Terex Announces New President of AWP Segment

John L. Garrison, Jr., chairman and CEO of Terex Corporation, will take on additional responsibilities as president of Terex Aerial Work Platforms (AWP).

June 8, 2020
Terex Corporation
John L. Garrison, Jr.; Matt Fearon; Simon A. Meester
John L. Garrison, Jr.; Matt Fearon; Simon A. Meester
Terex
Terex 10835350

Terex Corporation has announced that John L. Garrison, Jr., chairman and CEO of Terex Corporation, will take on additional responsibilities as president of Terex Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), effective immediately.

Matt Fearon, the current AWP president, is leaving the company Aug. 1 after 25 years with Terex, AWP, and Genie, AWP’s flagship brand. Simon A. Meester, vice president, global sales and marketing administration for AWP, will be promoted to COO of Terex Aerials. Meester and Clint Weber, general manager of Terex Utilities, the company’s other business in the AWP segment, will both report directly to Garrison in his role as president, as well the Terex Executive Leadership Team.

“We thank Matt Fearon for his many contributions to Terex,” Garrison said. “Matt has been a dynamic and much-admired leader, who helped Genie grow from a regional brand to a global powerhouse. He arrived as an engineer 25 years ago and went on to key roles including VP operations, VP and managing director of EMEAR, VP and general manager, Americas, and ultimately, president of AWP.”

Garrison was elected chairman of the board of Terex Corporation Aug. 15, 2018, having served as president and CEO since Nov. 2, 2015. Previously, from 2009 to 2015, he was president and CEO of Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc. Earlier, he was president of Textron’s industrial segment, which comprises four businesses: E-Z-GO, Greenlee, Jacobsen and Kautex. Garrison earned an MBA from Harvard University, graduating with distinction and first- and second-year honors, and a BS in Engineering from the United States Military Academy, where he was on the Dean’s List and top 1% in leadership ratings. He also was a four-year varsity letterman award-winner in football.

Meester joined Terex in 2018 from Eaton Corporation, where he was VP and general manager of the Industrial Control Division. Earlier, he spent 14 years in progressively senior roles at Caterpillar Inc., before becoming president of Sandvik Mining and Construction in India. He has managed global teams and operations for 20 years, based in seven countries, including eight years in the United States. He holds an MBA from the University of Surrey, England, and a Bachelor of Science in Automotive Engineering, Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

“I look forward to working closely with Simon and Clint, and their terrific teams at Genie and Utilities,” Garrison said. “We congratulate Simon on his expanded responsibilities, and we send best wishes to Matt for continued great success in the years ahead.”

