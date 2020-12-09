In mid-August, Radius Group (Radius) commissioned the first Potain MRH 175 tower crane in England for the York Place development in Nottingham, where it will work alongside a Potain MR 225 A that was installed in March of this year.

Radius customer, North Midlands Construction Nomenca (NMCN), had originally envisaged commissioning two MR 225 A cranes for the project, but a business situated in the corner of the site required a crane with a reduced out-of-service radius to avoid oversailing the building.

Still offering a 10 ton maximum capacity, but with only a 10 meter out of service radius, the new MRH 175 was the perfect crane for the job.

“With the York Place jobsite being situated in a tight city center location, coupled with the need to have two tower cranes positioned in close proximity to one another, we tasked Radius Group with providing a comprehensive solution that kept safety as the top priority while ensuring that NMCN achieved the local authority’s standards,” said Steven Gordon, senior project manager at NMCN. "It was paramount that we safeguarded both our neighbors and our business, and to offer the assurance that we would only be causing the absolute minimum disruption during the build.

"The solution provided by Radius, including the use of the MRH 175, exceeded all our requirements for coverage and lifting capacity. The weathervaning radius was ideally suited to our specific requirements, too. Radius has been fully supportive throughout this process with exceptional service and we are very impressed with the approach of the team.”

Speedy assembly

The MR 225 A that was already present on site helped erect the MRH 175 on a ZX6830 cross base with a 71 ton base ballast, a 35 meter mast, and a 35 meter jib. In total, it offers a height-under-hook of 40.5 meters when horizontal and 71.6 meters when luffing at 87 degrees.

“The jib foot and hydraulic luffing element came pre-assembled from the factory, so we didn’t have to install the luffing ropes. This made it simpler and quicker to set up. With this feature, dismantle time will also be reduced, which will save our customers time and money,” said Teddy Holt, operations director at Radius.

The MRH 175 will work alongside the MR 225 A for around 30 weeks, lifting timber and other construction materials of up to 5 tons for the construction of nearly 500 student flats in a 10-story block. Once the job is complete, the MR 225 A will also help to dismantle the MRH 175, which will immediately move onto another project.

“Oversailing is becoming a big issue in the UK, as lots of project sites are very tight," said Libby Dawson, business development manager at Radius. "Adding the MRH 175 to our rental fleet puts us out there in the market with a competitive offer for a crane with a great out of service radius. I can see this being a very busy crane for us."

The MRH 175 is the largest of a new range of Potain hydraulic luffing jib cranes. This new technology was launched at bauma in 2019, with this particular model presented for the first time at CONEXPO 2020.

Ben Woodcock-Sims, tower crane operator at Radius, said, “The operation is smooth, fast, and it is easy to be precise. I have been a crane operator for 13 years and the MRH 175 is the nicest hydraulic crane I have operated.”