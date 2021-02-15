Dougherty Forestry Mfg. Announces New Branding for Forestry Mulcher Attachments

Company announces new branding and logo for its line of forestry mulching attachments for skid steers and compact track loaders.

February 15, 2021
Dougherty Forestry Manufacturing, Ltd. Co.
Mastodon Forestry Mulchers Bronze Logo

Dougherty Forestry Mfg. (DFM) announced new branding and a new logo for its line of forestry mulching attachments for skid steers and compact track loaders. Now known as Mastodon Forestry Mulchers, the expanded line, which features two new models, includes the Mastodon M60-F, Mastodon M60-S and Mastodon M60-C, all with a 60-in. cutting width.

“A couple of years ago, we stepped back from the industry and took a hard look at where the market was headed and developed these products to get ahead of the curve,” said Patrick Dougherty, CEO of Dougherty Forestry Mfg., Ltd. Co. “We made some major investments in new technologies and the Mastodon line of forestry mulchers have some never-before-seen features, like ECU-controlled shifting, lift assist, hour and temp monitoring and in-field smartphone tuning with Bluetooth. We feel these features future proof our client’s investment and make certain their operations are competitive now and into the future.”

DFM has new tooling in its Hinton, OK facility to allow for manufacture of the new products. All manufacturing, machining and dynamic balancing of major components is in-house to ensure maximum quality control.

