Budget Office projected the Highway Trust Fund would run out of money in mid-2021. Now, with Americans driving less, the Highway Trust Fund will reach insolvency far sooner than first predicted.
July 6, 2020
Covid 19 Decals
TVH Releases Workplace-Safe COVID-19 Decals
June 30, 2020