Manitex Awarded $2.5 Million Crane Contract for Netherlands’ Coll Rental

Manitex International has been awarded a contract by Coll Rental & Sales, of Sittard, Netherlands, for Valla electric cranes, valued at approximately $2.5 million.

The new order represents the largest single Valla order in the company's 75-year history. The initial order is for more than 30 cranes that will join Coll's rental fleet in the second half of 2020, and includes a number of the company's electric, zero-emissions models, including the Valla V80R, V110R, V36 R, and V200R. The order additionally provides the customer with the option to purchase approximately $1.9 million of new Valla cranes in 2021.

"The Valla crane platform offers an exceptional rental product with a full range of industrial cranes from 2 to 90 tons, in electric, diesel, hybrid, wheeled, and tracked, with fixed or swing boom configurations,” said Steve Filipov, CEO of Manitex. “The zero-emissions feature is becoming increasingly important in the global marketplace for industrial equipment, and we are very glad to see customers taking notice of our unique Manitex Valla offerings. We believe Manitex Valla has the potential to be a high growth area for us going forward, and we look forward to a long-term relationship with Coll."

Coll Rental has served a global base of customers for more than 120 years with a fleet of more than 15,000 machines throughout the construction, excavation, cleaning, internal transport, gardens and parks, and events markets. Coll, with more than 10 European locations, in The Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany, will be the general importer for Valla cranes in the Benelux region.

"We believe that market demand for industrial electric pick and carry cranes will remain strong in the years to come, and our partnership with Manitex Valla will enable us to provide a product line that is well-known throughout our customer base as a name of quality and reliability in the zero-emission crane market," said Frits Coll, general manager of Coll Rental and Sales B.V. "We are very close to our customers' needs and to the increasing demand for electric equipment. Manitex Valla represents one of the several investments we are making to offer our customer lifting solutions, which are productive, safe, and simultaneously help them reduce their carbon footprints and achieve their environmental and sustainability objectives."