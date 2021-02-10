ASV Holdings Offers OEM Compact Track Loader Tracks

ASV Holdings offers OEM compact track loader tracks engineered for longevity, performance and anti-derailment capabilities.

February 10, 2021
ASV Holdings Inc.
ASV Holdings Inc
ASV Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, is offering genuine OEM compact track loader tracks engineered for longevity, performance and anti-derailment capabilities.

The OEM tracks allow operators to do more through the use of technology that achieves durability, flexibility, performance and efficiency. The tracks are designed to maximize traction and the amount of track on the ground in dry, wet and slippery conditions all year long through the use of an all-season bar-style tread pattern and a specially formulated exterior tread. The high amount of ground contact combined with ASV’s Posi-Track undercarriage also helps to substantially minimize derailment.

The rubber tracks contain no steel cords. Durability is maximized through seven layers of embedded puncture, cut and stretch resistant material. In addition, the track’s flexible reinforcements are capable of bending around obstacles that may otherwise snap cords on a steel-embedded version or an aftermarket option with fewer layers of reinforcement and lower quality material. 

The OEM tracks also extend reliability and maximize resistance to wear and tear through a specialized blend of rubber compounds specifically designed for tracks used in industrial conditions. A single-cure process eliminates the seams and weak points found in some aftermarket tracks. Pre-stretched for a consistent length with minimal stretching, the track minimizes wear due to a patented lug design, assuring maximum sprocket engagement.

