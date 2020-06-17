Reid Lifting Launches Lightweight Lift Equipment Line in the U.S. Market

Lightweight lifting technology provider has established a dedicated U.S. operation

June 17, 2020
REID Lifting Inc.
Rl07 The Reid Lifting Inc Product Range
Reid Logo

Reid Lifting Inc. is a brand-new venture from UK-based lifting and lowering specialist Reid Lifting. The company, a global pioneer in lightweight lifting technologies, has long supplied the US market via a distributor, but has now established its own dedicated US operation headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Known for its design innovation and smart application of material technologies, REID Lifting was among the very first companies to use lightweight aluminum in portable lifting and access systems almost 25 years ago. Since then, many of its patented products have been used for lifting solutions worldwide. From portable lightweight gantries to davits, the company continues to set benchmarks in product design, manufacturing efficiency, quality and sustainability.

Already a global operation via a network of distributors, REID Lifting is gearing up for the next important phase in its growth, following significant external investment. A key element in that is the creation of REID Lifting Inc, which the company says will enable it to strengthen its position in the US and provide better support to customers, distributors, and end users across the country.

In the US, Reid Lifting Inc now boasts a major localized stock holding, a national sales office and a dedicated customer service team. As a result, it can support US customers with products manufactured specifically for the US market on much shorter lead times, and with comprehensive US specific sales and marketing support.

“We are not simply importing the UK range into the US anymore," explained Nate Damro, newly appointed vice president, Reid Lifting Inc. "We are now essentially a US-based business with our own specific product range manufactured in imperial sizes and tested and accredited to local US ANSI and OSHA standards.”

That range includes systems such as the Porta Gantry Rapide, a height-adjustable foldable aluminum gantry for goods and personnel lifting. With a 2,200-lb. load lifting capacity and fall arrest, it can be assembled by one person in less than a minute without the need for any tools. Also in the range is the Porta Davit Quantum, a lightweight, rapidly deployable davit system for goods and personnel lifting, which can be assembled using just one pin and rotated through 360° under a full 1,300-lb. load.

“We’re making it easier for customers to do business with us and to access a range of products which have been trusted and proven in the US across a number of different markets for many years," Nate stated. "We have the complete Reid range of aluminum lifting and access solutions in stock and can guarantee fast delivery to our customers. 

“To support that, we have appointed an experienced team to provide help and advice to customers, along with providing innovative sales tools and marketing collateral to communicate the features and many benefits of our products.”

Reid Lifting Inc is is targeting key sectors including water and wastewater, oil and gas, aviation and construction, with a significant focus on products offering unique dual capability of both goods and personnel lifting, including full fall arrest protection with ANSI compliance in most cases.

