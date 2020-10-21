AEM Survey Finds Few COVID-19 Layoffs in Construction

'Voice of customer' survey asked questions related to workforce furloughs and layoffs and bringing back the workforce.

October 21, 2020
Becky Schultz
Association of Equipment Manufacturers
Markham 072
Aem Logo Horizontial

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) Construction Sector team continues to look at how it can help provide clarity or support to its members, as well as build on relationships with sister associations and industry publications through its CONEXPO-CON/AGG trade show in order to be the consolidated voice of the customer for equipment end users. As part of this, it is working with its partners to pull together industry-wide data through surveys that will provide industry insights and may help determine the speed of industry recovery as companies look to bring back furloughed and laid off workforce. 

An initial survey asked questions related to workforce furloughs and layoffs, outlook and timeline for bringing back workforce, and potential ways companies plan to reestablish their competitive advantage. Respondents included all industry segments and were predominantly contractors or material producers in the U.S.

Across all industries surveyed:

  • 74% of companies furloughed none of their workforce, while another 13% furloughed less than 10%
  • 60% of companies laid off none of their workforce, and another 23% laid off less than 10%

These numbers were surprising given the rising unemployment numbers and stagnant economy. The AEM construction sector team anticipated a much higher percentage of furloughed and laid off workforce.

Questions were also asked specific to both furloughed and laid off workforce as a means to help determine the outlook across industries. The primary business segments were heavy construction, government/municipality, non-residential construction, dealers/distributor/rental, and utility.

By industry, the heavy construction and utility industries remain somewhat positive with 79% of companies furloughing none of their workforce. Of those that have furloughed employees, more than half are bringing less than 25% back within the next 30 days, while 28% are expecting to bring almost all their furloughed workforce back at some point in time. Within the next 90 days, half of respondents are expecting to return more than 75% of furloughed workers to their jobs.

By industry:

  • 96% of companies in heavy construction and 93% in utility laid off less than 10% of their workforce, a much higher percentage than anticipated
  • 80% of companies with less than 100 employees did not lay off anyone, compared to 50% of companies with less than 1,000 employees

In general, contractors, large or small, have laid off less than 10% of their workforce.

Comparing furloughed workforce to laid-off workforce, more employees were furloughed than laid off in the heavy construction and utility industries, while the non-residential construction and service industries laid off more workforce than they furloughed.

Of those that have laid off employees, more than half are not expecting to bring those workers back within 90 days. A significant amount of positions will remain unfilled for the near future, meaning companies and industries will have to do their work with less people.

The survey will be repeated on a recurring basis in order to develop potential trends and gain additional insights.

Original article written by Megan Tanel, senior vice president of Construction and Utility Sector, Association of Equipment Manufacturers, and edited for content by Becky Schultz.

