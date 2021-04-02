JCB Implements Innovative Company-wide COVID Measures

JCB's proactive approach to the pandemic includes free vaccines, mandatory PCR testing, new leave policies, and more.

April 2, 2021
Alexis Brumm
JCB
CB ISO Compliance Technician, Evelyn Ruff, receives her first Pfizer vaccination from Coastal Care Partners at JCB’s onsite vaccine clinic.
JCB has taken a proactive approach to protect their employees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, continually adapting procedures to stay up-to-date with the CDC recommended guidelines. 

“Currently, we’ve implemented office rotations with half of our team present at a time, require temperature checks upon entry, set up hand sanitizer stations throughout our facility, require masks at all times when employees move throughout the building, and have restricted visitors," said Tonya Poole, vice president of HR for JCB North America.

Continuing this approach, JCB implemented mandatory PCR COVID testing every Thursday, which is available both at the office and offsite for those who were working on remote rotation. Additionally, new leave policies support employees who must take time off related to COVID, and in June, the company offered antibody testing for any interested employee.

“And now that the vaccine is available, we’re offering vaccines at no cost for our employees and their immediate family members to help protect them against COVID,” Poole explained. “The vaccines are being administered on-site, and each person who is immunized will be given a gift card in recognition of their consideration of others.”

In a statement, JCB said that it has been their mission to be a leader in responding to the virus quickly and proactively in the best interest of their employees.

“Just as we innovate our products to meet and exceed our customer’s needs, we’ve adjusted our working environment with a JCB ‘never content’ attitude, determined to support our customers while keeping each other safe,” Poole said.

Information provided by JCB and edited by Alexis Brumm.

