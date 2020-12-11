SC&R Foundation Announces Winners of the October Vocational and Technical Scholarship

The SC&R Foundation selected eight winners for the October Vocational and Technical Scholarship in its commitment to workforce development.

December 11, 2020
Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association

The SC&R Foundation has announced eight winners have been selected for the October Vocational and Technical Scholarship round, bringing the total scholarship recipients to 25 for the year. Scholarships are a part of the Foundation and Association’s ongoing commitment to workforce development.

Jennifer Marotta is the Taylor Family Foundation Continuing Education Scholarship recipient and will receive a $2,800 award to assist with tuition for a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) course.

Chandler Bingham is the Austin Esary Memorial Scholarship recipient for 2020. He is a qualified rigger and signal person employed at an SC&RA member company, Mountain Crane, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He will receive $2,500 toward tuition for a NCCCO crane certification course to advance his career in the crane and rigging industry.

Albert Robin and Cameron Lay will both receive 100% tuition for CICB prep courses (Lattice Boom Crawler, Fixed Cab and Swing Cab) as part of the SC&RF Partners in Education program. Robin recently retired from the U.S. Airforce where he served as a jobsite manager, instructor, and heavy equipment operator. He plans to renew his certification and hopes to continue with a career in the crane and rigging industry. Lay is employed by Brasfield and Gorrie, a construction company, and has experience operating heavy equipment. His future plans are to operate tower cranes.

Patricia Newcomb, Rickey Perez, and Tommy Whitten will all each receive 100% tuition for the CICB rigger and signal person course, as part of the Partners in Education program. Newcomb is currently working for a construction company and has some experience operating cranes. She is looking to gain additional industry skills and training to ensure safety on the jobsite. Perez is planning a career change after 16 years in the oil and gas industry as a rig operator. Whitten has experience as an ironworker, and currently has rigging and pre-assembly duties in his position with a general construction company. The certification will help to propel his career in the industry.

Hugo Yanez will be awarded 50% tuition toward the CICB crane operator course. Yanez most recently worked for a water treatment facility as a Department of Transportation (DOT) manager, delivering chemicals and managing safety protocols. He has a structural and welding certification but plans to advance his career through crane operator training.

To apply for a vocational and technical or Partner in Education scholarship, visit scr-foundation.org. Deadlines are six times annually with upcoming deadlines of Dec. 31 and Feb. 28. Collegiate scholarship applications are now being accepted and must be submitted with all supporting documentation by Jan. 21, 2021.