Recommended
Adobe Stock 87146790
Research Says Self-healing Concrete Market Size Worth $305 Billion in 7 Years
A report by Grand View Research Inc. shows the global self-healing concrete market is expected to reach USD $305.38 billion by 2027.
October 14, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Gamers Help Rosendin Accelerate Advances in BIM Application
What role could this tech savvy generation of workers have in shaping the future of the construction industry?
October 14, 2020
Abc Combo Graph Sep 20
Construction Backlog Declines But Optimism Remains
ABC's Construction Backlog Indicator fell to 7.5 months in September, a decline of 0.5 compared to August.
October 13, 2020
Latest
Instead of zooming in on your subject, physically move closer until the image is clear and the needed size.
How to Connect During Crisis: Video and COVID-19
The world has changed in the way we do business. To keep customers and employees safe, rental store owners and managers must implement various protective measures - including new marketing techniques.
October 5, 2020
The U.S. Department of Treasury said last week it would soon begin forgiving loans granted under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) after borrowers and lenders complained that Small Business Administration (SBA) and Treasury employees have failed to respond to forgiveness requests, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Treasury to Forgive PPP Loans in Response to Borrower Complaints
None of the 96,000 forgiveness applications received so far had been approved as of last week. Secretary Mnuchin encourages businesses to apply for forgiveness without delay
October 5, 2020
Webinar Looks at Impact of COVID-19 on the Construction Industry, New Research Initiatives
October 8, 2020October 8, 2020
Hear the latest findings from CPWR's Data Center and learn about a new NIOSH research project to evaluate the ability of non-NIOSH-approved respirators to protect the U.S. workforce.
Crane Industry Services Offers Virtual OSHA and ANSI Accredited Training to Accommodate COVID-19
Converting OSHA and ANSI accredited courses from classroom instruction to a virtual environment ensures that training can continue.
October 1, 2020
Us Chamber Q3
Commercial Contractor Concern Over Lumber and Steel Shortages is Growing in Q3
The rising percentage of construction firms that report facing material shortages is matched by a growing portion of firms concerned about higher costs
September 22, 2020
Adobe Stock 353875427
Which Pandemic-initiated Construction Processes and Technologies are Built to Last?
Many of these processes will stick around long after we return to our so-called “normal” way of working. Here’s what to expect over the next several months and years.
September 19, 2020
Mobile camera systems can monitor construction sites constrantly, offering specific intelligence about site conditions and personnel to anyone with access to the online software.
3 Ways IP Security Cameras Help Maintain COVID-19 Construction Health Guidelines
While construction nationwide has largely resumed after the initial pandemic shut-downs, the primary issue now is how to stay in business under unrelenting threat of disease transmission
September 17, 2020
Adobe Stock 78882585
Why Contractors Risk Getting Stuck With the Bill for the Social Security Payroll Tax Deferral
The cost:benefit analysis of President Trump’s campaign-season tax ‘loan’ for employees is convincing big employers to opt out, but the program holds a special risk to construction firms
September 18, 2020
092020 Marcum Outlook
Construction Employment Rebounds Well from COVID-19 But Trouble May Be Brewing
Marcum Commercial Construction Index shows construction jobs construction recovered faster than any other major economic segment in the pandemic-driven recession but sales and profit outlooks are darkening in some segments
September 17, 2020
Ryan Companies uses Procore’s cloud-based project management platform throughout 150 ongoing projects, and was one of the first customers to engage with the Procore Embedded Experience.
Ryan Companies Bests COVID-19 and Project Performance with Integrated Software
One of the largest general contractors in the US carefully selects best-practice apps to integrate into their Procore experience, encouraging use and refining expertise with the software
September 16, 2020
Safe Site Check In Site View
Safe Site Check In Touchless App Updated with Self-Service Administrator Edition
The latest release of Safe Site Check In was developed to address COVID-19 challenges and support future needs of construction firms by removing time-consuming processes.
September 15, 2020
Schlouch Safety Culture 1 750x420 5f0caa76d62d0 5f0caea7b7be8 5f0caec4baea4
Safety Coalition Updates COVID-19 Response Plan for the Construction Industry
Most states require such a plan, but even if yours does not, response plans are critical to ensure employee health, safety and well-being.
September 15, 2020
Annotation 2020 09 04 112056
U.S. Economy Adds 1.4 Million Jobs in August as Unemployment Falls 8.4%
Even with strong job growth the last four months, the U.S. has recovered less than half the jobs lost due to the pandemic.
September 4, 2020
Boldt 4
Uneven Job Growth in Construction and Manufacturing Reflects Chaotic State Coronavirus Policies
Inconsistent pattern of blue collar job growth in July, particularly in construction and manufacturing, reflects the patchwork of state pandemic control policies.
September 2, 2020
Adobe Stock 74673627
States Eyeing Gas Tax Hikes Due to COVID-19
With revenue for roadways down due to more Americans working from home and Congress refusing to act to fund infrastructure, states are forced to take matters in to their own hands
September 1, 2020
Covid 19 Cases And Osha Recordkeeping Flowchart
Is COVID-19 “Work-Related,” Covered Under Insurance?
How do you know if an employee’s COVID-19 case considered recordable or reportable?
August 24, 2020
During the pandemic, buyers and sellers have been 'pushed' into recognizing the efficiencies of the online equipment auction model.
COVID-19 Pushes Construction Equipment Buyers and Sellers Online
As live auctions shut down, it accelerated the trend to online buying and selling of heavy equipment.
August 20, 2020
Aug2020 Mci Scaled
Equipment Leasing and Finance Industry Confidence Improves in August
Industry confidence shows a slight uptick despite uncertainty related to continued spread of COVID-19.
August 20, 2020
Boldt Hospitaljob6
How Construction Businesses Can Maintain Operations During COVID-19 Pandemic
Digital technologies are transforming construction business operations during the pandemic and increasing confidence in new business opportunities over the next 12 months.
August 17, 2020
01 Health 600x400[1]
6 Ways to Keep Your Construction Crew Healthy
Healthy workers are productive workers — less likely to call in sick and more likely to be alert, efficient and safe all shift long. Here are some things you can do to help.
August 17, 2020
July Home-Construction Job Growth Obscures Sinking Nonresidential Construction
An op-ed video from AGC Chief Economist Ken Simonson explains the need for federal infrastructure investment to maintain national nonresidential capacity
August 12, 2020
SR Construction employees walk through the Xtreme Opti-Clean Cube.
Las Vegas General Contractor Uses Opti-Clean Cube to Fight COVID-19
SR Construction is leading the fight against COVID-19 with the world’s first deployment of the Xtreme Opti-Clean Cube.
August 14, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Opportunities to Grow the Construction Workforce Amidst the Pandemic
ABC’s Greg Sizemore digs into the opportunities the construction industry has to rebuild its workforce during and because of the pandemic environment.
August 13, 2020
Applying Disinfectants For Large Surfaces using Covid-19 Approved Chlorine-based Liquid Solutions
How the Power Breezer can deposit disinfectant products to meet the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2 (the cause of COVID-19)
August 12, 2020