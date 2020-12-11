SC&R Foundation Announces Winners of the October Vocational and Technical Scholarship

The SC&R Foundation has announced eight winners have been selected for the October Vocational and Technical Scholarship round, bringing the total scholarship recipients to 25 for the year. Scholarships are a part of the Foundation and Association’s ongoing commitment to workforce development.

Jennifer Marotta is the Taylor Family Foundation Continuing Education Scholarship recipient and will receive a $2,800 award to assist with tuition for a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) course.

Chandler Bingham is the Austin Esary Memorial Scholarship recipient for 2020. He is a qualified rigger and signal person employed at an SC&RA member company, Mountain Crane, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He will receive $2,500 toward tuition for a NCCCO crane certification course to advance his career in the crane and rigging industry.

Albert Robin and Cameron Lay will both receive 100% tuition for CICB prep courses (Lattice Boom Crawler, Fixed Cab and Swing Cab) as part of the SC&RF Partners in Education program. Robin recently retired from the U.S. Airforce where he served as a jobsite manager, instructor, and heavy equipment operator. He plans to renew his certification and hopes to continue with a career in the crane and rigging industry. Lay is employed by Brasfield and Gorrie, a construction company, and has experience operating heavy equipment. His future plans are to operate tower cranes.

Patricia Newcomb, Rickey Perez, and Tommy Whitten will all each receive 100% tuition for the CICB rigger and signal person course, as part of the Partners in Education program. Newcomb is currently working for a construction company and has some experience operating cranes. She is looking to gain additional industry skills and training to ensure safety on the jobsite. Perez is planning a career change after 16 years in the oil and gas industry as a rig operator. Whitten has experience as an ironworker, and currently has rigging and pre-assembly duties in his position with a general construction company. The certification will help to propel his career in the industry.

Hugo Yanez will be awarded 50% tuition toward the CICB crane operator course. Yanez most recently worked for a water treatment facility as a Department of Transportation (DOT) manager, delivering chemicals and managing safety protocols. He has a structural and welding certification but plans to advance his career through crane operator training.