Global Lifting Awareness Day, A Social Media Campaign to Raise the Lifting Industry

The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association establishes GLAD, a Global Lifting Awareness Day, to show the world how vital the lifting industry is to society through triumphs, personal stories and lifting industry knowledge.

February 25, 2021
Chantal Zimmermann
Lifting Equipment Engineers Association
Adobe Stock 306201594
©Urupong – stock.adobe.com
Leea Logo Main

Key stakeholders in the lifting industry are turning to social media as an outlet to spread important industry updates — an attempt at showing the world how vital the lifting industry is to society. This initiative stems from the lack of perception about the industry’s existence and impact on society among the everyday citizen, says Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA).

Although some marketing practices are still relevant, social media platforms are now becoming commonplace among company brands. This realization comes from the amount of people currently online. According to market.us, there are 4.14 billion social media users. In other words, there is a pool of people available to reach.

These platforms, once used for communication among friends and family, have become an important factor in the growth of different industries, including healthcare, financial and retail sectors. Research continues to highlight that social media is becoming an important factor in the solidification of sales through recommendations, reoccurring exposure and engaging content.

The lifting industry is no different. Key stakeholders are starting to come to the conclusion that they need to be a part of the online conversation, which has lead to the creation of GLAD, the Global Lifting Awareness Day.

“The Lifting Industry wants to attract the next generation of recruits into this incredible sector,” Moloney said. “But it is also crucial that we remind end users of how important it is to use high quality suppliers who utilize years of experience and high-quality training, and who routinely develop innovative and thoughtful solutions.

“Through GLAD we can highlight to policymakers that we need them to recognize and support the role we play in improving health and safety across numerous key industries. Finally, GLAD is a great chance for us all to celebrate the incredible role our industry has performed and continues to play.”

On July 9, 2020, the first Global Lifting Awareness Day occurred. People in the industry chatted, posted and highlighted their lifting industry pride throughout various platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

This past year, and the first online celebration, generated almost 1,000 individual, original mentions of #GLAD2020. This year LEEA intends to generate even more commotion with social media platforms and encourages everyone to post on various platforms, including the up-and-coming app, TikTok.

This year’s GLAD will occur on July 8 and will inspire the lifting industry to share triumphs, pride and lifting industry knowledge, such as skills and innovation.

“We encourage everyone with an interest in the Lifting Industry to support GLAD2021,” said Moloney. “We hope that on July 8, social media channels such as LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook will be filled with content from across the sector. We encourage trade journals to also consider supporting the effort in their publication schedules.”

GLAD Information provided by Lifting Equipment Engineers Association and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.

