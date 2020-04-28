- Annual Production was up 0.9% in February. Production will fall below the year-ago level imminently, and decline is expected to persist through late this year as the U.S. macroeconomy endures a recession.
- If the oil dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia is not resolved in the next couple quarters, it could place further downside pressure on this industry late this year.
U.S. Heavy-Duty Truck Production
