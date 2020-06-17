Lift & Move USA Website Adds Resources for Students, Educators and Industry Professionals

New website connects students and educators with people, equipment and companies in crane, rigging and specialized transportation operations

June 17, 2020
Lift & Move USA
Lm Website Boulter Industrial

The crane, rigging, and specialized transportation industry relies on people with technical skills but faces a shortage of qualified workers. In order to promote the career opportunities in this fast-paced, high-tech sector, Lift & Move USA connects students and educators with the people, equipment and companies that work in crane, rigging and specialized transportation operations.

A new website, launched in May 2020, now showcases the careers, industries, and types of work related to this specialty field. Additional resources available on the site include information on where to get training, certifications that are needed, and scholarships.

Industry professionals can also find ideas for engaging with students, parents, and educators in your local area, best practices for planning in-person events, and an archive of relevant research and toolkits related to workforce development.

“Lift & Move USA supports workforce development efforts that are aligned with construction, equipment, manufacturing, and related fields,” said Tracy Bennett, Director. “We seek to join forces with other like-minded organizations in promoting the skilled trades and careers that serve crane, rigging, and specialized transportation operations,” she said.

Visit the website to learn more about upcoming events, to subscribe to Scholarship and Career Exploration newsletters, or to become a Friend of Lift & Move through sponsorship support. 