Related
Simon Meester Headshot
Terex AWP Names New Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing for Genie
October 24, 2018
Recommended
12988168374 50ce1b608d C
UPDATE: Bill Easing PPP Loan Restrictions Signed into Law
Legislation allows a greater percentage of loan proceeds to pay for non-payroll expenses, proceeds to be spent for much longer than 8 weeks, extends repayment period if not forgiven
June 3, 2020
Otis Excavator
Meet the AEM Hall of Fame Inventors Who Literally Changed the World
As the deadline draws near to nominate new equipment Hall of Famers, here's a review of some inductees whose plows, shovels, lasers and more shaped the course of human history
June 4, 2020
100840977 10158016848170973 3566970137464537088 O
Draft of Surface Transportation Bill Released, Industry Calls for Bipartisan Support
The INVEST in America Act is a five-year, $494 billion bill that would increase highway and public transportation investment by 42 percent and 72 percent, respectively but also tries to address climate change at the same time
June 4, 2020
Latest
Accounting Analytics Balance Black And White 209224
How Business Leaders Can Bring Stability In A Time of Ongoing Uncertainty
It’s never been more important to find new and creative ways to meet revenue goals and maintain stability amid ongoing uncertainty
May 28, 2020
Fred Daniels, Virginia Abrasives Ceo
Virginia Abrasives Corp Names New CEO
An economics and business graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, Fred Daniels began his career at Herc Rentals.
May 29, 2020
Clay Eubanks, current president of Takeuchi US, will be relocate to Japan to assume the role of Director of Global Sales
Takeuchi Announces Changes to Global Management Structure and Board
Several changes were made to the worldwide management structure of Takeuchi and membership of its Board of Directors
May 28, 2020
Ams Merlo Tf30 9 520
TF30.9 Compact Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's TF30.9 is designed where a small machine with power and reach is needed.
May 27, 2020
R70 28 S Plus 840x2048
Roto 70.28 S Plus Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's Roto 70.28 S Plus features a maximum load capacity of 15,500 lb.
May 27, 2020
R70 24 S Plus 840x2048
Roto 70.24 S Plus Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's Roto 70.24 S Plus features a maximum load capacity of 15,400 lb. and a maximum height of 79 ft. 3 in., which can handle up to 6,600 lb.
May 27, 2020
Roto50 30 Splus 1 A
Roto 50.30 S Plus Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's R50.30S Plus features a maximum height of 96 ft. and can handle 4,500 lb.
May 27, 2020
Roto 50 21 S Plus Aaaa
Roto 50.21 S Plus Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's Roto 50.21 S Plus telehandler comes standard with 360-degree turret rotation and a 20-degree tilt cab.
May 27, 2020
P40 13 1 A
P40.13 Panoramic Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P40.13 telehandler features independent front stabilizers with a maximum operating capacity of 8,800-lb.
May 27, 2020
Ams Merlo R40 18 S 840x2048
Roto 40.18S Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's Roto 40.18S features a 415-degree turret rotation and an 8,800-lb. capacity at a 58-ft. maximum lift height.
May 27, 2020
Ams Merlo P40 17 A 2
P40.17 Panoramic Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P40.17 features independent front stabilizers and designed for medium-sized material handling applications.
May 27, 2020
Ams Merlo P35 11 T 1
P35.11 Panoramic Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P35.11 is a compact machine offering a maximum load capacity of 7,700 lb.
May 27, 2020
Merlo P72 10
P72.10 High Capacity Telehandler
AMS-Merlo's P72.10 can lift 9,000 l.b to a height of 31 ft. 3 in. or 4,500 lb. with a reach of 17 ft. 1 in.
May 27, 2020
Heat exhaustion is a precursor to the more serious heat stroke , which can typically be identified by a lack of sweating, nausea and vomiting, mental confusion, flushed skin, rapid breathing and a racing pulse.
18 Tips to Stay Cool on the Jobsite in the Summer Heat
Getting through a hot day takes planning and preparation; don't show up to the jobsite unprepared for the heat
July 11, 2017
Based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Genie is now offering new procedures and protocols for cleaning and disinfecting aerial equipment on jobsites to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 while working at height.
Genie Provides COVID-19 Cleaning Protocols for Aerial Equipment
This information provides jobsite superintendents and fleet managers with specific precautions to take in order to keep workers and jobsites safe and productive.
May 22, 2020
Crane collapse is often caused by lack of safety enforcement.
Crane Collapse Fatalities are Preventable
Crane collapses in major cities have topped headlines, but investigations often conclude these accidents are preventable with proper safety processes and operating procedures.
May 21, 2020
Leo Swan, co-founder, EDCO
EDCO Announces Passing of Co-Founder Leo Swan
Swan helped create the first dual-disc concrete grinder in 1959.
May 21, 2020
Star 6 Dimensions
Haulotte Releases Star 6 Crawler Electric Vertical Mast
The new electric rough-terrain vertical mast crawler can get over unstable, wet, or uneven grounds, and cross slopes up to 25%.
May 20, 2020
Bobcat S64 Bucket Dsc01437 19e2 Fc
Bobcat 60 Frame-size R-Series Skid-steer Loaders
May 20, 2020
Bobcat T64 Bucket Dsc01878 19e3 Fc
Bobcat 60 Frame-size R-Series Compact Track Loaders
8,727-lb. 68-hp T64 offers a 2,300-lb. rated operating capacity and the 8,927-lb., 74-hp T66 has a 2,450-lb. rated operating capacity
May 20, 2020
Lind Equipment All In One Lights On With Gen Copy
Lind Equipment All-In-One Beacon LED Tower
May 19, 2020
Allmand Maxi Heat 1 M Kl Cob
Allmand Maxi-Heat 1M BTU Towable Heater
Two independently operating burners providing up to a combined 1,000,000 BTUs of heat
May 19, 2020
Alm Gr Light Tower 00003 Diesel Decals
Allmand GR-Series Light Tower
Four fuel-efficient LED fixtures with 195,592 total lumens provide a 300-hour run time
May 19, 2020
Mecalac 9 Mwr
Mecalac 9MWR Wheeled Excavator
75-hp model weighs up to 19,841 lbs., provides optimal stability and is lower to the ground for easy access
May 18, 2020