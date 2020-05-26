ASV Partners with Loftness to Optimize New Battle Ax Mulching Head for ASV Machines

Companies partner to design a specialized Loftness S-Series Battle Ax mulching head for optimized performance with ASV loaders

May 26, 2020
ASV Holdings Inc.
ASV Holdings Inc., manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, partnered with Loftness Specialized Equipment to design a specialized Loftness S-Series Battle Ax mulching head for optimized performance with ASV machines. The skid-steer and compact track loader attachment available through ASV’s dealer network is designed to produce a finer mulch with fewer passes.

The attachment is suited for improving productivity in forestry mulching, land clearing, trail development and right-of-way work. It pairs well with ASV’s RT-75 Heavy-Duty and RT-120 Forestry Posi-Track loaders, each optimized for high performance in forestry and other demanding applications.

“It is important to us that our partners’ values align with ours, and we really see that in Loftness,” said Buck Storlie, ASV Holdings Inc. product line manager. “It’s why we worked so closely with them to make this specialized mulching head. The Battle Ax provides ASV customers the level of performance they need to get the most out of their machines.”

The two companies worked together to match the attachment with ASV machines, extensively testing the Battle Ax with the RT-75 HD and RT-120F to optimize specifications and features including hydraulic settings, gearing, back pressure and more.

“We’ve worked with ASV for a number of years and we’re excited that their customers have direct access to our Battle Ax,” said Bill Schafer, Loftness product manager. “Extensive testing resulted in a unique attachment that pairs perfectly with ASV equipment’s unmatched hydraulic power, reliability and performance.”

