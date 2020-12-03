ASV Holdings Aims to Strengthen its Machine Availability

ASV Holdings Inc., an industry-leading manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, will supply more machine availability by creating 28 new jobs and increasing production capacity by 30 percent.

December 3, 2020
ASV Holdings Inc.
ASV Holdings Inc. will increase production capacity by approximately 30 percent in Q1 of 2021, creating 28 new jobs in the company’s Grand Rapids, Minn. facility.
ASV Holdings Inc
ASV Holdings Inc., an industry-leading manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, will increase production capacity by approximately 30 percent in Q1 of 2021— creating 28 new jobs in the company’s Grand Rapids, Minn. facility. The move will strengthen ASV machine availability in the compact equipment industry and comes amid the strong success of the new MAX-Series line combined with strong industry demand.

“We are pleased to invest in increased production capacity to support our growth, in addition to adding jobs to the Minnesota workforce,” said Kevin Zimmer, president of YANMAR Compact Equipment North America, which encompasses the YANMAR Compact Equipment and ASV Holdings Inc. brands. “It’s a strong indicator of our success in growing as a comprehensive provider of compact equipment in North America.”

The open positions include assemblers, welders, warehouse clerks, production staff and more.

Sponsored