Construction of the 24 slipform silos at roughly 75% completion. They are 21-ft. in diameter and will reach 140 ft. tall.
Arizona Grain Slipform Silo Construction Required 9-Day Long Continuous Concrete Pour
Concrete contractor McCormick Construction benefited from admixtures in its concrete mix to achieve a successful ready-mix concrete pour.
February 25, 2021
From data collection and mapping to safety and environmental monitoring, today’s drones fly all types of missions on the jobsite.
5 Ways Drones Bring Value on Construction and Engineering Projects
If your engineering, construction or architectural firm is evaluating drone adoption or expansion, here are some of the top value factors to consider.
February 25, 2021
Magni + Ziegler
Ziegler Rental Becomes First CAT Rental Store to Offer Magni Equipment
Magni Telescopic Handlers introduced a new authorized dealer, Ziegler Rental, for its Minnesota locations — becoming the first CAT Rental Store to be a Magni Dealer in the U.S.
February 23, 2021
Azzura Photography 1048
Genie GTH-1056 Telehandler
Genie introduces the GTH-1056 telehandler, designed to lower total cost of ownership by 10 percent while delivering 20 percent more lift capacity at maximum height.
February 23, 2021
Sj20 Xl
Skyjack SJ20 Vertical Mast Lift
Skyjack introduced an all new vertical mast lift, the SJ20, featuring consistent torque providing up to 25 percent gradeability, a platform capacity of 350 pounds, and a platform height of 20 feet.
February 22, 2021
Hoist Pv Series Application 1 (2)
Toyota Hoist PV-Series Pneumatic Tire Forklifts
Toyota Material Handling Heavy Duty Division designed the new Hoist PV-Series pneumatic tire forklifts to increase lifting capacities for customers.
February 16, 2021
Jlg All Electric Ae1932 Da Vinci Scissor Lift
Oshkosh Corporation Invests in Microvast Battery Technologies
JLG Industries' parent company, Oshkosh Corporation invests in Microvast, a global provider of next-generation battery technologies for commercial and specialty electric vehicles, advancing the development of industry-leading electrified solutions.
February 11, 2021
Camso Tlh 732 Plus Side
Camso TLH 732+ Telehandler Tire
Camso introduces the TLH 732+ telehandler tire, which provides excellent traction on soft surfaces, long-wearing durability when operating at higher speeds, a maximum tread cleanout and tread impact protection.
February 10, 2021
About Us Brands
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Becomes Fully Owned by Mitsubishi Logisnext
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas announced that Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group will become 100 percent fully owned by Mitsubishi Logisnext, effective March 1, 202, and will continue to work with Caterpillar Inc. to deliver new products and solutions.
February 10, 2021
Alimak Dub
Alimak Group Becomes IPAF's Fourth Sustaining Member
Sustaining Member is a new category of the IPAF membership designed to recognize and sustain IPAF’s strategic initiatives and overall contribution to improving safety and productivity in powered access worldwide.
February 3, 2021
Iapa & Summit Combined
IPAF Prepares for IPAF Summit and the International Awards for Powered Access
IPAF announced that the IPAF Summit and International Awards for Powered Access (IAPAs) will take place virtually on March 18, and will recognize members that raised money for various charities.
February 3, 2021
Adobe Stock 291632337
IPAF and SAIA Partner to Promote Powered Access Safety and Training
The agreement will also focus on joint promotion of standards, including the updated A92 Suite of Standards that went into effect in the U.S. in June 2020.
February 3, 2021
Rob Messina
JLG Industries Appoints New Senior Vice President of Product Development and Management
Rob Messina rejoins JLG Industries' Access team as senior vice president of product development and product management to carry out the Access Segment’s innovative product roadmap.
February 2, 2021
Pape Image
Papé Material Handling Becomes Magni Authorized Dealer in Western Washington State
Magni Telescopic Handlers names Papé Material Handling a Magni authorized dealer, serving seven locations throughout Western Washington State.
February 1, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
February 1, 2021
Fs76 Sigma Fritskrab Med Falcon Logo
Falcon Sigma Product Range of 13 to 27 Meter Models
Falcon Lifts A/S and USM ReRents designs a smaller product range, the Falcon Sigma, which are track-mounted and available with working heights of 13 to 27 Meters, as well as offered as hybrid or all-electric lithium battery powered lifts.
January 27, 2021
Atlantic Pic1 A
Atlantic Forklift & Parts of Hialeah Named LiuGong NA Dealer
LiuGong North America announces that Atlantic Forklift & Parts of Hialeah will become a new dealer in the Miami area to pursue long-term plans of growth.
January 26, 2021
Riwal Jlg Ec520 Aj
Riwal Delivers 100 Percent Electric JLG EC Boom Lifts
Riwal delivers its first 100 percent electric JLG EC boom lifts, the JLG EC450AJ, with a working height of 15.77 meters, and the JLG EC520AJ with a working height of 18 meters.
January 21, 2021
Avant Apres Color Trim
Haulotte Updates Colors Signaling Graphic Coherence
Haulotte has implemented new colors; the yellow remains unchanged to provide cohesion, the usual light grey switches to a darker one to obtain a higher contrast, and all safety elements are now painted red for easy identification.
January 21, 2021
A Sennebogen 840 M was used on a power plant project in Ohio, where barge loading operations required a heavier machine with longer reach.
Material Handlers Deliver Magnetic Performance on Demolition Projects
Adamo Group uses Sennebogen material handlers and magnets to clean up on demolition sites.
January 18, 2021
Seago Maxi Postmaster
Seago Maxi-Postmaster Post Driver
Quickly and efficiently drives up to a 10-in. post of steel, wood or plastic in all shapes with little or no ground disruption.
January 5, 2021
Hy Brid Lifts Terry Dolan
Custom Equipment Announces Terry Dolan's Transition to Board of Directors
Custom Equipment appoints Terry Dolan to a board of director's role, removing his responsibility as president and CEO, to maintain his insight into the overall direction of the company.
January 4, 2021
Motion Industries President Randy Breaux
Motion Industries' President Wins Biz Journal's CEO of the Year Award
Birmingham Business Journal presents Randy Breaux, Motion Industries' President, the 2020 CEO of the Year Award for being an elite leader, within a company of over 300 employees, in the industrial manufacturing and distribution industry.
December 17, 2020
American Red Cross volunteers use donated Toyota Material Handling equipment to move relief supplies during the recent Oregon wildfires. Toyota has pledged material handling equipment to the Red Cross to respond to any North American natural disaster as a part of a unique partnership with American Red Cross.
Toyota Material Handling Partners with American Red Cross in Natural Disaster
Toyota Material Handling and the American Red Cross provided a coordinated national disaster response solution with the use of the North American Toyota Forklift network — an initiative intended to continue for future natural disaster relief.
December 16, 2020
Vacuworx products can be found in over 30 countries. The implementation of a creative overseas marketing strategy has allowed the company to develop a deeper understanding of the impact and potential of new vacuum lifting solutions and material handling applications worldwide.
Vacuworx Recognized as 2020 Manufacturer of the Year
After winning the Tulsa Regional Chamber's 2019 Manufacturer of the Year award, the Oklahoma District of the U.S. Small Business Administration named Vacuworx as 2020 Manufacturer of the Year.
September 30, 2020
The Enerpac ETR Electric Trolley has a low starting height, clean operation, and low-profile track plate
The ETR Electric Trolley - Move Large Structures Faster
October 20, 2020