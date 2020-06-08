Terex Announces New President of AWP Segment

Terex Corporation has announced that John L. Garrison, Jr., chairman and CEO of Terex Corporation, will take on additional responsibilities as president of Terex Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), effective immediately.

Matt Fearon, the current AWP president, is leaving the company Aug. 1 after 25 years with Terex, AWP, and Genie, AWP’s flagship brand. Simon A. Meester, vice president, global sales and marketing administration for AWP, will be promoted to COO of Terex Aerials. Meester and Clint Weber, general manager of Terex Utilities, the company’s other business in the AWP segment, will both report directly to Garrison in his role as president, as well the Terex Executive Leadership Team.

“We thank Matt Fearon for his many contributions to Terex,” Garrison said. “Matt has been a dynamic and much-admired leader, who helped Genie grow from a regional brand to a global powerhouse. He arrived as an engineer 25 years ago and went on to key roles including VP operations, VP and managing director of EMEAR, VP and general manager, Americas, and ultimately, president of AWP.”

Garrison was elected chairman of the board of Terex Corporation Aug. 15, 2018, having served as president and CEO since Nov. 2, 2015. Previously, from 2009 to 2015, he was president and CEO of Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc. Earlier, he was president of Textron’s industrial segment, which comprises four businesses: E-Z-GO, Greenlee, Jacobsen and Kautex. Garrison earned an MBA from Harvard University, graduating with distinction and first- and second-year honors, and a BS in Engineering from the United States Military Academy, where he was on the Dean’s List and top 1% in leadership ratings. He also was a four-year varsity letterman award-winner in football.

Meester joined Terex in 2018 from Eaton Corporation, where he was VP and general manager of the Industrial Control Division. Earlier, he spent 14 years in progressively senior roles at Caterpillar Inc., before becoming president of Sandvik Mining and Construction in India. He has managed global teams and operations for 20 years, based in seven countries, including eight years in the United States. He holds an MBA from the University of Surrey, England, and a Bachelor of Science in Automotive Engineering, Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

“I look forward to working closely with Simon and Clint, and their terrific teams at Genie and Utilities,” Garrison said. “We congratulate Simon on his expanded responsibilities, and we send best wishes to Matt for continued great success in the years ahead.”