Related
SC&RA 2014 Annual Conference
April 22, 2014April 26, 2014
Dawes Earns SC&RA's 2012 Crane Operator Safety Award
January 8, 2013
Recommended
Cu 12102020
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Not Business As Usual for 2021
Find out why the most-read construction stories include a test of pavement fog seal, strategies to avoid pandemic contract disputes, top US cities for construction work, the latest coronavirus relief funding for transportation, state and local governments
December 10, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 07 111350
Robust New Orders, Backlogs Expected to Boost Homebuilding Growth
After slowing during Q2 2020 as the pandemic took hold, homebuilding demand picked up during Q3 and will remain robust, says Moody's.
December 7, 2020
Latest
Michael J. Sormilic, an online power generation student from Southbury, Conn., who has spent much of the Fall 2020 semester learning the ins and outs of the equipment, stands alongside a Cummins crane engine donated to Pennsylvania College of Technology by Terex Corp. Behind him, in the control room of the dyno lab, are John D. Motto (left), diesel equipment technology instructor, and Chris Macdonald, assistant director of corporate relations.
Terex Corp. Donates Equipment to Pennsylvania College of Technology
Terex Corporation has donated a new crane engine and four drive axles for instructional purposes to the Pennsylvania College of Technology's heavy equipment and diesel technology programs.
December 7, 2020
247 Lifting Stays True To Its Name Thanks To Grove Gmk5250 Lγçös Reliability 01
24/7 Lifting Combats Challenging Restrictions with Grove Cranes
24/7 Lifting acquires Grove GMK5250L to complete a range of tasks, like lifting HVAC and generator units onto New York buildings with easier mobility.
December 7, 2020
Manitowoc Cranes, 2020 Grove Gmk3060 L 1 Background
Manitowoc Designs New Carrier Cabin
Manitowoc introduces cab2020, a carrier cabin that sets new standards in comfort and ergonomics — now available on all Grove three-axle all-terrain cranes: the GMK3050-3, GMK3060-2 and GMK3060L-1.
December 7, 2020
National Crane Nbt40 2 2
National Crane NBT40-2 Series Boom Truck
The NBT40-2 series is a combined re-engineering of the NBT40-1 series and NBT50L series by upgrading capacity, reach, comfort and advanced features.
March 6, 2020
Manitowoc Mlc150 1
Manitowoc MLC150-1 Crawler Crane
Crane has a 165-ton base capacity and a maximum boom length of 256 ft.
April 21, 2020
Grove Gmk6400 1
Grove GMK6400-1 All-terrain Crane
The 450-ton-capacity crane offers 197-ft. main boom with up to a maximum tip height of 448 ft. with its full complement of jib.
April 6, 2020
Demag Ac 55 3
Demag AC 55-3 and AC 60-3 All-terrain Cranes with Flex Base
These all-terrain cranes are now equipped with Flex Base, a stepless variable outrigger system.
December 3, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 02 113728
ICraneTrax Enables Telematics Data Points
iCraneTrax, the fleet and business management software from A1A Software LLC, now enables telematics data points to combine sales, dispatch, and fleet maintenance into one application.
December 2, 2020
Given the variety of projects lined up for the GRT8100 cranes, Tamimi Rentals will be able to take full advantage of the crane’s 100-ton maximum capacity combined with a five-section, full power boom that extends up to 47 meters, which can increase its length to 64 meters with the use of a jib.
Tamini Rentals Invests in Grove Rough-Terrain Cranes
Tamini Rental adds 50 GRT8100 cranes to their rental fleet to help expand the company’s capabilities in oil and gas fields.
November 20, 2020
Bigge
Bigge Opens New Crane Rental Location in South Carolina
Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. is expanding its crane rental operation and coverage in the southeastern U.S. by adding a new branch in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
November 19, 2020
Demag Ac 450 7
Demag AC 450-7 All-terrain Crane
As compact as a six-axle crane but with significantly better performance.
November 17, 2020
Mansfield Crane Service Corp., Mansfield, Pennsylvania, was a finalist in the 2018 Lift Plan of the Year competition. The company used 3D Lift Plan as a visual tool to show a two-crane lift plan to both the customer and company staff.
A1A Software Accepting Nominations for Lift Plan of the Year Competition
The awards program is for companies that use A1A Software’s 3D Lift Plan as a sales tool, for bid proposals, crane selection and setup, lift planning, and documentation.
November 9, 2020
Powered by Innovation. Driven by you.
Sponsored
Powered by Innovation. Driven by you.
Rain or shine, your work must get done. Our ADTs are designed to keep you on solid ground. Demo a machine today!
December 1, 2020
167897 Prussupercrane1 673671
Preston Rentals Expands into Crane Sector
Preston Rentals announced the launch of its SuperCrane fleet, now available for rent in the United States.
November 4, 2020
Manitex International TC65159 Truck-Mounted Crane
The TC65159 will feature a 65-ton base rating and five section 159-ft., full power, proportionally extended boom with 168-ft. tip height and 206-ft. tip height.
November 3, 2020
Ei (1)
Manitowoc Inaugurates New Training Center in India
The new center is equipped with simulators that replicate the operational systems on Potain cranes.
November 3, 2020
Alexandra Casler Select Crane
Select Crane Sales Appoints Northeast Territory Manager
In the role of northeast territory manager, Alexandra Casler will market new and used cranes as well as bare rentals throughout the northeast.
November 2, 2020
Heli Crane Scaled
Maeda Mini Cranes Help Combat Wildfires
Recently, Maeda Mini Cranes aided in some plane and helicopter maintenance during the wildfires on the West Coast.
October 22, 2020
Tadano GTC-2000
Tadano GTC-2000 Telescopic Boom Crawler Crane
Now that Demag is part of the Tadano Group, the crane is being relaunched as the Tadano GTC-2000.
October 14, 2020
Press Release 1 300x231
HoistCam Netarus 5 Series Models of Rugged Wireless Crane Camera Systems
These models all have optional recording capabilities as well as remote viewing from virtually any device.
October 8, 2020
Manitowoc Boom Truck
Manitowoc National Crane NBT60XL Boom Truck
Manitowoc says the new NBT60XL has the best load chart and reach of any 60-U.S.-ton crane on the market — boom truck or truck crane.
October 7, 2020
Crane Industry Services Offers Virtual OSHA and ANSI Accredited Training to Accommodate COVID-19
Converting OSHA and ANSI accredited courses from classroom instruction to a virtual environment ensures that training can continue.
October 1, 2020
Manitex International Adds Link-Belt Mid-Atlantic as Distributor
Link-Belt Mid-Atlantic is a full-service crane sales, service, and rental organization, with a long history of servicing the equipment retail and rental industry.
September 28, 2020
Potain Recognizes North American Dealers For Offering Training And Nccco Certification For Self Erecting Tower Crane Operators 02
Manitowoc Honors Dealers Offering Training, NCCCO Certification
Potain is recognizing 12 North American dealers for offering training and NCCCO certification for self-erecting tower crane operators.
September 22, 2020