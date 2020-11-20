Tamini Rentals Invests in Grove Rough-Terrain Cranes

Tamini Rental adds 50 GRT8100 cranes to their rental fleet to help expand the company’s capabilities in oil and gas fields.

November 20, 2020
Manitowoc Cranes
Given the variety of projects lined up for the GRT8100 cranes, Tamimi Rentals will be able to take full advantage of the crane’s 100-ton maximum capacity combined with a five-section, full power boom that extends up to 47 meters, which can increase its length to 64 meters with the use of a jib.
Tamimi Rentals

Fahad S. Al-Tamimi & Partners Company (Tamimi Rentals) is using a large investment in Grove rough-terrain cranes to drive expansion at the company’s construction division. This initiative is designed to help them win more work in oil and gas fields. The 50 GRT8100 cranes will join the company’s rental fleet that already includes over 40 Grove all-terrain cranes, as well as a number of older rough-terrain cranes.

Grove rough-terrain cranes have long been the most popular choice for oil and gas work with their reliability, strength, and versatility ensuring the widest possible job scope on oilfields.

“We chose Grove GRT8100 rough-terrain cranes because they have a very good load chart, which is about 25% stronger than competitive machines," said Mohammed Fahad S. Al-Tamimi, CEO of Tamimi Rentals. “We also liked the precise and customizable movements that the Crane Control System (CCS) offers. Having close control is very important when lifting complex and expensive equipment around oil rigs. In addition, we know that Grove cranes are reliable — having operated many all-terrain and rough-terrain cranes from the company down the years — and we have a strong relationship with our local dealer, Kanoo Machinery.”

The first GRT8100 cranes have already been delivered. The other cranes will follow over the coming months. They will be dispatched to a range of jobsites where typical lifts will include placing heavy machinery at shorter radii. For example, the cranes will be used when moving rigs or lighter picks, and working with fully extended booms for longer periods.

Given the variety of projects lined up for the GRT8100 cranes, Tamimi Rentals will be able to take full advantage of the crane’s 100-ton maximum capacity combined with a five-section, full power boom that extends up to 47 meters, which can increase its length to 64 meters with the use of a jib. Its power comes from a Cummins QSB6.7 liter engine. Also, the model offers an overall gross vehicle weight of nearly 55-tons.  

Tamimi Rentals currently runs a range of Grove all-terrain cranes from the manufacturer’s 4-, 5-, 6-, and 7-axle categories, as well as a number of rough-terrain cranes, some of which were purchased several decades ago.

The close partnership with Kanoo Machinery was another reason for this latest large purchase, as Manoj Tripathy, CEO of Kanoo, explained. “Tamimi Rentals has been our customer for a long time, and we appreciate their continued confidence in Kanoo and Manitowoc with this latest investment. We hope to strengthen our partnership and continue to provide exceptional service in the years to come.”

