SC&R Foundation Announces Winners of the October Vocational and Technical Scholarship

The SC&R Foundation has announced eight winners have been selected for the October Vocational and Technical Scholarship round, bringing the total scholarship recipients to 25 for the year. Scholarships are a part of the Foundation and Association’s ongoing commitment to workforce development.
Jennifer Marotta is the Taylor Family Foundation Continuing Education Scholarship recipient and will receive a $2,800 award to assist with tuition for a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) course.
Chandler Bingham is the Austin Esary Memorial Scholarship recipient for 2020. He is a qualified rigger and signal person employed at an SC&RA member company, Mountain Crane, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He will receive $2,500 toward tuition for a NCCCO crane certification course to advance his career in the crane and rigging industry.
Albert Robin and Cameron Lay will both receive 100% tuition for CICB prep courses (Lattice Boom Crawler, Fixed Cab and Swing Cab) as part of the SC&RF Partners in Education program. Robin recently retired from the U.S. Airforce where he served as a jobsite manager, instructor, and heavy equipment operator. He plans to renew his certification and hopes to continue with a career in the crane and rigging industry. Lay is employed by Brasfield and Gorrie, a construction company, and has experience operating heavy equipment. His future plans are to operate tower cranes.
Patricia Newcomb, Rickey Perez, and Tommy Whitten will all each receive 100% tuition for the CICB rigger and signal person course, as part of the Partners in Education program. Newcomb is currently working for a construction company and has some experience operating cranes. She is looking to gain additional industry skills and training to ensure safety on the jobsite. Perez is planning a career change after 16 years in the oil and gas industry as a rig operator. Whitten has experience as an ironworker, and currently has rigging and pre-assembly duties in his position with a general construction company. The certification will help to propel his career in the industry.
Hugo Yanez will be awarded 50% tuition toward the CICB crane operator course. Yanez most recently worked for a water treatment facility as a Department of Transportation (DOT) manager, delivering chemicals and managing safety protocols. He has a structural and welding certification but plans to advance his career through crane operator training.
To apply for a vocational and technical or Partner in Education scholarship, visit scr-foundation.org. Deadlines are six times annually with upcoming deadlines of Dec. 31 and Feb. 28. Collegiate scholarship applications are now being accepted and must be submitted with all supporting documentation by Jan. 21, 2021.