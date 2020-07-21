Maxim Crane Works Opens Three New Locations

Maxim Crane Works added three new locations, which will begin operations in August 2020 and have been selected to ensure the continued support of the company's nationwide customer base.

Bryan Carlisle, CEO for Maxim, stated, “Our team continues to successfully execute our strategy through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. As we add St. Louis, Kansas City, Missouri, and Denver to our existing footprint of over 60 locations, we are confident that it will ensure our ability to further support our customers throughout the country.”

“This expansion is the result of our successful implementation of Maxim’s rolling five-year strategic plan, set by Bryan and our leadership team a few years ago,” said Frank Bardonaro, COO of Maxim. "Our team is laser focused on continuously improving on our ability to support our customers on every type of project and with every type of equipment available. We have been able to support the Denver, St. Louis, and Kansas City regions successfully on a jobsite basis for many years. With that being said, our ability to remain the ‘Perfect Partner’ depends on identifying the needs of our customers today for their needs of tomorrow. This expansion will ensure that continued relationship."

“As Maxim adds these sites, we will do so with a combination of current Maxim team members as well as adding new jobs to the regions. Our most valuable resource isn’t the fleet, but the people. We are pleased to be able to continue to provide jobs and futures for our current team as well as those who join us throughout the country,” added Carlisle.

“We look forward to serving our customers and team members as we continue to expand our business and look forward to meeting our future Maxim team and customers in the near future. It will be great to add new technicians, sales reps, operations people, and crane operators during a time when our country needs it most,” concluded Bardonaro.

For any sales reps, safety professionals, mechanics, or operators who are interested in joining the Maxim Team, go to cranerental.com to apply.