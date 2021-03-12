Brokk Adds Two Vacuworx Lifting Attachment Models to Its Product Lineup

Brokk will offer the Vacuworx PHD Portable Vacuum Lifting System and SL 2 Subcompact Vacuum Lifting System for use with its demolition robots.

March 12, 2021
Brokk Inc.
Brokk Vacuworx 1
Brk Black

Remote-controlled demolition robot manufacturer Brokk is adding two Vacuworx lifting attachments to its product lineup in North America. Optimized for use with Brokk machines, the vacuum lifting systems are capable of attaching to and lifting concrete, granite, marble, metal, steel and other flat, non-porous materials up to 2 tonnes.

“We strive to give our customers a multitude of ways to get more out of their machines. This is often achieved with the wide variety of attachments we offer,” said Mike Martin, Brokk Inc. vice president of operations. “The Vacuworx system made perfect sense. We’ve heard amazement from our customers over how simply the system works, while boosting productivity and providing a huge safety improvement over manual methods. The attachments have the potential to pay for themselves right on the job by speeding up the work.”

Brokk will offer the Vacuworx PHD Portable Vacuum Lifting System and SL 2 Subcompact Vacuum Lifting System. Both systems feature wireless remote control and lightweight construction to maximize the lift capacity of the robot. They are fast and easy to attach with interchangeable pads to work with a variety of material sizes and weights.

The PHD is powered by rechargeable LFP batteries and the SL 2 runs on the Brokk machine’s hydraulic system. Operators can lift as much as 2,500 lbs. with the PHD system and up to 4,400 lbs. with the SL 2 system.

The vacuum lifting attachments improve safety and can save contractors time and money by reducing both the number of cuts and the number of people required. For example, a job may require concrete removal from an existing building for utility installation. Because it’s an interior job, the contractor may be limited in equipment size and therefore lifting capacity. As a result, crews may only be able to cut and remove 3x3-foot blocks of concrete at a time.

In the same case, a Brokk could be paired with a Vacuworx attachment and allow the lifting of 3’ x 6’ blocks, resulting in half the necessary cuts. This saves time, diamond blade and labor costs. In addition, the contractor can bid the job more competitively, all resulting in the potential for a high ROI.


