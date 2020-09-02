Manitex Adds Atlantic & Southern Equipment, Keystone Crane Services to Distribution Network

Manitex International Inc., a n international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, has expanded its distribution network to include Atlantic & Southern Equipment LLC., headquartered in Lake City, Georgia, and Keystone Crane Services LLC., located in Rhome, Texas.

Effective immediately, Atlantic & Southern Equipment and Keystone Crane Services join the Manitex network of equipment dealers who are supporting Manitex products throughout North America and abroad. Atlantic & Southern has placed initial stocking orders for retail distribution of Manitex boom trucks and Manitex industrial cranes. Additionally, Atlantic & Southern will market and support Manitex’s full line of MAC-Manitex Articulating cranes, Valla pick and carry machines, and A62-truck mounted aerial work platforms. Atlantic & Southern Equipment is a full-service crane sales and rental company having a long history of servicing the equipment retail and rental industry, with a focus on high quality products and service since 2001.

Established in 2011, Keystone Crane Services is headquartered in central north Texas, specializing in mobile crane repair and steel fabrications services. Keystone has placed a stocking order for MAC and A62 aerial work platforms for delivery beginning in the third quarter of 2020.

Steve Kiefer, president and COO, commented, "Atlantic & Southern’ s branch locations in Birmingham and Mobile, Alabama, Knoxville, Tennessee, and the state of Mississippi will provide excellent coverage for our full line of Manitex products. Keystone Crane Services brings new retail opportunities for the full line of MAC products along with A62 and SkyCrane truck mounted aerial work platforms in the Texas and Louisiana territories. Both are welcome additions to the Manitex distribution network, and we look forward to supporting their success.”