Liebherr Debuts the World’s First Battery-Powered Crawler Crane

Liebherr has introduced the world's first battery-powered crawler cranes, the LR 1200.1 unplugged and the LR 1250.1 unplugged, which are driven by electric engines with a system performance of 255 kilowatts.

December 10, 2020
Liebherr USA, Co.
The Liebherr LR 1200.1 unplugged and the LR 1250.1 unplugged are the world’s first battery-powered crawler cranes. Both are driven by electric engines with a system performance of 255 kilowatts.

There are no compromises regarding performance or availability when compared with the conventional versions. The LR 1200.1 unplugged has a maximum lifting capacity of 200 tons and the LR 1250.1 lifts 250 tons.

The blue accent in the color composition, which lends the distinctive look to the unplugged series, symbolizes the electric solution representing an advanced technology. The unplugged cranes achieve the best possible combination of operator benefit, efficiency and environmental sustainability.

The new machines are emission free and have a very low noise level — a huge advantage in areas sensitive to noise and also for the people working on the jobsite.

The cranes can be recharged on a conventional jobsite electric supply (32 A, 63 A) in 4.5 hours and optionally with 125 A in 2.25 hours. The capacity of the battery is designed for 4 hours of lifting operation. In accordance with their name, the cranes can be operated without a cable, due to the battery-electric drive design.

“The year 2020 has shown that one must be open-minded and bold to break new ground. With our unplugged cranes, we offer our customers an alternative drive design," said Gerhard Frainer, managing director for sales at Liebherr-Werk Nenzing GmbH. "As we have already seen with the LB 16 unplugged, the first battery-powered drilling rig, the strategy is a complete success. Strict requirements regarding environmental sustainability in tenders for construction projects increase the demand for advanced technologies. For us, it was clear that we extend and successfully establish the design in further product groups."

